Revoke DisCos’ Licences, PENGASSAN Urges Next Administration
The President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Festus Osifo, has expressed the displeasure of the union over disappointing performance of Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).
As a result, Osifo urged the incoming Federal Government executives to, without delay, revoke the licenses of DisCos over poor performance.
Citing the inability of the investors to bring the expected turnaround maintenance and development in the electricity sector as another reason why he is calling for cancelling the entire privatisation exercises, he added that, since the investors have been performing below expectation, government should withdraw their licenses.
Osifo, who made the call while speaking on the state of the nation, further stated that the power targets set by the outgoing administration, despite the availability of human and natural resources, had been disappointing as reason for his call of withdrawal of the licenses.
The PENGASSAN helsman expressed concern on why the nation could not explore other alternatives to improve power supply and use such to grow the economy since economic growth is largely dependent on the availability of steady power supply.
He said, “oil workers urged the government to complete the power and energy sector deregulation process by opening up the transmission segment of power value chains to competent private participation and investments.
“In pursuing this, the union advocated managerial experience, technical expertise and financial capabilities to be considered for willing and prospetive investors”.
Expressing the concern of the union, PENGASSAN recommended that a security summit that would look into lasting solution to insecurity should be among those national topical issues the next administration should priortise.
Global Economy: Hydrogen Market Growth To Surge In 2023
Hydrogen development, given its application across various industries, is indispensable to attaining energy transition, meeting decarbonization goals, and positioning leading companies as market experts.
In 2022, green hydrogen production capacity reached over 109 kilo tons per annum (ktpa) worldwide, representing 44% growth compared to 2021, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
GlobalData’s recent publication “Hydrogen Transition Outlook and Trends: Q1 2023,” highlights deals, trends, and investments as useful benchmarks to identify those leading companies driving the hydrogen market growth.
Andres Angulo, Energy Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “During 2022, over 393 deals related to hydrogen were closed, representing a significant increase compared to 277 deals registered in 2021.
“This shows an upward trend in the low-carbon hydrogen market development, which could be decisive in achieving over 111 million tons per annum (mtpa) capacity worldwide by 2030.
“However, the partnerships represented 66% of the deals last year, and the number of deals decreased after Q2 2022 to numbers even below those seen in the same quarter in 2021.
“This could have been due to the companies trying to strengthen their core business and diversify the investment risk given the global economic situation”.
Despite the high number of partnerships formed between companies as compared to government agencies, investing and raising capital were of the utmost importance to developing the hydrogen economy in 2022.
“Last year, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals reached $24.4 billion in monetary value, representing a 288% increase compared to 2021 levels.
“On the other hand, venture finance deal values also grew from $595.23 million to over $3,001.1 million.
In 2022, over 111.9 mtpa low-carbon hydrogen capacity was announced in the US, Denmark, Egypt, Canada, Portugal, and other countries.
“In Canada, Green Hydrogen International (GHI) announced two important green hydrogen projects as a sole participant, with 43 mtpa capacity each, which are expected to begin production in 2030.
Some other companies took part in multiple project investments globally to diversify their risk, including Fortescue Industries, which has two-thirds of its capacity outside its home country, Australia.
Companies like GHI, Suez Canal Economic Zone, New and Renewable Energy Authority, Sovereign Fund of Egypt, and Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co are the global leaders in low-carbon hydrogen, with 56.3 mtpa active and upcoming capacity combined.
As part of developing low-carbon hydrogen, and with electrolysis being a key technology to produce green, an electrolysis capacity of over 1,065 GW is now in pipeline.
“This is mainly being produced by manufacturing companies such as Hydrogenics, Nel ASA, ThyssenKrupp, ITM Power, HydrogenPro, Enapter and Plug Power.
During last year, as the hydrogen economy raised, companies like Globeleq Africa, Linde, John Wood Group, ThyssenKrupp, H2-Industries, Alcazar energy, and Samsung Engineering took advantage of the growing demand for hydrogen capacity and became the Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) leaders for green projects.
