2019: You Can’t Use Abiola’s Name To Win Election, PDP Tells Buhari …Nigerians Need No Further Evidence Of Failed Govt -Secondus

The National Chairman of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to quit the stage now that it is evident that he could no longer hold the government and the country together.

Reacting to the Tuesday’s resolutions of the National Assembly threatening to invoke their constitutional powers on the President, if a number of constitutional infringements were not quickly addressed and stemmed, Secondus said that there was no further confirmation to the fact that the President was presiding over a collapsed administration.

In a statement from his office signed by the Media Adviser, Îke Abonyi, the PDP national leader said that the position of the parliament reflects clearly that of a cross section of Nigerians and should be respected.

Secondus contended that even though the position of the legislators was delayed in coming given the damage already done to democracy and the country by the purposeless administration, the lawmakers still deserve some commendations for standing up for democracy and rule of law.

“Evidence abound globally that by parliamentary powers the resolution of the National Assembly means that the people have lost confidence in the President and he should quit.

“We in the opposition have been saying it interminably that this government has no direction and does not mean well for the country”.

According to Secondus, all lovers of democracy should queue behind the National Assembly at this critical time in our political challenge and put pressure on the President to leave the stage now and save our democracy and the country.

He said that this government has exhibited all traits of a failed administration and did not need to wait for the parliament to give it a quit notice.

“History is a witness that when a government is bereft of ideas and still wants to cling on to power, it resorts to use of brute force, intimidation and harassment of opponents, a quality we have seen very blatantly in this regime.

The PDP national chairman asserted that a supposed civilian government that does not want institutions of democracy to strive should be called its exact name dictatorship.

“The legislature and the Judiciary are the two main arms of any democratic government all over the world, but this administration has deliberately made the operations of the two very tasking in the last three years.

“How do you explain the assault on the nation’s Senate by an ostensibly Executive backed hoodlums who not only disrupted proceedings but abducted the mace the symbol of parliamentary authority, the framing up of the Senate President and some of his vocal colleagues in an armed robbery and other related criminal cases or the forceful infiltration of homes of Justices and Judges at the wee hours of the night with arms by operatives of a supposedly democratic administration, Secondus queried.

The PDP boss also urged the National Assembly to quickly invoke their powers on the President and avert further bruises to the nation’s democratic advancement.