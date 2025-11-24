Nation
French Teachers Day 2025: PH Celebrates International French Teachers Day
The Alliance Française of Port Harcourt opened its doors to more than sixty French language teachers from Port Harcourt and across Rivers State at the weekend for an afternoon dedicated to celebration, creativity, and community spirit.
The event which was Supported by the Embassy of France in Nigeria, forms part of the global celebrations marking the Journée Internationale du Professeur de Français (French Teachers Day) a day officially set aside to observe worldwide every 20 November.
The Tide Entertainment reports that every year, French teachers around the globe are honoured for the passion and dedication they bring into their classrooms.In 2025, the theme chosen “Chanter, jouer, enseigner: la francophonie en musique” (Sing, Play, Teach: Francophonie in Music) invited the entire community to explore the joy of teaching through song, performance, and artistic expression.
A Day that brings teachers together for the French teaching community in Port Harcourt, this celebration is much more than a ceremony, it is a rare moment to step away from the classroom and reconnect with the simple joy of sharing, learning, and creating together.
The Alliance Française transformed the occasion into a space buzzing with music and entertainment. Teachers from primary schools, secondary schools, universities, and adult learning centers gathered to exchange ideas, reconnected with colleagues, and discover each other’s talents in an atmosphere filled with warmth and friendship.
Honouring Creativity with the theme “Our Teachers Have Talent!”This year, the Embassy of France launched a national contest titled “Nos profs ont du talent!” (“Our Teachers Have Talent !”), participants were invited to either interpret or create a Francophone song.For a month, from 13 October to 13 November 2025, teachers from across the country submitted their performances online, filling the digital space with francophone music.While winners of this nationwide competition were announced.
According to the the Director, Mrs Marina Lacal, Alliance Française Port Harcourt, excitement and anticipation were added to the celebrations, saying that in Port Harcourt, the festivities went even further. Port Harcourt experienced a Unique Celebration that went beyond the online competition, Alliance Française Port Harcourt created something special, an event where teachers met physically, shared moment of joy, and present their musical talents live.On stage, teachers sang the songs they love and those they have created, showcasing the creativity that animates their classrooms every day.
She explained that that off stage, they( participants )shared stories, network with colleagues, laughed together, and celebrated their unique contribution to the promotion of the French language in Rivers State.This gathering is also a moment of recognition. Every day, French teachers open doors for thousands of learners, children discovering their first French words, teenagers preparing for exams, university students shaping their future careers, and adults embracing new opportunities.
“Today, the spotlight shines on them. More Than an Event, A Tribute to Their Dedication The 2025 celebration in Port Harcourt was a heartfelt tribute to the teachers who make French come alive, those who inspire, guide, and encourage learners with unwavering commitment,” Mrs. Lacal said
The Director explained that It recognises their resilience, their creativity, and their essential role in building bridges between cultures.By offering them a moment of relaxation, fun, artistic expression, and professional networking, Alliance Française Port Harcourt reaffirms its mission to support educators, strengthen the teaching community, and celebrate the vibrant energy of the Francophonie in Nigeria.
Climax of the exciting event was the presentation of prizes to winners of the competition.
Nation
Northern Community Gets New Dan Buran In Rivers state
The Arewa /Northern Community in Rivers state has appointed Alhaji Shuaibu Wada Madawakin Tilda as the Acting Dan Buran Rivers State.
The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Cabinet Council.
The appointment follows the dethronement of the former occupant,
Alhaji Musa Saeedu.
A statement from the Palace of the Sarkin Arewa/Northern Community (Sarkin Hausawan) in Rivers State and signed by His Royal Highness, Alhaji Hussaini Isah said the dethronement is with immediate effect.
The statement further disclosed that the decision follows an allegation of acts of insubordination and conduct considered contrary to the values, discipline, and traditions of the Northern community perpetuated by the Fmr Dan Buran.
The statement advised the public to discontinue to recognising and addressing Alhaji Musa Saeedu as the Dan Buran of the State, adding that he no longer holds the title and remained suspended.
Responding via telephone interview, Alhaji Musa Saeedu said he will not make any comment regarding the matter.
Nation
OGONI ARISE CONCERT 2025: A Triumph Of Unity, Peace, And Cultural Pride
The Chairman Advisory Committee on Entertainment and Performing Arts, Khana Local Government Area, Hon. Lexy M. Mueka has expressed gratitude to the Chairman of Khana Local Government Area Dr. Thomas Bariere for his support and vision in promoting entertainment as a tool for peacebuilding and youth engagement.
Hon Mueka made this known to the Tide Entertainment during a recently concluded concert tagged “OGONI ARISE CONCERT” held at the No. 6 Field, Old Port Harcourt Township.
According to him, the concert was not just an event but a movement aimed at reawakening the cultural consciousness of the Ogoni people and inspiring the younger generation to use their talents positively.
The Tide Entertainment reports that the event, organized by Triple 3 Entertainment under the auspices of the office of the Chairman Advisory committee on Entertainment and Performing Arts to the Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, was a vibrant celebration of peace, unity, and cultural renaissance among the Ogoni people.
“Conceptualized as a platform to promote social harmony, empower young creatives, and showcase the rich artistic heritage of Ogoniland, the Ogoni Arise Concert succeeded in bringing together community leaders, entertainers, and the general public in a rare show of solidarity. The event featured electrifying performances by indigenous and regional artistes, dance troupes, comedians, and cultural ambassadors, all united under one message — Ogoni is rising again,” Hon. Mueka said.
