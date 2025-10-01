Sports
S’ Eagles to play Venezuela, Colombia Friendlies Nov
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the Super Eagles will play two international friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia in the United States during the FIFA window for friendly matches in November 2025.
According to NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachón of Eurodata Sport, Nigeria will face Venezuela on Friday, November 14, at the Shell Stadium in Houston, Texas, with kick-off scheduled for 8 p.m. local time. Four days later, on Tuesday, November 18, the Eagles will take on Colombia at Citi Field Stadium in Queens, New York, also at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (1 a.m. Wednesday in Nigeria).
The matches mark Nigeria’s return to the U.S. after their 2022 tour, where they lost 2-1 to Mexico in Dallas and 1-0 to Ecuador in New Jersey. That tour was the first under then-coach José Peseiro.
Meanwhile, at the youth level, Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will take on Ghana’s Black Starlets in the semi-final of the WAFU-B U17 Championship on Tuesday at Stade Charles Konan Banny, Côte d’Ivoire. Kick-off is 8 p.m. Nigerian time.
The five-time world champions topped their group with four points, scoring four goals and conceding once. Ghana advanced after a late rally against Niger, having earlier drawn 1-1 with Togo and lost 3-0 to hosts Côte d’Ivoire.
The Eaglets hold the edge in recent encounters, having beaten Ghana 4-2 in the 2022 opener in Cape Coast and 3-2 in the bronze-medal match of the last edition in Accra. Victory on Tuesday will secure Nigeria a place in the final and qualification for the 2026 Africa U17 Cup of Nations.
CAFCL: Finidi Laud Players Over Impressive Performance
Umuahia Hosts Africa Para- Badminton Championship
The championship will run from today to October 12 at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia. On the ground for the championship are athletes from Brazil, Peru, Egypt, Cameroon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Mauritius and Rwanda. They arrived on Sunday.
Some of the other countries were expected in the Abia State capital yesterday. Speaking on the championship, yesterday, Abia State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Nwobilor Ananaba, said the chief host, Governor Alex Otti, has mobilised facilities and the personnel to ensure a successful event.
Speaking through the Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Raymond Chima Ukwa, said: “We have the best mats, playing mats, especially the wheelchair playing mats, which is the first of its kind in West Africa.
“If you go around, you’ll see the hall and the preparation that has been made to ensure that people have an equitable world-class playing field.” Thrilled by Governor Otti’s support for the competition, Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) President, Francis Orbih, said that, besides making all the necessary arrangements that will ensure a successful hosting of the events, “we will have a Para-Badminton workshop for coaches and players.
“Nigeria is doing well, Abia is doing well, and we want to do better to improve on where we are, which is why all these have been put together by Governor Otti.”
FIFA U20: Flying Eagles Narrowly Loss to Norway
Nigeria’s Flying Eagles began their campaign at the 24th FIFA U20 World Cup with a narrow 1–0 loss to Norway on Monday, despite creating several opportunities to level the game.
Norway took the lead in the 9th minute after being awarded a controversial penalty. The Flying Eagles pressed for an equaliser but were denied two penalty claims in the second half.
Kparobo Arierhi came close in the 47th minute when his shot drifted wide with the goalkeeper beaten, while Tahir Maigana struck the upright in the 63rd minute.
Nasiru Salihu’s rising effort in the 71st minute also went narrowly over the bar, drawing gasps from the crowd.
Seven minutes from time, Maigana again tested Norway with a long-range strike that went just wide as Nigeria continued to pile on the pressure.
Despite their dominance, the Flying Eagles could not find the breakthrough and now turn their attention to Thursday’s clash against Saudi Arabia in their second group match.
