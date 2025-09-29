Digital Technology Key To Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Future 

Experts in the oil and gas industry have said that the adoption of digital technologies would tackle inefficiencies and drive sustainable growth in the energy sector.

The experts made the remark at the 2025 Press Week Lecture and Symposium organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Chapel, Lagos,

With the theme of the symposium as ‘Transforming Energy: The Digital Evolution of Oil and Gas’, he gathering drew top industry players, media leaders, traditional rulers, students, and security officials for a wide-ranging dialogue on the future of Nigeria’s most vital industry.

Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Wole Ogunsanya, highlighted the role of digital solutions across exploration, drilling, production, and other oil services.

Represented by the Vice Chairman, Obi Uzu, Ogunsanya noted that Nigeria’s oil production had risen to about 1.7 million barrels per day and was expected to reach two million barrels soon.

Ogunsanya emphasised that increased production would strengthen the naira and fund key infrastructure projects, such as railway networks connecting Lagos to northern, eastern, and southern Nigeria, without excessive borrowing.

He stressed the importance of using oil revenue to sustain national development rather than relying heavily on loans, which undermine financial independence.

Comparing Nigeria to Norway, Ogunsanya explained how the Nordic country had prudently saved and invested oil earnings into education, infrastructure, and long-term development, in contrast to the nation’s monthly revenue distribution system.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive Secretary of the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Clement Using, represented by the Secretary of the Association, Ms Ogechi Nkwoji, highlighted the urgent need for stakeholders and regulators in the sector to embrace digital technologies.

According to him, digital evolution can boost operational efficiency, reduce costs, enhance safety, and align with sustainability goals.

Isong pointed out that the downstream energy sector forms the backbone of Nigeria’s economy saying “When the downstream system functions well, commerce thrives, hospitals operate, and markets stay open. When it fails, chaos and hardship follow immediately,” he said.

He identified challenges such as price volatility, equipment failures, fuel losses, fraud, and environmental risks, linking them to aging infrastructure, poor record-keeping, and skill gaps.

According to Isong, the solution lies in integrated digital tools such as sensors, automation, analytics, and secure transaction systems to monitor refining, storage, distribution, and retail activities.

He highlighted key technologies including IoT forecourt automation for real-time pump activity and sales tracking, remote pricing and reconciliation systems at retail fuel stations, AI-powered pipeline leak detection, terminal automation for depot operations, digital tank gauging, and predictive maintenance.