HOSCON Seeks Implementation Of 13% Oil Derivation
The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON) has called on the Federal Government to establish 13 per cent oils derivation presidential implementation committee and allow the host community to nominate peoples.
Its said that the peoples of the Niger Delta regions are suffering due to the non-implementation of the 13 percent derivation.
National Chairman of HOSCON, Dr Mike Emu made the call in Abuja during the 2023 Oil and Gas Stakeholders Festival with the theme: “Uniting Stakeholders-A Road Map for Energy Transition”.
He noted that the section 132, sub-section 2, cap 39 of the 1999 constitution as amended, made it very clear that 13 percent derivation is for the host community.
He said, “The Federal Government has tried. There are a number of billions that are in the budget of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, talk about 13 percent derivation that goes to the Niger Delta, about 40, 50 billion every month shared to the government of the oil producing states.
The three percent PIA that has been passed into law, one year, five months now, no implementation of it, unfortunately it is set law. I wonder what is actually happening.
“I may not major on the problem of illegal refinery, pipeline vandalization, or oil theft. But the people of the Niger Delta are suffering, there is no drinking water in the creeks”.
In her remarks, the convener, Oil and Gas Stakeholders Festival, Ms Faith Wilkinson, admonished host communities to embrace change and deviate from the old methods to the new methods of transiting into a better economy.
She said, “We are having post festival training, originally the programme was designed to come with training for women and youths in the oil and gas industry in energy transition.
“But what we are trying to do is after this, we are going to have training for the women and the youths to begin to engage them on issues that are related to the industry”.
Gas Flaring, Poison To 40m N’Delta People – CSO
A civil Society Organisation (CSO) known as We The People, has raised alarm that gas flaring has been poisoning over 40 million inhabitants of the Niger Delta region.
The CSO expressed regret that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has no provision towards tackling gas flaring, instead the Act regards gas flaring as an economic loss for the government.
Executive Director of We The People, Mr Ken Henshaw, speaking recently at a townhall meeting organised by Social Action in Port Harcourt, questioned why penalties and fines imposed on oil companies for gas flaring are not paid to impacted communities who suffer the danger of gas flares.
Henshaw, at the town hall meeting on “The Petroleum Industry Act 2021: Challenges of Environmental Pollution in Niger Delta Communities”, called for immediate amendment of the PIA in order to inject fresh regulations that will protect the livelihoods and lives of the Niger Delta people.
The activist explained that since the1970s, gas flaring has been outlawed in the country, saying that the government keeps shifting goal post at every deadline set for ending gas flaring in the country.
He noted that Nigeria’s net zero transition plan is targeting the year 2060, meaning that the people of the Niger Delta region will have to continue to live with gas flaring for the next 40years.
“Fines from gas flaring is actually an additional revenue to the government, not to the host communities who suffer acid rain, cancer and other health impact.
“The PIA only see gas flaring as an economic loss and not health poisoning of 40million people in the Niger Delta. Unfortunately, we will have another 40 more years of air poisoning from gas flaring in the region, with Nigeria’s net zero transition plan targeting the year 2060.
“The age of crude oil has come to an end. The stone age did not end becuase people ran out to stone, the world is setting deadlines”, he stated.
On divestment by oil multinationals, the rights activist said it will take an estimate of $150billion to decommission oil facilities in the Niger Delta.
He commended the Bayelsa State Government for standing with the host community, for the first time in history, during the well blowout from a facility operated by Aiteo at Santa Barbara, which lasted for over a month.
“Oil extraction was imposed on the communitues. There’s no where the people sat down and agree to host any oil company. The PIA treats the local communities as subjects of oil infrastructure.
“There is no where the oil majors have pre-informed their host communities that they are divesting.
“We are not saying they (oil majors) shouldn’t leave, but before leaving, they must ensure to remediate the environment and restore it back to the way it was before exploration”, he said.
