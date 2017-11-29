Senators Slam FG’s 2018 Budget – Say Projections Unrealistic

Senators yesterday rejected the projections upon which the 2018 budget is based, declaring the projections as unrealistic.

The lawmakers, who commenced the debate on the general principle of the budget said that the implementation of the 2017 budget left so much to be desired.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South) who opened the floor of the debate caused an uproar when he declared that the 2018 budget was ‘fictitious, adding that the budget is not consolidating on the 2017 budget.

The Senator said that the N8.612 trillion 2018 budget does not consolidate on the 2017 and 2016 budgets as claimed by President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2018 budget presentation.

The lawmakers also decried what they called the abysmal implementation of the N1.2 trillion capital component of the 2017 budget. The Senators also faulted the parameters contained in the 2018 budget especially the oil benchmark of $45 per barrel, adding that it should be jerked up to about $50. Senator Abaribe drew the ire of some senators, especially Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan who stated that the use of the word ‘fictitious’ was unparliamentary.

The Abia Senator then agreed to withdraw the contentious word but replaced the same with the word ‘imaginary’ even as he maintained that the implementation of the budget was very low.

He said: “I am just quoting the Senate Leader from his speech, which said the 2018 budget was designed to consolidate on the achievements of the 2016 and 2017 budgets. What was done in 2017 when less than 15 per cent of that budget was released? Nothing was done and that was why I called it (2018 budget proposal) fictitious. I am very sorry if that is the word he is bothered about. I will withdraw the word ‘fictitious’ and use ‘totally imaginary.” According to Abaribe, the receivables (revenue) in the budget were being exaggerated, adding that the revenues were only one-tenth of the figures being claimed by the government. He stated that the budget was being predicated on parameters that have been destroyed by facts available.

Senator Ben Murray Bruce (PDP Bayelsa East) in his own contribution said that the 2018 budget proposal is a “budget of active imagination,” as according to him, the budget is already committing 25 percent to debt servicing.

He said: “We have to decide what the exchange rate really is. Is it N305 (to US$1) or N365?” Murray Bruce stated that the cost of governance in Nigeria remains very high, adding that agencies that have outlived their usefulness still remain on government’s payroll.

He said: “FRCN (Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria) has 8000 workers. Sell it to the staff. Who listens to the Voice of Nigeria (VoN)?” He said that while it was commendable that the Ministry of Transport and Chinese Firms were working on the multi-billion dollar rail projects, the Senate should take deep looks at the intricate details.

“We have steel, Ajaokuta is there. Why don’t we use that facility and create jobs through that,” he said.

Senator George Akume, who also contributed said that the oil benchmark should be increased to $50 because crude oil price has increased to between 58-$62 per barrel.

Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Francis Alimekhena (APC Edo North) told the Senate that the 2016 and 2017 budgets were bloated, adding that they lacked impact on the people.

He stated that it was unrealistic to assume that about N2 trillion would be realised from oil revenue and N4 trillion from non-oil revenue.

He also supported the increase of the budget benchmark to $50 while output is maintained at 2million barrels per day as in the 2017 budget.

The senator said: “There is no need to raise the hope of Nigerians and execution is zero. Let’s cut our coat according to our cloth. If the budget size is N3 trillion and execution is N3 trillion (100 percent), we will be happier than to say it is N8 trillion and execution is just N2 trillion.”

Senator Gbenga Ashafa (APC Lagos East) who also contributed said that only the sum of N450 billion has so far been released in the capital votes of 2017 budget.

He stated that the key issue with the 2016 and 2017 budgets was the question of funding which he said made the budgets less impactful.

He said: “A budget can be big and bloated, but when you do not have enough funds for capital projects which are more impactful, then the budget is going nowhere.” The senator cited the example of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), which he said only N800 million has so far been released out of its 2017 appropriation of N25 billion.

Ashafa said: “What impact would that make on roads,” adding that only N500 million has so far been released out of the N11 billion budget of the Nigeria Railways Corporation (NRC).

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the sitting, said that there is an urgent need to reconsider the budget deficit projections.

He said: “I thank everyone for their contributions, I commend my colleagues for keeping their language clean and speaking their mind on the 2018 budget debate. “Some research agencies are not researching anything and are still being funded, we need to point them out so we don’t spend money on them.”

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has announced that it will suspend plenary from tomorrow.

This is to allow members proceed on oversight assessment of the 2017 budget and hold defence sessions for the 2018 budget.

The suspension will last for three weeks.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr. Yussuff Lasun, who presided over proceedings, yesterday, made the announcement as debate on the budget began at the floor of the House, yesterday.