PDP Chieftain Blames Leaders For Nigeria’s Economic Woes

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pali-Alabo Maxwell Fubara, has faulted the recent comment credited to President Muhammadu Buhari that youths of Nigeria were lazy, uneducated, describing it as “blatant fallacy”.

He lashed out at the president for uttering such derogatory comment to the international community, insisting that Nigerian youths were not illiterates and lazy as speculated but rather the best, globally.

Fubara who made the assertion in Port Harcourt in an interview with The Tide attributed the Nigerian problem to lack of will to hold accountable the bad leaders that have disappointed the nation.

According to him, unemployment is as a result of accumulated bad leadership. There are job opportunities out there for the youths which will require youths to participate in governance to flush out bad leaders through their votes.

As he puts it, “Nigerian youths, ensure that you voice your opinion on national matters and question the action of these leaders. We have over ten million that had lost their jobs while over 20 million youths are currently unemployed.

“Nigerian leaders should keep politics apart and ensure creation of an economy that will give future to our youths”.

Fubara who doubles as acting state Public Relations Officer of PDP cited the accumulated debt being owed by the nation which, he said, was put to the tune of $70 billion, stressing that by 2025, Nigeria would be in a fixed situation if the problem persists.

He noted that Nigeria’s debt was written off as at 2008, and expressed sadness that a nation like China which was at par with Nigeria had grown her economy from $10.5billion to $3trillion.

He further described Nigeria as a failed nation under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government but expressed the hope that the country could still bounce back when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) takes over come 2019.

Fubara, therefore, challenged the current crop of leaders in the country to be focused and remain objective to the yearnings and expectations of their followers, describing President Muhammadu Buhari’s three years in office as “leadership in futility”.

