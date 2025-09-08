In line with recent strategic agreements, a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s energy sector, the Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to achieve 10 billion standard cubic feet (SCF) of gas production by 2030, in line with recent strategic agreements.
Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy,  Wale Edun, disclosed this during discussions with the management of Nigeria Liquifued Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), in his office, in Abuja, last Thursday.
In a statement signed by the Ministry’s Director of Information, Mohammed Manga, the Minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s ambition of meeting the target citing recent agreements, including the deepwater deal with TotalEnergies, as evidence of progress toward a more competitive and investor-friendly environment.
“The President has stabilised the economy and created new opportunities for both manufacturing and energy. As we implement comprehensive tax reforms, your input will be vital in shaping a more attractive business landscape”, he said.
The Minister also assured stakeholders that reforms, including the rollout of digital trade systems, would streamline oversight, eliminate inefficiencies, and ensure fairness.
“We want a transparent, technology-driven environment where investors can operate with confidence”, Edun stated.
On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, NLNG, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, gave update on operations, highlighting stronger gas supply, improved security on the Trans-Niger pipeline, and capacity utilisation rising above 70%.
On infrastructure, Mshelbila reported advances on the Bodo-Bonny Road while calling for an extension to the East-West highway under the tax credit scheme.
According to the statement, as Nigeria continues to push the boundaries of its energy potential, the meeting marks a critical milestone in the country’s journey towards achieving its gas production targets by 2030.
 The meeting brought together key stakeholders to discuss critical issues aimed at shaping the future of Nigeria’s gas industry, including production targets, investment climate, and ongoing reforms.