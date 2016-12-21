Yuletide: FAAN Assures Air Travellers Of Safety

The Federal Airports

Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured members of the public, especially passengers and airline operators of hitch-free movement of passengers and cargo during the forthcoming Christmas.

A statement by FAAN, yesterday in Abuja, said necessary operational and security measures have been put in place at all airports across the country.

The statement was signed by the Acting General Manager, Public Affairs of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu.

Yakubu stated that the authority had also charged all airport managers to employ measures to ensure that only eligible persons had access to all restricted areas at the landside, terminals and airside.

She said that Bomb Detection Unit of the Nigeria Police Force had also been charged to be more alert to compliment the efforts of aviation security personnel at the security screening points.

“To reiterate her commitment to safety of lives and properties, the Federal Government through the Nigerian Air Force recently conducted Counter Terrorism Simulation live demonstration at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“Passenger facilitation at all our airports has also been enhanced by the upgrade of power installations, installation of modern and bigger conveyor belts and metal walk-through detectors, servicing of lifts and escalators.

“Stringent measures are being taken to eradicate the menace of touts and other unwholesome activities around the terminals.’’

Yakubu noted that the expansion and modernisation of airport terminals had provided better ambience and more space for restaurants at the terminals, as well as newly opened duty free shops.

According to her, these provide duty-free shopping experience and help passengers relax comfortably while waiting for their flights.

“FAAN, however, advises air passengers to make early arrangements for their travels and to leave home early on their travel dates, in order to complete their boarding facilities in good time.

“We wish all passengers safe and enjoyable Yuletide,’’ Yakubu added.