Finance Commissioner Seeks Unity, Collaboration In RIV-CARES’ 2nd Phase

Rivers State Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Kenneth Lekue, has called on stakeholders involved in the implementation of the second phase of the Rivers State Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (RIV-CARES) Programme to work with greater synergy, commitment, and unity of purpose to ensure the programme becomes a model for effective grassroots intervention in Nigeria.

He made the call recently, while declaring open a three-day training programme with the theme, “Bridging Gaps in the Implementation and Operational Technicalities in the Second Phase of the RIV-CARES Programme”, organized by the Office of the Auditor General for stakeholders of the programme.

The Commissioner, who also oversees the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, explained that the training was designed to provide key actors with the opportunity to identify shortcomings experienced during the first phase of the programme and develop practical solutions for improved implementation.

He urged participants to make meaningful recommendations that would enhance the effectiveness and impact of the second phase.

Speaking on the objectives of the programme, Hon. Lekue noted that RIV-CARES is structured to support vulnerable households, improve food security, strengthen food supply chains through increased agricultural productivity, and provide grants to small and micro enterprises (SMEs).

In her goodwill message, the Head of Service, Dr. Inyingi Brown, stated the commitment of the Rivers State Government, under the leadership of the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to initiatives that improve citizens’ welfare, reduce economic hardship, and promote sustainable development.

She encouraged participants to actively engage in the training sessions, share practical experiences, and apply the knowledge acquired to enhance the implementation of the programme’s second phase.

Dr. Brown also emphasized the importance of adhering strictly to operational guidelines, maintaining transparency, and fostering teamwork, while ensuring that challenges encountered during the first phase are effectively addressed.

Providing an overview of the training, the Acting Auditor General of the State, Dr. Yorkina Christian Barisua, said the programme was organized to address operational and technological gaps identified during the first phase and improve overall efficiency.

He advised all delivery platforms to ensure that funds are transferred directly to beneficiaries, noting that the Office of the Auditor General has been mandated to conduct regular audits of financial disbursements to guarantee accountability and transparency.

In his remarks, the State Coordinator of the RIV-CARES Programme, Praise Felix Praise, commended stakeholders for their dedication and contributions to the successful implementation of the first phase.

According to him, the second phase presents an opportunity not only to sustain implementation efforts, but to also address operational challenges through established best practices that will position the programme as a benchmark for effective service delivery.

He urged stakeholders to maximize the benefits of the training in preparation for the successful rollout of the programme’s next phase.

The training featured presentations on several topical issues, including “Proactive Approaches for Protecting Government Funds from Emerging Dimensions in Cybercrime”, presented by Rev. Nwogu Obele; “Practical Components for Managing, Avoiding and Resolving Conflict in the Office Environment”, by Dr. Patrick Uduma; “Demystifying Public Procurement and Auditing”, by Eliom Iyo; and “Understanding the Practical Dimensions of Bank Reconciliation and Statements”, by Oba Igreghi.

Goodwill messages were also delivered by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Patrick Ndukwe, on behalf of other Permanent Secretaries, and the Ondo State Auditor General and Chairman of the State and National Auditors Body, Sunday Omoniyi.

The event also featured technical sessions and choral renditions by Rohi Voices of Port Harcourt, which added colour and entertainment to the programme.