Opinion
Yeomanry In Feudalist Economy
In modern context, a yeoman can be described as a loyal and obedient servant, in the service of an awesome over-lord, whose estate is vast and formidable. The culture of serving a feudal lord with total loyalty and devotion resulted in the rise of Yeomanry, as a vanguard in the protection of the interests of the feudal lords. Since loyalty would beget loyalty, the class of yeomen became a formidable cult, serving and protecting the wilms and caprices of their pay masters, in a parasitic, predatory economy.
Activities of the cult of yeomen soon developed into the constitution of a class of “spin-doctors”, as a cabal or ruthless gangsterist, faceless group. Since such group of faceless operators enjoyed the tacit protection of their pay masters, they would engage in acts of illegalities and cover-ups of illegalities of their pay masters. It would be difficult and often foolhardy to take on the foot-soldiers of the feudal lords in a combat, because they enjoy protection and immunity of official and unofficial nature.
Who constitute feudal lords in ancient and modern times? Feudalism is not synonymous with the Middle Ages, but a system of economy of land ownership and power derived from working on and protecting such land and resources therein. Land may be an ancestral inheritance, acquired by conquest, managed by a state via appropriate laws and policies, etc. Therefore feudal lords include powerful land owners, land merchants and grabbers and state officials who oversee policies and programmes connected with land and the management of resources in the land and sea.
Feudalist economy is not necessarily rural agriculture or labour connected with food production. Rather the clever intrigues and power-play connected with the monopoly and manipulation of land and resources therein constitute the themes of feudal economy. When the original owners of Matabele land in South Africa were dispossessed of their land by white intruders, the helpless indigenes were made to work as labourers for the white over-lords. This was the common feature of colonialism everywhere across the globe.
Between the powerful land grabbers and the dispossessed original owners, now employed as labourers, there emerged a middle class of yeomen, usually smart fellows among the original land owners. They owed maximum loyalty to their conquerors and constituted a formidable check on the possibility of the dispossessed indigenes organising any resistance. In Nigerian history such yeomen were known as warrant chiefs who often turned their power against their own people, in the service of foreign overlords.
In the history of the United States of America, when slave labour began to become unmanageable, class of yeomen in the service of feudal lords constituted what was known as Ku-Klux-Klan (KKK Cult). Officially, Ku-Klux-Klan was described as a secret American political organisation of protestant white men who opposed people of other races or religion, its activities were aimed at protecting some vested interests. Such vested interests included the protection of a feudalist economy and its Kingpins or patrons. Therefore the formation of protectionist gang-ups and cults had been a long-standing practice, both in ancient and modern times. Judiciary can serve as accomplices.
Even though Nigeria may not be described as a feudal society, yet its economic system took on the feudalist pattern. What is known as political economy can also be called historical materialism or bourgeois political economy. Without delving into its long history, let it suffice to say that it is a system of class struggles in the society, whereby survival demands ruthless but clever antics of monopoly of resources. Challenges of survival in a predatory economic system force people to become increasingly materialistic minded that ethical principles become undermined. From clever acquisition of land and resources therein, the strong in society usually prey on the weak, as a means of building up capital.
Land owners sell or give up their ancestral lands to those who have the capital to develop landed property, whereby an economy changes into another pattern, depending on the nature of productive activities. In the case of Nigeria there has been gradual changes from rural subsistence farming, to various degrees of productive activities and organised labour. So far, government has been the dominant employer of labour, while in the private sector, oil and gas industries have been the dominant employers of labour. Perhaps private schools at various levels count as vibrant ventures.
Modern version of yeomanry consists in ruthless and clever hustling for various political offices, of which the system is highly monetised, as an exclusive club of money-bags. But behind the ruthless struggles to hold political offices and wield political power, lies the enigma of the Nigerian political economy. Who are the feudal lords of the economy and how was the foundation or structure put in place? Clever intrigues since 1970!
