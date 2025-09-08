Jibrin Accepts Expulsion From NNPP, Set To Join New Platform

The lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, on Saturday announced his exit from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), hours after his sudden expulsion from the party.

Hon. Jibrin, who was expelled by the faction loyal to former governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over alleged anti-party activities and non-payment of dues, described the decision as shocking and unjustified.

In an official statement made available to The Tide source, Hon. Jibrin said the interview he granted recently in both English and Hausa should not have attracted such a “heavy penalty,” noting that dissenting views were part of the party’s core principles.

“I strongly believe the contents of the interview I granted few days ago should not warrant such a penalty because it is in tandem with the core principles of our party and movement which allows for dissenting views,” he said.

The lawmaker accused the party of violating the principles of fair hearing and due process by expelling him without giving him the opportunity to defend himself.

“No invitation was extended to me to explain myself. Even under military dictatorship, an accused is subjected to a court martial,” he said.

While stressing that he would have preferred to remain in the NNPP despite differences, Hon. Jibrin said he accepted the party’s decision in good faith and would not challenge it in court.

On allegations of non-payment of dues, Hon. Jibrin insisted he never refused to fulfil his obligations, saying he was ready to clear any outstanding payments if presented with an invoice.

“There is no need to go to court. I respectfully request the party to send me the invoice and I will promptly pay,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the party’s leadership style, the former Director-General of the Tinubu Support Groups accused the NNPP of failing to value its members.

“The party does not believe anybody has political value and comes short in treating people with respect. No matter what you bring on board, you are a nobody,” he said.

Hon. Jibrin, however, thanked the NNPP for the support he enjoyed during his stay, and called on his supporters to join him in his “new journey,” while maintaining peaceful ties with those who choose to remain in the party.

He concluded by saying he would carefully weigh his options before deciding on his next political home.

“I welcome all my supporters who wish to join me in my new journey… I will carefully weigh all the options before me as I decide on my next political home. So help me God”, he said.

The development marks another major twist in Kano politics, where the NNPP is battling internal schisms between the Kwankwasiyya faction and other stakeholders.

Hon. Jibrin’s exit comes just months after he hinted that he might leave the party, fueling speculation about a possible return to the APC.