Politics
Lawmaker Tasks LASG On SMEs, Agriculture
A Lagos State lawmaker, Mr Desmond Elliot, has urged the Lagos State Government to redirect its focus toward the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and agriculture to reduce youth restiveness in the state.
Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, gave the advice during his visit to the ongoing Farmfair Exhibition organised by the Coalition of Youth in collaboration with African Farmers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos yesterday.
The lawmaker said that the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) would have a lot to do if the state government could focus its attention on improving and growing SMEs and agriculture in the state.
“Above everything, if there is any positive thing the #EndSARS protests had taught us, it is that the state government should start redirecting its focus toward the growth of SMEs and also youth empowerment.
“Youth empowerment, not just education but also vocational skills, should be emphasised. It means education should be in both formal and informal ones.
“This is because several of our youths are outside roaming about the streets and it is not that they do not want to work but there are no jobs out there.
“However, everybody wants to go into formal education, but the government can start training them in fishery, agriculture and fashion design just to mention a few.
“We can’t do so much on large scale agriculture but we can make almost every home that has a yard to grow a systemic agricultural produce in their yards.”
Elliot, representing Surulere Constituency 1, noted that the Farmfair was organised to provide relatively affordable prices for farm produce, especially, at this session.
The lawmaker, who inspected all the exibition stands, commended the youths that decided to organise the Farmfair, saying the idea was ‘a brilliant one’.
Elliot said that Surulere youths had come together selflessly to meet farmers, marketers and manufacturers of farm products so the Farmfair could take place, especially as the yuletide was drawing nearer.
“Surulere youths had to go directly to the farmers and marketers instead of going through the middle party to bring them down here.
“So, they deserve accolades for this wonderful initiative.
“They were able to get different farm organisations to attend the Farmfair and we have for sale bags of rice in local and foreign brands, beans, snails, pepper, tomatoes and onions.
“It is the youth initiative and I bought into the idea because I believe it is a brilliant idea.
“More so, we are having empowerment programme in my constituency for the youth.
“The empowerment programme which is an offshoot of what the #EndSARS protest had taught us is that we should start laying emphasis on the needs as well as the plight of the youth.”
The lawmaker said that once the youth were given an enabling opportunity, then they could achieve their best.
Elliot noted that the week-long exhibition which started on Friday would end on Thursday.
The event also witnessed the conferment of an award of recognition on the lawmaker by a coalition of Igbo Community in the state.
The group, led by Mr Sunday Ude, said that Elliot had been a worthy ambassador of the people of Surulere and Lagos State in general.
Also, Chuks Odumegwu, the Secretary General of the Igbo Community in Lagos, said that they decided to honour Elliot to show their appreciation for his service to the people of Surulere Constituency 1.
“We have come to say thank you for being there for the Igbos in Lagos State.
“We have the executive of the Igbos in Lagos State here and the local government coordinator of the state, as well as the Eze of Igbos in Lagos State.”
In his speech, Chief Sunday Ude said that honour should be given to whom it is due and that they believe that Desmond Elliot deserves the honour.
Politics
NASS Passes N13.5trn 2021 Budget
The Senate at a special plenary on Monday passed the 2021 budget raising the proposed estimate of N13.082 trillion to N13.588 trillion.
This is an increase of N505 billion from the proposed figures presented by the executive.
President Muhammadu Buhari had submitted a N13.082 trillion budget to a joint session of the National Assembly on 8 October.
The 2021 budget is christened the “budget of economic recovery and resilience” aimed at accelerating the pace of Nigerian economic recovery, promote diversification, enhance competitiveness, and ensure social inclusion.
However, the lawmakers are sticking to the 40 dollar per barrel benchmark price of crude.
They asked President Buhari to send a supplementary budget because of the increase in oil price in the international market which is hovering between 47-50 dollars per barrel.
This supplementary budget is expected to fund critical areas in the country.
Key assumptions in the 2021 budget include:
Statutory transfer- N496.528 billion.
Recurrent expenditure- N5.641 trillion.
Capital expenditure- N4.125 trillion.
Debt servicing- N3.324 trillion.
GDP growth rate – 3.00%.
Politics
Wike Tasks Varsities On Skills, Job Creation
The birthday celebration of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last Sunday, set the tone for activities in Government House, Port Harcourt, last week as friends and political associates converged in his official residence to felicitate with him and his wife, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike.
Governor Wike used the event to acknowledge God’s benevolence towards him and his family particularly in becoming the Governor of Rivers State.
Noting that in his political journey, he had passed through several persecutions, the Governor said such experiences would not deter him from standing firmly on the part of truth and justice to defend the interest of the state.
The Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, who spoke on behalf of the State Executive Council, described Governor Wike as a friend and leader who is focused, vibrant and determined to fulfil his promises to Rivers people.
Governor Wike, who is the visitor of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, was at the institution’s 32nd Convocation ceremony held last Tuesday.
In his address, he stressed the need for tertiary institutions in the country to focus on skills and job creation so that graduates would be self reliant .
The Rivers State Chief Executive assured that the state government would do its best to make the institution one of the best , stressing that funds for provision of necessary infrastructure and take off of academic activities in the three new campuses of the university in Etche, Emohua and Ahoada Local Government Areas of the state are already provided in the 2021 budget.
The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nlerum Okegbule disclosed that a total of 5,486 graduands were certified to be worthy in learning and character while 34 bagged first class..
In a similar vein, the Governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to transform the state into the knowledge-base of the country.
Speaking at the 38th Convocation ceremony of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt which held last Saturday, Wike said he would ensure that all tertiary institutions were adequately staffed and equipped to enable them to deliver world-class education.
The Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo commended the management for maintaining discipline and high ethical standard in the university.
The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele disclosed that 3,747 persons graduated and that 205 had PhD, 1,087 had Masters degree, 521 had Postgraduate diploma, 1,934 had Bachelor’s degree while 78 had First Class Honours degree.
Another major event, last week in Brick House was the 2021 Emblem Appeal Fund Launching to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.
Governor Wike who donated N20 million to launch the emblem enjoined each of the 23 local government councils in the state to donate N1million in support of the Emblem Appeal Fund Launching.
Governor Wike also used the occasion to redeem the sum of N171million which he pledged to the Nigeria Legion for the scholarship scheme meant for the children of the war veterans.
The Governor stressed the need for government to institute an enduring reward system for war veterans to justify the ultimate sacrifices they made in keeping Nigeria safe and united.
Within the week under review, the Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adango, was among the 72 newly sworn in Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).
Gov Wike led a delegation from the state that attended the inauguration ceremony held last Monday at the Supreme Court , Abuja.
By: Chris Oluoh
Politics
Christian Leaders Urge FG To Review Constitution
Christian leaders have urged the federal government to review the nation’s Constitution and urgently revisit the Report of the 2014 Constitutional Confab to tackle challenges facing the country.
In a communiqué issued at the end of a Consultative Meeting of the Steering and Facilitation Committee for the proposed National Prayers and Peace Summit, organised by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) , held in Lagos, the church leaders stated that the recommendation would serve as a way out of the country’s rising socio-economic and security challenges and also help prevent a resurgence of the last #EndSARS protest that rocked the country.
According to the NCPC Executive Secretary, Rev. Yakubu Pam, the meeting in Lagos was the first in the series of consultations, with others proposed for other parts of the country and with leaders of other faiths.
He said it followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s support for the agency’s peace building.
Rev. Pam who commended the event’s chairman, Dr. Kenny Martins, “for accepting and reaching out to a broad spectrum of church leaders in Lagos”, to attend the meeting urged the Church to play it’s appropriate role in guiding the government and also step up its role of preaching peace to Nigerians, thereby promoting unity in the country.
Part of the 18 recommendations by the church leaders were that: “The church should impress it on the Federal Government to take a cue on how the church leadership in Nigeria had embraced effective and efficient provision of services in the areas of education, electricity, and healthcare – all with resources of the church.
“The church should set up budget monitoring teams at both federal and state levels to enhance national growth.
“The Federal Government should take urgent steps to direct universities in the country to resume academic activities in order to reduce youth restiveness.
“That the Church should be co-opted to play a defined role in promoting grassroots development.”
On the EndSARS crisis, the church leadership were advised to “liaise with its identified or perceived leaders and advise them to jettison any plan of embarking on a second protest, but to instead enter into dialogue with the federal government.”
Others who attended the meeting were Superior Evangelist Mathew Oshoffa, Celestial Church of Christ; Mary Manzo, Evangelist, World Royal City Church and founder, Mary Elika foundation as well as Prof. M. A. Fadeyi, Presiding Bishop, Christian Faith Assembly Inc., among others.
Trending
- Metro4 days ago
Covid-19 Lockdown Fever Grips PH Residents
- Politics4 days ago
INEC: Yakubu And Second Term Challenge
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Prof Lumumba To Deliver Leader Obu’s Public Lecture In Calabar
- Politics4 days ago
Reps Move To Combat Climate Change
- Politics4 days ago
Persons With Disabilities Invade NASS
- Politics4 days ago
Senate Confirms Nominees For HYPADEC Governing Council
- Women4 days ago
Show Capacity For Leadership Positions, Banigo Tells Women
- Politics4 days ago
No Automatic Ticket For LG Polls – Delta PDP