The history of class struggles in various societies or nations has been an interesting field of academic study, whose significance give rise to serious questions. Current issues in Nigeria, particularly the scarcity of naira notes and petroleum products, bring to light the true nature of the Nigerian political economy. Many Nigerians have wondered why the currency is being re-designed at a critical time of elections, as well as what purposes and benefits that such step are meant to serve. There have been controversies regarding whose interests are paramount and who would benefit or be undermined by such monetary policy. So far the masses are the burden bearers.
The issue of removal of subsidy on petroleum products also brings to light the class division in Nigeria, as well as the predatory nature of feudalist economy. From the nationalisation of the oil and gas mineral resources of the Niger-Delta people during the Nigerian Civil War, to the Privatisation agenda via the Petroleum Industry Act, there is a glaring impression of the practice of a feudalist economy. Obviously the foundation of the toxic economy was planned and laid by the military administration.
Add all these shenanigans to a revelation by a top official in the oil and gas industry a few years ago that: “multinational oil companies are working for individual owners of oil fields, rather than for the government”, then other questions arise. Who are the owners of oil block allocations in Nigeria, and how were the allocations done? Who are the opponents of a restructured Nigerian political economy? Yeomanry at work! No, Cabal! No ideology or vision holding the nation together.
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from Rivers State University.
Opinion
Symphony Of Political Campaigns
Humans are dull in learning new things or learning from the past, if their mind is set on achieving a selfish end. God’s word in the Bible, foretells the characteristics of the last days, part of which is that there will be increase in learning without understanding. True, this is an Information, Communication and Technology as well as Knowledge driven age, but there is no understanding. The philosophy of Education says that “until there is a doing learning has not taken place. The litmus test of learning is the ability to do or apply. That is why I agree with the saying that knowledge is not power, only applied knowledge which translates to Wisdom that is power.
Today, Nigeria boasts of political scientists, professors in Political Science, and other disciplines of learning, yet such academic attainments have not refined our disposition and philosophy to politics.
Most politicians have played the game of politics as long as they attained biological maturity. Some have never worked in the civil or public service, some have been into politics for the past 16 years. Sixteen years of unbroken academic endeavour would earn a diligent student a Doctorate, yet most politicians have not shown maturity in their actions and inactions during political campaigns and other public interfaces.
I thought that by now our dear political elites shall have learnt why the First and Second Republics failed. I mean why the military intervened and truncated the democratic governance of those years. Unfortunately, the people are yet to learn. The Bible Solomon lamented: woe are the people whose king (leader) is a child.
I know that part of the characteristics of a stunted child is mental retardation (slow in learning or low intelligent quotient) and lack of will to do what is right. I think most of Nigerian politicians have not demonstrated the mien to show that they are mature and competent to be saddled with the responsibilities of the processes that lead to a peaceful general elections.
In “Nigeria’s Give Majors”, the author, Ben Gbulie gave an in-depth and incisive account of what led to the Major Chukwuma Nzeogu- led bloody coup. Part of the reasons was degree of stinking corruption among the political leaders and spate of unprecedented violence across the various regions of Nigeria which resulted to loss of lives and property. Life was brutish.
That was in 1966, about 57 years ago. In 1983 the military ended the Second Republic giving the same reasons why the First Republic was stalled.
Today, a comparatively worse scenario is playing out, showing that Nigeria’s political leaders have not learnt from the dark past of the country’s political history. History repeats itself because people do not want to learn from the ugly past so as to avoid a reinvent and use the bleak past to reconstruct the future. I wonder what makes some of the men and women who parade the political space, leaders when they lack the ability to control their followers’ inclinations to violence. I would not want to be misconstrued for an alarmist. But it is not far from the truth that Nigeria’s democracy is tottering on the brink of collapse, except something is done urgently to redress the down turn of events.
I feel disturbed at the spate of crises that characterise the campaigns of political parties towards the General Elections billed for February and March, this year.
