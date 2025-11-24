Connect with us

TotalEnergies, Conoil Sign Deal To Boost Oil Production

4 days ago

TotalEnergies has signed agreements with Conoil Producing Limited under which to acquire from Conoil a 50 per cent interest in Oil Processing Licence (OPL) 257, a deep-water offshore oil block in Nigeria.
The deal entails Conoil also acquiring a 40 per cent participating interest held by TotalEnergies in Oil Minining Lease (OML) 136, both located offshore Nigeria.
Upon completion of this transaction, TotalEnergies’ interest in OPL257 would be increased from 40 per cent to 90 per cent, while Conoil will retain a 10% interest in this block.
Covering an area of around 370 square kilometres, OPL 257 is located 150 kilometers offshore from the coast of Nigeria. “This block is adjacent to PPL 261, where TotalEnergies (24%) and its partners discovered in 2005 the Egina South field, which extends into OPL257.
Senior Vice-President Africa, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies, Mike Sangster, said “An appraisal well of Egina South is planned to be drilled in 2026 on OPL257 side, and the field is expected to be developed as a tie-back to the Egina FPSO, located approximately 30 km away.
“This transaction, built on our longstanding partnership with Conoil, will enable TotalEnergies to proceed with the appraisal of the Egina South discovery, an attractive tie-back opportunity for Egina FPSO.
“This fits perfectly with our strategy to leverage existing production facilities to profitably develop additional resources and to focus on our operated gas and offshore oil assets in Nigeria”.
“COP30: FG, Brazil Partner On Carbon Emissions Reduction

4 days ago

November 24, 2025

The Federal Government and Brazil have deepened collaboration on climate action, focusing on sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and the reduction of black carbon emissions.
The partnership is anchored in South-South cooperation through the Brazil-Nigeria Strategic Dialogue Mechanism, which facilitates the exchange of ideas, technology, and policy alignment within the global climate framework, particularly the Paris Agreement.
The Executive Secretary, Amazon Interstates Consortium, Marcello Brito, made the disclosure during an interview with newsmen, in Abuja, on the sidelines of the 2025 COP30 United Nations Climate Change Conference, held in Belem, Brazil.
Brito emphasized that both nations are committed to global efforts aimed at curbing black carbon emissions, a critical component of climate mitigation strategies.
“Nigeria and Brazil are collaborating on climate change remedies primarily through the Green Imperative Project (GIP) for sustainable agriculture, and by working together on renewable energy transition and climate finance mobilisation,” Brito said.
“These efforts are part of a broader strategic partnership aimed at fostering sustainable development and inclusive growth between the two Global South nations,” Brito added.
TheTide gathered that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced an ambitious plan to mobilize up to $3 billion annually in climate finance, through its National Carbon Market Framework and Climate Change Fund, positioning itself as a leader in nature-positive investment across the Global South.
Represented by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, Tinubu made the announcement during a high-level thematic session of the conference titled ‘Climate and Nature: Forests and Oceans’
Tinubu stressed that Nigeria’s climate strategy is rooted in restoring balance between nature, development, and economic resilience.
Hosted in the heart of the Amazon, on November 10—21, the 30th COP30 conference brought together the international community to discuss key climate issues, focusing on implementing the Paris Agreement, reviewing nationally determined contributions (NDCs), and advancing goals for energy transition, climate finance, forest conservation, and adaptation.
DisCo Debts, Major Barrier To New Grid Projects In Nigeria ……. Stakeholders 

