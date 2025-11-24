French Teachers Day 2025: PH Celebrates International French Teachers Day

The Alliance Française of Port Harcourt opened its doors to more than sixty French language teachers from Port Harcourt and across Rivers State at the weekend for an afternoon dedicated to celebration, creativity, and community spirit.

The event which was Supported by the Embassy of France in Nigeria, forms part of the global celebrations marking the Journée Internationale du Professeur de Français (French Teachers Day) a day officially set aside to observe worldwide every 20 November.

The Tide Entertainment reports that every year, French teachers around the globe are honoured for the passion and dedication they bring into their classrooms.In 2025, the theme chosen “Chanter, jouer, enseigner: la francophonie en musique” (Sing, Play, Teach: Francophonie in Music) invited the entire community to explore the joy of teaching through song, performance, and artistic expression.

A Day that brings teachers together for the French teaching community in Port Harcourt, this celebration is much more than a ceremony, it is a rare moment to step away from the classroom and reconnect with the simple joy of sharing, learning, and creating together.

The Alliance Française transformed the occasion into a space buzzing with music and entertainment. Teachers from primary schools, secondary schools, universities, and adult learning centers gathered to exchange ideas, reconnected with colleagues, and discover each other’s talents in an atmosphere filled with warmth and friendship.

Honouring Creativity with the theme “Our Teachers Have Talent!”This year, the Embassy of France launched a national contest titled “Nos profs ont du talent!” (“Our Teachers Have Talent !”), participants were invited to either interpret or create a Francophone song.For a month, from 13 October to 13 November 2025, teachers from across the country submitted their performances online, filling the digital space with francophone music.While winners of this nationwide competition were announced.

According to the the Director, Mrs Marina Lacal, Alliance Française Port Harcourt, excitement and anticipation were added to the celebrations, saying that in Port Harcourt, the festivities went even further. Port Harcourt experienced a Unique Celebration that went beyond the online competition, Alliance Française Port Harcourt created something special, an event where teachers met physically, shared moment of joy, and present their musical talents live.On stage, teachers sang the songs they love and those they have created, showcasing the creativity that animates their classrooms every day.

She explained that that off stage, they( participants )shared stories, network with colleagues, laughed together, and celebrated their unique contribution to the promotion of the French language in Rivers State.This gathering is also a moment of recognition. Every day, French teachers open doors for thousands of learners, children discovering their first French words, teenagers preparing for exams, university students shaping their future careers, and adults embracing new opportunities.

“Today, the spotlight shines on them. More Than an Event, A Tribute to Their Dedication The 2025 celebration in Port Harcourt was a heartfelt tribute to the teachers who make French come alive, those who inspire, guide, and encourage learners with unwavering commitment,” Mrs. Lacal said

The Director explained that It recognises their resilience, their creativity, and their essential role in building bridges between cultures.By offering them a moment of relaxation, fun, artistic expression, and professional networking, Alliance Française Port Harcourt reaffirms its mission to support educators, strengthen the teaching community, and celebrate the vibrant energy of the Francophonie in Nigeria.

Climax of the exciting event was the presentation of prizes to winners of the competition.