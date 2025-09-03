3SC Generates N6m For Ticket Sales Against Ikorodu  

Five-time Nigeria Premier Football League champions 3SC made N6,627,500 from ticket sales during their last match against Ikorodu City, the club has announced.

It’s the first time a Nigerian club is coming out with figures of revenue from a matchday, rather than just attendance figures, and the move is not unconnected to the recent changes in the management of the team.

Shooting Stars hosted Ikorodu City in their third meeting in the NPFL on Sunday, and the game ended 1-1.

The 10,000-capacity Lekan Salami Stadium only had just a few left as the club sold 8,425 tickets.

The breakdown was 171 VVIP tickets at the rate of N5,000 each, 1,097 VIP tickets for N2,000 each, as well as 7,157 regular tickets for N500 each.

As a result, the club generated N6,627,500 from ticket sales on match-day three.

Shooting Stars are yet to win a game this season

They started the 2025/26 campaign with a goalless draw against Bayelsa United before grabbing a vital point against Bendel Insurance in Benin City.

Sodiq Ibrahim gave them an early lead against Ikorodu City on Sunday, but they were pegged back before halftime by Shola Adelani.

Their next game is a trip to face Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

Founded in the 1950s as one of Nigeria’s oldest clubs, 3SC have tasted domestic and continental success.

They have won the league five times (1976, 1980, 1983, 1995, 1998) as well as the Nigerian FA Cup, now known as the President Federation Cup four times (1971, 1977, 1979 and 1995).

They were CAF Cup winners in 1992 as well as the African Cup Winners’ Cup in 1976. Both tournaments have now been merged by the Confederation of African Football as the CAF Confederation Cup.

Now under coach Nurudeen Aweroro, the Oluyole Warriors are on a journey to win their first piece of silverware since 1998.