4 days ago

November 24, 2025

Energy industry leaders and lenders have raised concerns that the high-risk legacy debts of Distribution Companies (DisCos) and unclear regulatory frameworks are significant barriers to the financing and development of new grid-connected power projects in Nigeria.
The consensus among financiers and power sector executives is that addressing legacy DisCo debt, improving contractual transparency, and streamlining regulatory frameworks are critical to unlocking private investment in Nigeria’s power infrastructure.
Speaking in the context of new grid-connected power plants, during panel sessions at the just concluded Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Power Conference, Senior Vice President at Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund, Jumoke Ayo-Famisa, explained the cautious approach lenders take when evaluating embedded or grid-scale power projects.
Ayo-Famisa who emphasized the critical importance of clarity around off-takers and contract structures said “If someone approaches us today with an embedded power project, the first question is always: Who is the off-taker? Who are you signing the contract with?” . “In Lagos State, for example, there is Eko Electricity and Excel Distribution Company Limited. Knowing this is important,” she said.
She highlighted the nuances in contract types, whether the developer is responsible just for generation or for the full chain, including distribution and collection.
“Collection is very important because you would be wondering, ‘is the cash going to be commingled with whatever is happening at the major DISCO level, is it ring-fenced, what is the cash flow waterfall,” she stated.
Ayo-Famisa pointed out that the major stumbling block remains the “high leverage in the books of the legacy DisCos.” Incoming project financiers want to be confident that their cash flows won’t be exposed to the financial risks of these indebted entities. This makes clarity on contractual relationships and cash flow mechanisms a top priority.
Noting that tariff clarity also remains a challenge, Ayo-Famisa said “Some states have come out to clearly say that there is no subsidy; some are saying they are exploring solutions for the lower income segments. So, the clarity would be on who is responsible for the tariff, is this sponsored?, Can they change tariffs?, In terms of if their cost rises, they can pass it on, or they have to wait for the regulator.
“Unlike, what you find in the willing seller-willing buyer, where they negotiate and agree on their prices. Now they are going into grid, there is Band A, Band B, if my power goes into, say, Ikeja Electric, or I have a contract with them, “am I commingled with whatever is happening across their multiple bands?”
Also speaking, Group Managing Director and CEO of West Power & Gas Limited, Wola Joseph Condotti, stressed the dual-edged nature of decentralization in the power sector.
“Of course, decentralization brings us closer to the people as the jurisdiction is now clear. You also know that your tariff would be reflective of the type of people living in that environment. You cannot take the Lagos tariff to Zamfara, and this is what has been happening before now in the power sector. So, decentralization brings about a more customized solution to issues you find on the ground.
“Some of the issues I see are those that bother on capacity. It was a centrally run system that had 11 DISCOs. Of the 11 DISCOs, I think there are 3 or 4 of us today that are surviving or alive, if I may put it that way. If you go to electricity generation companies, they are doing much better,” she said.
Condotti highlighted regulatory overlaps as another complication, especially when power generation or distribution crosses state lines.
She said, “Investors would definitely have a problem. Say if you have a plant in Ogun State supplying power to another state, say Lagos State; you are automatically regulated by NERC. But the truth is that the state regulator of Ogun State and Lagos State wants you to comply with certain regulatory standards.”
With the growing demand for reliable electricity and an urgent need for infrastructure expansion, the ability to navigate these complex financial and regulatory landscapes would determine the pace at which new grid-connected power projects can be developed.
NERC Sets December 31 For CSP Registration, Mandates N100,000 Non-refundable Registration Fee

4 days ago

November 23, 2025

…..Says Only CBN-Licensed Firms Can Collect Electricity Payments
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC) has imposed strict caps on the commissions paid to all third-party electricity bill collectors and ordered electricity distribution companies to re-register every collection partner before December 31, 2025, or risk sanctions.
NERC also mandated a non-refundable N100,000 registration fee for all Collection Service Providers (CSP) insisting that only entities with valid Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) licences can operate. It further stressed that contract not re-registered by December 31, 2025, automatically becomes invalid.
The new regime, contained in NERC’s Guidelines for the Engagement of Third-Party Collection Service Providers in NESI, came into force on November 1, 2025, and directly targets opaque revenue practices that have long plagued Nigeria’s power sector, marking the latest attempt to enforce Nigeria’s long-standing policy of cashless electricity payment.

Signed by the Commission’s Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, the document standardises how Nigerians can pay for electricity, from USSD and banking apps to PoS agents and rural vendors, and sets binding limits on what the agents can charge for their services.

