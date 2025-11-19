Sexual Harassment: Court Sentences UNICAL Prof To 5yrs Imprisonment

Niger Delta
A traditional ruler in Rivers State, His Royal Highness, Epelle D. E. Asukokpong has commended the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for ensuring speedy execution of ongoing projects across the state.
Asuk-okpong, who is the Paramount Ruler of Egwe-Asukokpong in Asarama District, in Andoni Local Government Area lauded the Governor during his inspection tour with his Cabinet on a section of Andoni road linking Oyorokoto fishing community in the area, yesterday.
The Paramount Ruler who expressed satisfaction with the pace of work on the road, commended the Governor for the seriousness he attached to the project.
According to him, “there is a serious motivation on the part of the company handling project.
“With what am seeing today I can say that the Company has redoubled its effort by 50 percent after the Governor’s inspection of the Road on October 28, 2025.
“I thank God for His intervention in the political impasse that was trying to slow down the pace of development in the State.”
The Traditional Ruler, who doubles as PRO of Asarama Divisional Council of Traditional Rulers and Secretary Asarama Town Council of Traditional Rulers said traditional rulers in his domain would continue to support the efforts of Government at all levels to ensure security and development in the area.
He also appealed to the State Government to intervene in the abandoned Asarama, Engendem, Unyeada Ring Road in the area.
It would be recalled that the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on October 28, 2025, visited the Andoni Atlantic Ocean shoreline to inspect the 13-kilometre road project currently under construction.
The road, when completed, will provide direct access to the beach and link Oyorokoto — a fishing settlement in — to Ngo, the headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area which has since been linked to mainland Ogoni by the Governor.
