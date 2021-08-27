Entertainment
BBNaija Housemate, Kay Vee Withdraws From Show
BBNaija “Shine Ya Eye” housemate, KayVee, whose real name is Gbolahan Ololade, has withdrawn from the show over health issues.
The Head of the House, Pere announced his withdrawal on Monday afternoon.
This came after his fellow housemates requested Biggie to take him for psychiatric evaluation following his weird behaviours in the house.
Ololade, who joined the show last week was therefore, asked to withdraw from the show to attend to his health challenges.
The Tide source reports that Ololade had been behaving abnormally since he joined the house.
He hardly associated with other housemates and lived a quiet and private life in the house as well as the manner he answered questions.
This had made other Season 6 housemates to called on Big Brother to conduct a private diary session on him to see if everything was alright with him.
He was recently captured looking extremely worried about something.
Ololade was found alone on his bed when the other housemates had gone to do their normal business.
Although no one could tell what was really wrong with him, but Whitemoney, JMK and others suggested that he could be battling with depression and needs urgent help.
Entertainment
BBNaija: Maria Wins Head Of House For Week 4
Maria, one of the housemates in Big Brother Naija, Season 6 has won the Head of House (HoH) challenge for Week 4.
Biggie declared that Maria had also become immune from the eviction nomination process.
Maria was, however, punished for inviting Liquorose and Peace into the HoH lounge, which was against the rule of the house.
For the intransigence, Biggie punished the trio of Liquorose, Peace and Maria.
Biggie told them that none them would occupy the luxury HoH Lounge should any of them won the HoH for Week 4.
Biggie said the winner would stay with their fellow housemates during the one week reign in the common room.
With this development, Maria will rule as HoH in the common room with fellow housemates instead in the lounge.
Maria later picked Boma as her deputy head of house. Boma would, however, stay in the lounge with a fellow housemate, Jackie B. Jackie was chosen by Boma.
The Tide source reports that Peace won the HoH for the first week, followed by Boma for the 2nd week, Pere for the 3rd week and Maria for the 4th week.
The television reality show started on July 24 with 20 housemates currently on the show.
Entertainment
NTDC Boss Savours Artistes’ Grammy Awards
Mr Folorunsho Coker, the Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), has described the recent Grammy awards to Nigerian artistes as the culmination of the efforts of numerous artistes from the country.
Coker, in a statement he issued in Abuja, on Wednesday, said that Nigerian artistes, through various musical forms, idioms and styles, had widely come to be acknowledged as touchstones of excellence.
“The apotheosis of recognition of Nigerian creative expression in the global space in more recent times was the Grammy honours accorded to two Nigerian musicians, Burna Boy and Wizkid in March.
“They are both in the categories of Best World Music album and the Best Music video.
“These awards appear as the culmination of the efforts of numerous artistes from the country, whose various musical forms, idioms, and styles have widely come to be acknowledged as touchstones of excellence.
“They define standards and set the artistic pace for a growing world community – whether in the genius of their productions, messages, or unique add-ons, like dance accompaniments,’’ he said.
The Director-General said that prior to these monumental attainments by Burna Boy and Big Wiz, Nigerian music had been no new farer to global recognition or acknowledgment of its distinction, as evident in a long tradition of modern artistry.
“This is ranging, in no particular order, from Fela Anikulapo-Kuti to Haruna Ishola, Sonny Okosuns, William Onyeabor and Oliver de Coque.
“Others include, the Lijadu Sisters, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Orlando Julius Ekemode, and I.K. Dairo – which has been as remarkable in its diversity as in the virtuosity of the individual talents.
“Further to these have equally been the industry and innovativeness of King Sunny Ade, Chief Stephen Osita Osadebey, Ebenezer Obey, Prince Nico Mbarga, Majek Fashek, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, Femi Kuti, among others.
“And closer to the present times, there have been 2Face, Nneka, Asa, D’Banj, PSquare, Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade; and, of course, Phyno, Timaya, Davido, Harry Song, and Sound Sultan,’’ he said.
According to him, these musical artistes had all added an essentially Nigerian colour and spirit to the global sonic landscape.
He said Nigerian tourism was about the allure of the palpable forms of the country’s experience, its people, cultures, material and mental artifacts, drawn from far and near, to partake in its charm and attraction.
“What has apparently made this pull stronger have been the huge expressions of Nigerian creativity – from music to film, and others,” Coker said.
Entertainment
Queen Of IBILE Pageant To Promote Tourism In Lagos
The organisers of the maiden edition of the Queen of IBILE Pageant awards and reality show, on Wednesday said that the event would further promote tourism in Lagos State.
Mrs Olayinka Edu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Platinum Entertainment Limited, and the convener of the pageant, said this at a press briefing and the unveiling of Queen of Ibile project at the Freedom Park on Lagos Island.
Edu, who is also the producer of the project, said that the content of the programme would be strictly indigenous and that the show would be historic.
The Tide source reports that the project was in partnership with Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA).
“The Lagos Government, on this Queen of IBILE project, is placed on a platter of gold as a tourist haven to a savoured public.
“As captured in our society today, there are numerous societal and historical decadence coupled with a lot of misconceptions about the true identity of Lagos.
“The mission of Queen of IBILE project is to shed more light on the unique identity of Ibile and provide lots of historical insights into the administrative divisions of Lagos state.
“This will be with proper research and documentation gathered from the traditional rulers of each administrative division,”she said.
Edu said that the idea of Queen of IBILE was inspired by various happenings in Lagos which included its numerous unique festivals, myths and royal coronation.
“IBILE, asides from being a Yoruba word meaning, “indigenous daughter or son of the soil”, it is also an acronym derived from the five administrative divisions of Lagos State; Ikeja , Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos and Epe.
“These administrative divisions have distinctive cultures and traditions but have unitedly contributed to the Lagos State usually addressed as the ‘Centre of Excellence’.
“As exemplified, Queen of IBILE is a community-based project that seeks to debunk the popular notion of the big city of Lagos as a ‘No Man’s Land’.
“It is also an indigenous state with rich cultural values,” she said.
Edu also revealed that the eight-week Queen of IBILE Pageant reality show would explore different innovative ideas that would make it a different content from the contemporary pageant shows.