Under the new framework, only entities licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, including banks, PSSPs, PTSPs, MMOs, switching companies, card schemes, and super-agents, are eligible to operate as Collection Service Providers. The guideline sets binding maximum commissions for all USSD, PoS, app-based, banking, and rural payment channels.

The document read, “In furtherance of the policy direction of the Federal Government of Nigeria on the settlement of electricity bills by certain classes of end-use customers, the commission issued Order No. NERC/183/2019 (the “Order”) mandates DisCos to migrate industrial and commercial customers to cashless settlement platforms by 31 January 2020 and R3 customers (now MD residential) by 31 March 2020. Pursuant to the Order, the commission authorised the use of available banking channels and collection service providers to enhance transparency in billing and collection.

“The cashless payment system is a shift from conventional transactions to more efficient, practical, and secure methods of payment for customers. These include but are not limited to banking applications, mobile platforms, credit cards, debit cards, QR/Scan to pay, USSD, payment links, and digital wallets.

“To register, each CSP must submit: A valid CBN licence or permit, A signed agreement with the relevant DisCo, CAC incorporation documents, A banker’s reference, three years’ tax clearance, VAT registration, A list of sub-agents, an API integration agreement with NIBSS, and Proof of payment of a non-refundable N100,000 registration fee. No CSP may commence operations without NERC’s approval, and no DisCo may engage any partner that is not fully cleared by the regulator.”

The guidelines also classify collection channels into: USSD – real-time mobile short-code transactions, Banking and Switching – including apps, ATMs, Interswitch, Flutterwave, Paystack, and NIBSS, Mobile Payment Services – transfers, VANs, wallets, web, intranet, IVR, NQR, and payment links, Agency Services – PoS, kiosks, agents, cash vendors, Rural Services – agency presence in underserved and remote communities.

According to the guidelines, collection partners must not charge more than: N20 per USSD transaction below N5,000, and N50 for transactions at or above N5,000; 0.75 per cent to 3.25 pee cent, depending on channel type, for mobile wallets, agency banking, PoS, kiosks, and rural agents; A hard cap of N2,000 – N5,000 per transaction, whichever is lower.

“To end arbitrary commission charges, NERC has now fixed maximum rates for all categories: USSD below N5,000 – N20, Above N5,000 – N50; Banking & Switching: Banks, gateways – 0.75 per cent, capped at N2,000, ATM – 1.10 per cent, capped at N2,000, Wallets – 1.25 per cent, capped at N2,000

“Mobile Services: Web, chat, IVR, NQR – 1.50 per cent, capped at N2,000, Payout, mobile, VAN – 1.50 per cent, capped at N2,000. Agency & Rural PoS – 1.50 per cent, capped at N2,000, Kiosks – 2.00 per cent, capped at N2,000, Agents – 2.0–3.0 per cent, capped at N5,000, Rural agents – 3.25 per cent, capped at N5,000,” it added.

CSPs may only earn commission for collection services. Deducting fees for any other service, such as IT support or marketing, is expressly prohibited. NERC also directed that all collection contracts must be refunded, except for banks and switching firms whose settlements must occur on a T+1 basis.

Maximum Demand customers are exempt from third-party collections; they must pay directly into DisCos’ accounts, with no commission payable to any agent. “These rules will remain in force until amended by the Commission,” NERC declared.

Recall that in 2019, the commission issued Order NERC/183/2019, mandating DisCos to migrate industrial and commercial customers to cashless payment platforms by January 31, 2020, and residential MD customers (formerly R3) by March 31, 2020. The policy was meant to eliminate leakages, improve transparency, and ensure that collections flowed directly into utility accounts.
Despite this, cash transactions, especially in rural and agency banking channels, remained widespread, with thousands of unregistered agents charging arbitrary rates. Industry operators say some vendors charged unregulated rates far above formal limits, a practice that drained revenue and deepened sector illiquidity.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
