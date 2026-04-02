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Fubara Visits Gas Emission Site, Donates N100m To Bille Kingdom,
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, yesterday extended interim relief measures to the people of Bille Kingdom as the government intensifies efforts to address the ongoing environmental degradation affecting the area.
This was contained in a statement by the Head of Information and Public Relations Unit, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Juliana Masi, yesterday.
The governor, during a working visit to Bille Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area, reassured residents of his deep concern for their health and well-being.
He reiterated his administration’s commitment to finding a lasting solution to the persistent gas emissions observed in the community’s land and water sources since November 2025.
Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dagogo Wokoma, the governor announced immediate interventions to address urgent needs.
Some of the relief measures include the provision of potable water and essential medical services through the release of ?100 million as palliative support for the affected community.
According to the SSG, “Governor Fubara remains deeply committed to the welfare of the people of Bille Kingdom. Although unable to attend in person due to pressing state engagements, he is fully aware of the situation and determined to tackle the root cause of the environmental challenge”.
The governor assured residents that the state government would not relent in its efforts to provide a permanent solution to the gas emissions, emphasizing that the current intervention is only a temporary measure to ease the suffering of the people.
He further urged members of the community to remain law-abiding and continue supporting his administration, noting that he has consistently demonstrated a track record of fulfilling his promises.
Earlier, the Chairman, Council of Chief for Bille Kingdom, Chief Bennet Dokubo, expressed joy over the State visit, describing Fubara as a leader who listens to the plight of the people.
He urged the governor to critically look into the gas emission which he described as dangerous to human health.
“If we take you into the river, we notice that the entire environment is bubbling and smelling.
“We most humbly urge you to critically look into this situation. This is something strange we have never experienced before. It is not good for human health,” the monarch stressed.
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Easter: FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays
The Federal Government has declared tomorrow (Friday) and Monday, April 6, 2026, as public holidays to mark this year’s Easter celebration.
Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government through a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani.
The ministe congratulated all Christians in Nigeria and in the diaspora on the joyous occasion of Easter, and urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of selflessness, forgiveness, forbearance and love as exemplified by the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.
He reiterated that the goal of the government remains to make decisions that would bring about national rebirth, economic growth, and shared prosperity.
The Tide reports that good Friday will be marked tomorrow, while the Easter Sunday will be celebrated on Sunday across the world.
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Fubara Reads Riot Act To New SSG, CoS …Warns Against Unauthorized Meetings
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has charged the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chief of Staff (CoS) to carry out their duties with discipline, loyalty and a firm commitment to the success of the administration and the wellbeing of the people of Rivers State.
The governor warned that any involvement in unauthorised nocturnal meetings or any conduct capable of embarrassing the government will attract immediate dismissal.
Fubara gave the warning yesterday shortly after the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Dagogo S.A. Wokoma and the new Chief of Staff (CoS), Barrister Sunny Ewule, were sworn in at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt.
As part of the ceremony, the Chief Registrar of the State High Court, David Ihua-Maduenyi administered the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office on the duo before the governor gave his charge.
Addressing the appointees, Fubara reminded them that their elevation to the new positions was a call to service and not a platform for political grandstanding or the pursuit of personal ambition.
He stressed that their foremost responsibility should be to themselves and to the people of Rivers State, stressing that their conduct must always reflect integrity, restraint and dedication to public good.
Speaking directly to Dr. Wokoma, whom he described as an accomplished academic and mathematician, the governor expressed confidence in his intellectual depth and capacity to deliver on the new assignment.
The office of the Secretary to the State Government, Fubara stressed, demands thoroughness, discipline and a deep sense of responsibility. He charged the SSG to represent the State with honour at all times.
“Your duty includes representing the state government. You need to represent us in a way and manner that will bring honour to us.
“What is important to this administration is to see that the good works that we started and the ones that we met, are concluded in a way that will bring progress and development to our dear state,” he stated.
Turning to the new Chief of Staff, the governor explained that he is expected to ensure smooth administrative coordination, managing official engagements effectively and safeguarding the image of the Government House.
He underscored the sensitive and personal nature of the role and emphasised that the position operates strictly under the authority of the governor.
Fubara stressed that the role does not permit independent political engagements or private strategy meetings without his knowledge and consent.
“Let me sound it here very clearly. Your duty is to make sure that you handle the administrative duties and image making roles perfectly well, liaising with whoever is coming for any official assignment here.
“If you involve yourself in nocturnal meetings and all those things, I will sack you. I’m very serious. What is important to me today is peace, progress and prosperity of this state. I’m not going to compromise anything for it,” he said.
The governor cautioned that involvement of the new appointees in any action capable of bringing the government or his office to disrepute would attract appropriate sanctions.
While congratulating the new appointees, Fubara expressed optimism that they would justify the confidence reposed in them.
He called on all public officials to work together in unity, observing that collective success is stronger and more enduring than individual achievement.
The governor who also addressed the Permanent Secretaries present at the ceremony, directed those of them who have reached retirement age to start preparing their handover notes without delay.
The notice, he said, was not intended to scare anybody but to prepare their minds towards the inevitability of exiting the service one day and to pave way for an orderly transition.
He warned against any attempt to engage in financial misconduct or last-minute irregularities, stressing that he was closely monitoring the system to ensure strict enforcement of accountability rules.
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Fubara Dissolves Rivers Executive Council
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has dissolved the State Executive Council.
The governor announced the cabinet dissolution yesterday in a statement titled ‘Government Special Announcement’, signed by his new Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi.
Governor Fubara directed all Commissioners and Special Advisers to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most Senior officers in their Ministries with immediate effect.
He thanked the outgoing members of the State Executive Council for their service and wished them the best in their future endeavours.
The three-paragraph special announcement read, “His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, has dissolved the State Executive Council.
“His Excellency, the Governor, has therefore directed all Commissioners and Special Advisers to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most Senior officers in their Ministries with immediate effect.
“His Excellency further expresses his deepest appreciation to the outgoing members of the Executive Council wishing them the best in their future endeavours.”
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