Campaigns are meant to sell candidates and to show to the electorate the comparative advantage an aspirant has over the other. It serves as a platform for aspirants and political parties to tell the public what they will do when they are voted into the office they are vying for, so that the public through the mass media will hold them accountable for their campaign promises.
Life is competitive yet violence is not an integral part of it. The way and manner a product is packaged and advertised, determines its acceptability in most cases. Therefore, if a candidate is well packaged, manifests decorum in public speech and presents what he or she could offer in office in a lucid and compelling manner, such candidate can enjoy public sympathy and acceptance.
Unfortunately, what is playing out today at political rallies across Nigeria is violence, mudslinging, character assassination, intimidation and several other unacceptable practices that are antithetical to the true Spirit and letter of political rallies. Party leaders and supporters leave the substance for shadow.
Party popularity is tested by how well the party conducts its affairs, carries out its manifesto-based campaigns.
This is not in the best interest of our nascent democracy, about 24 years of unbroken democratic governance in Nigeria notwithstanding.
Leaders of political parties should save our democracy from truncation by sincerely warning their supporters to desist from violence or any act capable of leading to it. The peace and interest of the society should be considered supreme.
By: Igbiki Benibo
Opinion
The Mother Tongue Teaching Policy
The call for the promotion of Nigeria’s indigenous languages has been on for decades. Knowing the importance of language and going by recent warnings about some Nigerian dialects going extinct, language experts and some other citizens have canvassed for measures towards ensuring that the culture and languages of the various ethnic groups in the country do not die. Recent local and international reports had revealed that most Nigerian indigenous languages would be extinct in the next three decades, while about 90 per cent of them were projected to be replaced by dominant languages. The reports further disclosed that the percentage of children that speak local dialects is thinning down and may result in loss of identity, culture, moral values and heritage of many communities in the country. So, the recent disclosure of the federal government’s approval of a new National Language Policy which would make mother tongue a compulsory medium of instruction for public primary school pupils was well received by many people.
According to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who made the plan known, mother tongue will be used exclusively for the first six years of education, while it will be combined with English Language from Junior Secondary School. He said that the mother tongue to be used in each school will be the dominant language spoken by the community where it is located, assuring of the government’s preparedness to protect the over 600 local languages in the country. Government must be commended for this initiative which if well implemented and sustained, will make a great difference in the preservation and promotion of indigenous languages in the country. Researches have shown that native language deepens knowledge. A great deal of research has confirmed that types of education based on the mother tongue significantly increase the chances of educational success and give better results. I have not forgotten my experience as a youth corps member in a school in Numan, Adamawa State. Some of the students would hardly understand what they were taught in English language but when the same topic was taught or interpreted in their local language, they would grab it.
However, this policy needs to be thoroughly interrogated. In the first place, why should the use of the mother tongue for teaching be made compulsory only in public schools? What about the millions of children in private schools? Is the Minister telling us that only the children in public primary schools are good enough to be taught in their mother tongue? Or, the children in private schools are too sophisticated or civilized to learn their mother tongues? Again, did the government take into the consideration the huge financial cost of producing the instructional materials and training of teachers. Do we have teachers that can teach in all the over 600 languages we have in Nigeria.? Are there plans to train more teachers on these languages? How many teachers can communicate effectively in their mother tongue? A teacher -friend of mine told me that the policy could be the government’s plan of sacking teachers because a good number of teachers are deficient in mother tongue proficiency. Wouldn’t this education policy compound the numerous problems in the education sector where there is no adequate fund to fix infrastructures, pay teachers, provide instructional material for the pupils and many more?
The greatest fear is about continuity. Ours is a country where incumbent political office holders hardly continue projects or policies initiated by their predecessors. Anyone that comes into power will introduce new policies, new projects, jettisoning the ones he inherited from the person before him. So, what is the assurance that the person that will occupy Aso Rock Villa in May 2023 and the subsequent administrations will deem it fit to carry on with the policy? Nigeria is a country with about 600 languages. Some states like Kaduna have about 57 languages, Rivers State 28 languages not to talk of Taraba State that is made up of 40 tribes and about 73 languages. We will be deceiving ourselves if we claim that we can instruct the pupils in all these languages. Even choosing the predominant language in every locality might pose a great challenge and may lead to serious problems if not well handled.
