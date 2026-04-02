Fubara Visits Gas Emission Site, Donates N100m To Bille Kingdom,

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, yesterday extended interim relief measures to the people of Bille Kingdom as the government intensifies efforts to address the ongoing environmental degradation affecting the area.

This was contained in a statement by the Head of Information and Public Relations Unit, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Juliana Masi, yesterday.

The governor, during a working visit to Bille Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area, reassured residents of his deep concern for their health and well-being.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to finding a lasting solution to the persistent gas emissions observed in the community’s land and water sources since November 2025.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dagogo Wokoma, the governor announced immediate interventions to address urgent needs.

Some of the relief measures include the provision of potable water and essential medical services through the release of ?100 million as palliative support for the affected community.

According to the SSG, “Governor Fubara remains deeply committed to the welfare of the people of Bille Kingdom. Although unable to attend in person due to pressing state engagements, he is fully aware of the situation and determined to tackle the root cause of the environmental challenge”.

The governor assured residents that the state government would not relent in its efforts to provide a permanent solution to the gas emissions, emphasizing that the current intervention is only a temporary measure to ease the suffering of the people.

He further urged members of the community to remain law-abiding and continue supporting his administration, noting that he has consistently demonstrated a track record of fulfilling his promises.

Earlier, the Chairman, Council of Chief for Bille Kingdom, Chief Bennet Dokubo, expressed joy over the State visit, describing Fubara as a leader who listens to the plight of the people.

He urged the governor to critically look into the gas emission which he described as dangerous to human health.

“If we take you into the river, we notice that the entire environment is bubbling and smelling.

“We most humbly urge you to critically look into this situation. This is something strange we have never experienced before. It is not good for human health,” the monarch stressed.