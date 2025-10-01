Sports
Golf: Olapade, Okoko reign supreme at Lakowe Classic
Nigeria ‘s ace golfer last Sunday, September 28, won the professional round of the 2025 Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic with an impressive ten-under par score in 54 holes to win the event.
Golf Manager of Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate, Femi Olagbenro, said Olapade had a brilliant spell at the event and came close to breaking the course’s 54-hole record held by Vincent Torgah.
“I believe every player showing up at Lakowe Lakes Golf Club puts in an extra effort to match the pedigree of the course and the tough field that is always on parade during at each Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic event.”
The 2025 event paraded some of the best professional players across West Africa, including Emos Korblah and Barry Yaw from Ghana, Oche Odoh, Kamalu Bako, Gift Willy, Godwin Okoko, Michael Ubi, and Francis Epe. This year’s event is supported by Oando Nigeria, GAC Motors, Providus Bank, ARM Holding Company, Mixtafrica, Newmark, International Breweries, were among others.
Olapade rounds were 69, 65, and 72 for the three days to beat Korblah with a five-stroke margin and pocket the 5 million naira purse and an additional ARM champion bonus of 2.5 million totalling 7.5 million for his victory.
“This is a very satisfying win, given the effort I have put into my game in the past few months. I have just come back from a training round in Kenya. It’s been a very challenging routine, which is why this is satisfying. I want to thank everyone who has supported me this while, and believe in me.”
Youngster Godwin Okoko, also made the winner’s list with a third-place finish in the professional round while also leading his amateur team members to be crowned the Team Event winners. The members included Ikechukwu Boniface, David Maji, and Frances Omaruaye.
In the Team Event, Kingsley Oparaku led Roland Alexander, Terry Paul and Abe Ayodeji to the runner-up position.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chairman of Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate Deji Alli said that the game of golf has impacted on his person, and outlook of business for Lakowe Lakes project, despite the challenges of running a world-class facility like Lakowe Lakes Golf Club.
4th
Coach Pledges To Develop Wrestling In South South
Women’s national team wrestling coach, Purity Akuh, has pledged total commitment to the development and growth of wrestling after securing a seat as the South West zone representative seat in the board of Nigeria Wrestling Federation(NWF).
Speaking to journalists after the election, Purity vowed to support wrestling in the South West after he pulled the available six votes from the six states in a dominant fashion.
The UWW Educator noted that sports is a veritable instrument of reducing crime and unemployment if optimally pursued, hence his total drive to see it develop in the South West.
“As you know, sports generate big foreign exchange for countries all over the world. This and many other embedded issues surrounding and affecting sports, particularly in wrestling, will be addressed passionately and with all sincerity of purpose,” he stated.
He thanked the President Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Honourable Daniel Igali, who was his national team coach in his wrestling days and the entire wrestling family for counting him worthy to be elected as NWF board member.
Purity also appreciated the governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the state Honourable commissioner for Sports Development for their overwhelming support.
Assuring that the experience he acquired as a wrestler and having gone through technical trainings to be certified as UWW Educator will be made manifest, bringing to the NWF board technical insights among other qualities.
“I want to thank the governor of my state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the commissioner and my mentor, Daniel Igali, for the tremendous support I have received and the people of South West in supporting this mandate. Gratitude is not enough to express how elated I am to serve at this capacity.”
Sports
CAFCL: Finidi Laud Players Over Impressive Performance
Sports
Umuahia Hosts Africa Para- Badminton Championship
The championship will run from today to October 12 at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia. On the ground for the championship are athletes from Brazil, Peru, Egypt, Cameroon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Mauritius and Rwanda. They arrived on Sunday.
Some of the other countries were expected in the Abia State capital yesterday. Speaking on the championship, yesterday, Abia State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Nwobilor Ananaba, said the chief host, Governor Alex Otti, has mobilised facilities and the personnel to ensure a successful event.
Speaking through the Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Raymond Chima Ukwa, said: “We have the best mats, playing mats, especially the wheelchair playing mats, which is the first of its kind in West Africa.
“If you go around, you’ll see the hall and the preparation that has been made to ensure that people have an equitable world-class playing field.” Thrilled by Governor Otti’s support for the competition, Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) President, Francis Orbih, said that, besides making all the necessary arrangements that will ensure a successful hosting of the events, “we will have a Para-Badminton workshop for coaches and players.
“Nigeria is doing well, Abia is doing well, and we want to do better to improve on where we are, which is why all these have been put together by Governor Otti.”
Sports
FIFA U20: Flying Eagles Narrowly Loss to Norway
Nigeria’s Flying Eagles began their campaign at the 24th FIFA U20 World Cup with a narrow 1–0 loss to Norway on Monday, despite creating several opportunities to level the game.
Norway took the lead in the 9th minute after being awarded a controversial penalty. The Flying Eagles pressed for an equaliser but were denied two penalty claims in the second half.
Kparobo Arierhi came close in the 47th minute when his shot drifted wide with the goalkeeper beaten, while Tahir Maigana struck the upright in the 63rd minute.
Nasiru Salihu’s rising effort in the 71st minute also went narrowly over the bar, drawing gasps from the crowd.
Seven minutes from time, Maigana again tested Norway with a long-range strike that went just wide as Nigeria continued to pile on the pressure.
Despite their dominance, the Flying Eagles could not find the breakthrough and now turn their attention to Thursday’s clash against Saudi Arabia in their second group match.