Surely, this is a good initiative but it requires long-term planning. Let us not be in a hurry to start what we cannot sustain. Already the 6-3-3-4 system of education which was started in 1982 with the aim of ensuring that secondary school students acquire skills through vocational training that would enable them to be self-reliant upon graduation is not yielding the expected result primarily because of the issue of funding, lack of infrastructure and inadequate instructional facilities and other. So, rather than plunge into the teaching in mother tongue head long, why not choose some schools (pilot/model schools) kind of, one or two in each state, see how successful the policy will be in those schools, note the challenges and work on them and ascertain the possibility of its continuity before taking it to the entire country. At that point, it might be necessary to back the policy with legislation. Such a law should make instruction in mother tongue compulsory in primary schools in Nigeria rather than public schools only.
There is the need to adopt practicable measures in the quest to promote our local languages. An important step is to end the attitude of making the speaking of local languages or vernacular as it is mostly called in schools, a punishable offence. Students and pupils should be encouraged to freely communicate in their dialects within the school. A credit in any Nigerian language should be a prerequisite for gaining admission into any tertiary institution in Nigeria just like English Language and Mathematics. This way, both students, parents and schools will take the study of Nigerian languages more seriously. Essay and quiz competitions in Nigerian languages should be encouraged and supported by the government, organisations and individuals.Most importantly, parents should form the habit of communicating with their children in their native languages. Observations show that many people no longer speak their dialects. Many parents, especially the educated ones, do not communicate with their children in their dialects and really don’t care if their children speak their language or not.
All they want is for their children to speak English and other foreign languages. Parents of different ethnic groups most times decide to speak a neutral language, especially to their children, thereby denying them the identities of their parents.The truth is that the English and other foreign languages we promote can never be our language. No matter how proficient you are in English and speak it with the English accent, you are not an English man or woman. You remain a Nigerian. Many parents spend thousands of naira to hire English and French teachers for their children, (which is not bad), how much do we spend to teach them their native languages which is their identity? The responsibility of rejuvenating our native languages, culture and tradition is not that of government alone. Parents, adults, schools and organisations have big roles to play. Our culture and traditions are our unique identity, we must not lose it. The policy on teaching in mother tongue is most desirable as it will encourage young Nigerians to learn their mother tongue but If practical steps are not taken by the authorities and all concerned to make it realistic, the idea, like a big elephant will definitely not fly.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Time To Embrace Technical Education
Human beings from creation, were made to believe that the only way forward in life to frantic development in all ramifications is through creative imagination. Though, if you want to be close to nature, and perhaps appreciate its endowed loaded responsibility accruing to man and humanity, then you need to improve on your daily level of thinking, positive awareness and consciousness.Therefore, the concept, technical vocational education and training (TVET) is a means through which one can conveniently and convincingly improve on his or her creative imaginations and level of positive awareness as to achieve its positive potential capacities in life, with the high functional manipulative skills of the three domains of learning. In addition to the above, technical vocational education and training (TVET) has helped to create new league of technologies, discoveries, life-changing breakthroughs and new ways of doing things.
In fact, education is the only formal means through which man’s cultural heritage as well as occupational skills could be transmitted from one generation to another. Nevertheless, in every defined traditional African society, the purpose of education is to enable the individual to become functional member of the society, to give training and re-retraining as well as improve the necessary skills leading to the production of craftsmen, technicians and other skilled manpower personnel who will be enterprising and self-reliant. Of a truth, no nation can develop without efficient harnessing of her resources (human and material) and putting them into appropriate use, for maximum productivity.
