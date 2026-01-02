ELDER STATESMAN HAILS FUBARA’S ENDORSEMENT BY APC BOT

The chairman of Omuma Simplified Elders Council, a political pressure group, Chief Cyril Nwogu, has described the reported endorsement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara for a second term in office by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees (BoT) as a reflection of the wishes of Rivers people.

Chief Nwogu, who is also a member of the Omuma Council of Elders, said this in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt.

He said the announcement by the APC’s BoT was a thing of joy to progressive people across the state, stressing that even in Omuma, his country home, it was celebration throughout the day of the announcement.

The elder statesman said the announcement came to many people as a pleasant surprise since nobody believed that Governor Fubara could could achieve that feat, talk less of remaining in office till now.

“It is most excellent. Indeed no one thought he would come back to sit (as governor) judging from the previous event. There was rumour that he will not go beyond the end of this tenure.

“To me it is most heartwarming to see that he has been unanimously endorsed, not only by the state, but nationally to continue his good works in Rivers State”, he said.

Chief Nwogu said Governor Fubara had shown leadership not only in Omuma Local Government Area but across the state.

According to him, apart from former Governor Peter Odili, Governor Fubara is the only governor who has placed Omuma on a fast lane of development, stressing that all abandoned road projects in Omuma have been completed by Governor Fubara.

“Even as he came back, all the work that were abandoned resumed. If you go there now, you will be surprised to see people working to make sure Omuma people are living well. I support and commend him”, he said and stressed the need for Governor Fubara to continue with his leadership style which, according to him, favours the grassroots.

“He should not mind what people say. He should know that rural people support him more”, he added.

Chief Nwogu also stressed the need for more investments in agricultural facilities to improve productivity in the rural areas.

He said his people in Omuma were solidly behind the governor.