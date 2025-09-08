Politics
Jibrin Accepts Expulsion From NNPP, Set To Join New Platform
Hon. Jibrin, who was expelled by the faction loyal to former governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over alleged anti-party activities and non-payment of dues, described the decision as shocking and unjustified.
In an official statement made available to The Tide source, Hon. Jibrin said the interview he granted recently in both English and Hausa should not have attracted such a “heavy penalty,” noting that dissenting views were part of the party’s core principles.
“I strongly believe the contents of the interview I granted few days ago should not warrant such a penalty because it is in tandem with the core principles of our party and movement which allows for dissenting views,” he said.
The lawmaker accused the party of violating the principles of fair hearing and due process by expelling him without giving him the opportunity to defend himself.
“No invitation was extended to me to explain myself. Even under military dictatorship, an accused is subjected to a court martial,” he said.
While stressing that he would have preferred to remain in the NNPP despite differences, Hon. Jibrin said he accepted the party’s decision in good faith and would not challenge it in court.
On allegations of non-payment of dues, Hon. Jibrin insisted he never refused to fulfil his obligations, saying he was ready to clear any outstanding payments if presented with an invoice.
“There is no need to go to court. I respectfully request the party to send me the invoice and I will promptly pay,” he said.
Taking a swipe at the party’s leadership style, the former Director-General of the Tinubu Support Groups accused the NNPP of failing to value its members.
“The party does not believe anybody has political value and comes short in treating people with respect. No matter what you bring on board, you are a nobody,” he said.
Hon. Jibrin, however, thanked the NNPP for the support he enjoyed during his stay, and called on his supporters to join him in his “new journey,” while maintaining peaceful ties with those who choose to remain in the party.
He concluded by saying he would carefully weigh his options before deciding on his next political home.
“I welcome all my supporters who wish to join me in my new journey… I will carefully weigh all the options before me as I decide on my next political home. So help me God”, he said.
The development marks another major twist in Kano politics, where the NNPP is battling internal schisms between the Kwankwasiyya faction and other stakeholders.
Hon. Jibrin’s exit comes just months after he hinted that he might leave the party, fueling speculation about a possible return to the APC.
Alleged Smear Campaign Against Yakubu, CSOs Demand Apology From Uzodimma
During a press conference held in Owerri, the coalition called the campaign a “dangerous and shameful display” designed to distract the public from the governor’s performance in office.
The CSOs directly linked the Greater Imo Initiative (GII) —the group that made the allegations on September 4, 2025—to Governor Uzodimma, describing the group as his “mouthpiece and attack dog.”
“Every word spoken against INEC was spoken on his behalf.
“By falsely alleging that Professor Yakubu has an alliance with Dr. Amadi to compromise the 2027 elections, Uzodimma has not only maligned a man of proven integrity but also assaulted the very foundation of our democracy”, said Dr Agbo Frederick, speaking for the coalition.
The coalition described Professor Yakubu as a “beacon of electoral professionalism” and called the attempt to soil his reputation “defamatory and a national security risk.”
They also defended Dr. Amadi, a “respected development scholar,” stating that the governor’s accusations were “laughable, desperate, and dangerous.”
The CSOs see the motive behind the campaign as an attempt to “silence the dissent, intimidate the opposition, and divert attention from the governor’s abysmal record in office.”
The coalition issued four key demands to Governor Uzodimma: An immediate retraction of the false and defamatory allegations against Professor Mahmood Yakubu and Dr. Chima Amadi.
- A public apology to both men within seven days, to be published in at least three national newspapers and broadcast on major television networks.
- An end to diversionary tactics and proxy propaganda.
- A renewed focus on governance, including addressing insecurity, unemployment, and poverty in Imo State.
The CSOs warned that failure to comply would force them to “review our position with a view to seeking legal redress from Governor Uzodimma for defamation, false accusation, and reckless endangerment of lives.”
“Governor Uzodimma must be reminded that he did not find himself in the seat of power to chase shadows.
“We call on all Nigerians to reject Uzodimma’s diversionary antics as they are nothing short of desperate plots by a government terrified of accountability”, the statement concluded.
Stopping Natasha’s Resumption Threatens Nigeria’s Democracy – ADC
In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC expressed concern that preventing the senator from resuming her legislative duties violates democratic principles and disenfranchises her constituents.
“The suspension, having been imposed by the Senate and not a court of law, has lapsed. Any further attempt to prevent her from resuming is therefore both illegal and morally indefensible,” Mallam Abdullahi said.
The party noted that denying Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan access to the chamber silences the voice of the people who elected her, adding that the withdrawal of her salary, aides, and office access during the suspension amounted to excessive punishment.
The ADC also criticised the Clerk of the National Assembly for declining to process her resumption on grounds that the matter was before the courts, arguing that the Clerk’s role was administrative, not judicial.
“Administrative caution must not translate into complicity. When the administrative machinery becomes hostage to political interests, the institution itself is diminished,” the party stated.
Highlighting that Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan is one of only four women in the 109-member Senate, the ADC warned that the handling of the case sends a discouraging signal about gender inclusion in Nigerian politics.
“Any action that resembles gender intimidation of the few women in the Senate would only discourage women’s participation. Nigeria cannot claim to be a democracy while excluding half of its population from key decision-making spaces,” Mallam Abdullahi added.
The ADC insisted that Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan be allowed to resume her seat immediately, stressing that the matter was about more than one individual.
“What is at stake here is not just one Senate seat, but the integrity of our democracy itself,” the party said.