Moreso, education has always been seen as a tool that enables the individual to become a functional member of the society and has almost and always served as an instrument for elevating people from one level to the next, and equally enabling them contribute more meaningfully to the development of their communities, state and nations.The idea of technical/vocational education and training (TVET) is to change and improve our youths in apprenticeship programmes as to enable them acquire the skills necessary to become proficient in a trade, craft or a profession under the tutelage of a master. This kind of programme will increase the country’s human resources for effective utilization of the available natural resources.
However, professing industrialization is an aspect of economic development. This can be achieved by making almost seventy percent (70%) of our youths to enroll into courses that will lead to the acquisition of technical/vocational skills in our tertiary institutions of higher learning.Certainly, graduates of any technical related course are expected to be trained and re-trained by their employers to drive-out the potentials deposited in them by GOD Almighty that will help them to balance effectively in their individuals world of work.
Indeed, USA and all other developed countries of the world attained high level of infrastructural development and advancement through the proper application of the theories and practice of technical vocational education and training (TVET) in their research and development scheme of events.Moreso, even some of the software developers and computer system as well as internet information technologist, like William Bill-Gates of America, Lawrence Jellison of Callifonia, Steve jobs of USA, Carlos Slim of Mexico and a USA-based Nigerian-born Philip Emeagwali, the list is endless, had made it in life through the proper usage and application of technical vocational education and training (TVET) in all spheres of human endeavour.
As a matter of fact, this idea of technical vocational education and training (TVET) should be seen by every well-meaning Nigerian as a major means of our industrial and socio-economic break-through.Every individual who understands the psychology and philosophy of TVET should try as much as possible to reach out to people by preaching it like gospel within and outside our environment, pointing out more of the practical application of the philosophy of TVET to the entire populace. This is true because, this crop of men that TVET had produced have seriously propelled industrial tremendous development and technological advancement of their nation to its barest minimum positively.
According to John F. Kennedy of USA, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country”. He went further to say, that “when you stop contributing to your environment, you are no longer living, but merely existing. Nevertheless, Nigeria took off the race of socio-industrial revolution long time ago, but we are still crawling in terms of socio-industrial economic development up till now, because of lack of proper implementation of our policies, which is what is making it to move at a very slow rate. Sincerely speaking, it is often said that, if someone wants to know how to dance very well, he/she will watch how good dancers throw their legs and swing their hands, or put their dancing steps during dancing.
Which implies that, if the developed countries of the world have attained the level they are now enjoying today through the proper application of TVET theories and practices, Nigeria through the efforts of individuals, NGOs, companies and government agencies alike etc can be developed through the same way by applying working TVET and proper implementations of policies ever made to the positive consumption of the populace. On this note, Proper TVET application therefore, leads to self-reliance and actualisation, adequate investment in your future life, bringing out of God deposited potentials in people, blessings designed by God for our destiny, technological development and advancement and economic boom and stability of individuals and that of the country.
Inspite of the above fact, Nigeria began its journey to initiate, acquire and stabilize sound socio-economic and industrial revolution foundations so early, but the problem of poor leadership and bad governance which have eaten very deep into the fabrics of a very mature and bad Nigerian citizen have collectively robbed the nation of diverse opportunities to progress to the next level. Specifically put, corruption has been a major bane of the nation’s development. And it is only natural that the nation turns a new leaf today by jettisoning those vices that have worked to scuttle efforts to advance Nigeria’s development paradigm and conscientiously implement policies that focus on Technical/Vocational Education And Training (TVET), which is a tool in accelerating socio-industrial development and equally boosting and sustaining Nigerian economy, if properly embraced will automatically lead to permanent development of the country’s economy.
All well-meaning Nigerians, individuals, NGOs, companies and government agencies, who have the country’s interest at heart have to embrace the idea, as to enhance the philosophy of TVET and its applications, so that Nigeria can be grouped among the developed countries of the world in the next five years.
By: Rogers Odoi
Odoi wrote from Nsukka.