“The Ogoni Arise Concert was designed to remind us of who we are — a people of strength, creativity, and unity. We wanted to show that entertainment can be a bridge for peace, a voice for our youth, and a celebration of our identity,” he added.
The event also featured a special Award Presentation Ceremony recognizing distinguished Ogoni sons and daughters who have made remarkable contributions in areas such as leadership, humanitarian service, creative excellence, and cultural promotion. The awards added a touch of prestige and purpose, reinforcing the concert’s theme of celebrating excellence while inspiring future generations.
Security at the event venue was top-notch, turnout of attendance impressive, and the atmosphere electric throughout the night.
Meanwhile, guests and participants had described the event as “historic, well-organized, and truly uplifting.”
Nation
HMSPR Oil, NCDMB, NIMASA, Stakeholders Praise Tamrose for Phenomenal Growth, Exemplary Local Content Capacity Building and Financial Fidelity …Pledge Increased Financial and Institutional Support for Indigenous Companies
The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Oil, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has renewed the Federal Government’s commitment to unlocking wider financial and institutional support for indigenous oil and gas service companies, citing the success of Tamrose Limited and the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCI Fund) as a strong demonstration of what structured, accessible support can achieve.
Speaking at a landmark stakeholder event held at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Headquarters in Yenagoa, the Minister commended Tamrose Limited for its financial discipline and operational growth following the full repayment of its $10 million NCI Fund facility. He noted that the company’s progress underscores the importance of expanding support mechanisms to enable more Nigerian-owned companies to scale capacity and deepen their participation in the country’s offshore and marine logistics sector.
He said, “Over 70 companies have accessed the NCI Fund, yet only 21 have fully repaid their loans — and Tamrose is one of them. Their achievement reflects the very purpose for which the Fund was created: to strengthen local capacity and empower Nigerian service companies to compete at home and across Africa. Through this support, Tamrose has not only grown its operations but expanded beyond Nigeria’s shores, increasing its fleet from four vessels to fifteen, creating jobs for Nigerians, and setting a clear benchmark for operational excellence. As Minister and Chairman of NCDMB, our commitment is to continue fostering this kind of growth by ensuring that indigenous companies receive the support they need to scale, thrive, and deepen their contribution to the nation’s oil and gas sector.’’
Also speaking on behalf of the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, the General Manager, Corporate Communications & Zonal Coordination, Esueme Dan Kikile, described Tamrose as an example of the outcomes envisioned when indigenous firms apply discipline, capability, and innovation in their operations noting, “Today is not just a celebration of one company; it is a reaffirmation of what is achievable through the Nigerian Content framework. Tamrose has shown strong leadership, financial fidelity, and accountability. Their growth—from a small operator to a major marine logistics service provider—is proof that the NCI Fund is working. This is why we will continue to support more credible Nigerian companies to access this fund and expand their capacity.”
The event themed “Celebration of Growth and Impact” hosted by Tamrose in collaboration NCDMB, brought together senior government officials, leaders of international and indigenous oil companies, financial institutions, traditional rulers, and other strategic partners. Distinguished guests included Dr. Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director of the Bank of Industry; Dr. Dayo Mobereola, Director-General of NIMASA; Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (Rtd), former Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State; and representatives of Keystone Bank, ExxonMobil, First E&P, and Oriental Energy.
In his remarks, Mr. Ambrose Ovbiebo, Executive Chairman of Tamrose Limited, expressed appreciation to the Ministry, NCDMB, and Bank of Industry for their support and reiterated the company’s commitment to strengthening indigenous capacity in offshore marine logistics. He said, ‘’We are gathered here today using Tamrose as a point of contact, a convergence and amplification of the voices of all Nigerian entrepreneurs in the oil and gas sector and beyond. We are here to say loudly that Nigeria can work, and that indigenous Nigerian companies can scale and dominate Africa and indeed the world — with the right government and institutional support. In 2019, Tamrose accessed and secured a US $10 million facility through the NCI Fund. That singular support from NCDMB turned out to become not just pivotal, but a foundational catalyst that has propelled and continues to accelerate our growth and evolution as a company. Since then, our operations have grown from four vessels to fifteen active units, comprising ten security patrol vessels and five platform supply vessels — all purpose-built and carefully selected, to safely deliver our hallmark excellent services of reliability and efficiency. ‘’
Over the years, Tamrose Limited has consistently demonstrated its commitment to indigenous capacity development, human capital growth, and community empowerment through a range of initiatives. Since accessing the NCI Fund in 2019, the company has expanded its fleet from four to fifteen vessels — achieving about 300% fleet growth and extending operations from Nigeria to Angola while proudly flying the Nigerian flag everywhere they go. Tamrose has created nearly 250 direct jobs, supported over 600 indirect family livelihoods across the maritime ecosystem, and trained more than 100 cadets under the Tamrose Cadetship Training Scheme to international seafaring standards. The company has also enhanced healthcare accessibility for its workforce, enrolling over 1,500 employees in HMOs, and significantly accelerated NCDMB’s goal of achieving 70% local content by 2027. Beyond business growth, these initiatives underscore Tamrose’s ongoing commitment to building a strong, skilled, and sustainable Nigerian maritime sector.
