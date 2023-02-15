Opinion
Failed Corruption Fight
The fight against corruption has been a major policy thrust of the present administration at the Federal level headed by President Muhammadu Buhari. In fact the perceived stinking corruption in the country was a campaign mantra of the Buhari Campaign Group. In view of the doggedness and ferocity with which the campaign was carried out I had thought that corruption and related activities will no longer be fashionable about eight years into the administration of the corruption fight.
No sooner the Buhari-led Federal Government was sworn into office did they intensify the fight against the corruption. The anti-graft agencies, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other relevant agencies were restructured. The war against corruption was decentralised. Anti-corruption units were established in virtually all public and corporate organisations including schools. Tribunals for anti-corruption cases were set up to give teeth to the fight. The electronic, print and the social media were inundated with advertorials designed to denigrate and discourage corrupt practices in Nigeria. But I discovered much to my chagrin that some of those who were at the forefront of the titanic struggle against the corruption scourge are the masterminds, perpetrators and protagonists. No wonder, about eight years the Buhari-led Federal Government purportedly scaled up the corruption fight, it has not yielded dividends. In fact, to say the least, the fight and all the resources injected to prosecute it are counter productive.
The arrow-heads of the corruption fight were caught in the thicket and web of corruption. Who is Maina? What is the fate of thousands of Nigerian retirees who were conscripted and hoodwinked into the Pension Fund contribution? Some of the contributors are dead without accessing their benefits. Where are the billions of naira of pension fund contributors that are either outrightly misappropriated with impunity or feared embezzled by some pension fund administrators?
The present administration lacked the will to fight corruption, it only used it as a hype and a smokescreen to rig out the Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.
How could a person explain the situation where a nation that is blessed with human and material resources, is at the same time, one of the single digit poorest countries in the world, whose citizens live below the United Nations economic benchmark of one dollar per day. This is an inexplicable irony. How on earth should Nigeria’s Foreign and Domestic debts keep rising like a phoenix in a country God has so blessed? Why should China whose economy is technology-driven be a perpetual loan benefactor to Nigeria with China being a potential controller of Nigeria’s economy. Very soon, China will be a major player in the politics of Nigeria, making the nation a hub for Chinese products. He who pays the piper will inevitably dictate the tune.
Because of the abysmal level of corruption, most Government establishments are either moribund or in comatose. This has worsened the rate of unemployment in the country, even though developed economies are private sector driven.
The sing-song “Government is not a good manager of business” is a truism because of the high profile corrupt practices in the public institutions. This is based on the misconception that “Government money belongs to no one”. Since Government money is a common wealth that belongs to everyone, it should not be misappropriated or embezzled by an insignificant few to the detriment of the majority. Some serving public officers are landlords of empires and are living in affluence, acquired with public money
The Transparency International corruption index on Nigeria lends credibility to that Nigeria thrives on corrupt practices. In fact, corruption is systemic and the second nature of Nigeria
Nigeria ranked 150 out of 180 countries on the 2022 Corruption Perception Index released by the Transparency International, penultimate Tuesday. This demeaning ranking which actually reflects the country’s true corruption status, should pose great concern to all meaning Nigerians.
The Corruption Perception Index, I gather is the Transparency International’s tool for measuring the level of corruption in the system of the 180 countries across the world based on prevalent indices.
While I congratulate Nigeria for obtaining 150 in 2022 against the 154th position of 2021, I am sad that the fight against corruption is not yielding positive results. Though President Buhari was vehement in the fight against corruption, with a heightened effort to indict Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s administration of corruption. Nigeria and her citizens fared better under the, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s “corrupt” administration than the present saintly Government of Muhammadu Buhari.
When Dr. Jonathan was in the saddle rice and other food items and beverages were within the rich of the common man. A litre of petrol was N86, today it is N500 per litre in the parallel market, transportation fare has quadrupled, virtually every thing is in a downturn. To access an NNPC petrol station to buy fuel, a person has to pay between N500 and N1000 as gate pass. Nothing goes for nothing under the present administration. Corruption is today systemic. It has eaten deep into our fabric. See the mess associated with the currency swap where the Redesigned currency is not in banks, not in Automated Teller Machines facility. Transaction cannot be made over the counter because the money that is not available in banks are in the hands of private people. How did the private people get the money? Either they bought it from bank staff or they are conduits through which the bank echelon sell the money to unsuspecting public. To get your money in bank through an outlet like a Point of Sale (PoS) you must part with a minimum of N1,000 for N10,000. People now buy their own money or barter old currency for Redesigned currency at an exorbitant rate. What can be corruption than these? Right and exemplary leadership will right the wrongs. Let us enthrone meritocracy through the conscientious use of the Permanent Voter’s Card.
By; Igbiki Benibo
Opinion
Qualified For Governor, According To Fashola
The spirit of entitlement is one devil that has hemmed Nigeria in on every side. While a particular group, sees high political offices in the land as their birthright, some individuals are quick to go to any length to make you see reasons why this electoral cycle is their turn to take over the reins of power after years of political toil.
The current Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, threw a jibe at the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Abdulazeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, last week when he essentially referred to him as a mere cameraman. He said; “just following a governor, being a cameraman, watching me for eight years, you (Jandor) think you will now be a governor? You are not ready.” Really?
Even though Mr. Adeniran has debunked the idea that he was a cameraman in his response to the honourable minister, does it validate that position? So what qualifies a person for the position of the executive governor of a state in Nigeria? According to chapter 6, part 2, and section 177 of the 1999 constitution as amended, a person shall be qualified to be elected into the office of Governor of a State: (i) if he is a citizen of Nigeria by birth, (ii) if he has attained the age of 35 years (iii) if he is a member of a political party and is sponsored by that political party (iv) he has been educated to at least school certificate level or its equivalent. Of course, Mr. Adeniran is very qualified to seek to become the Boss of Lagos. So what is Mr. Fashola referring to?
Apparently, Mr. Fashola is referring to the mold he created for the Adenirans of this world. The perception that for the fact that you ever served under us, doing what could be considered a menial job, you are marked for life and barred from ascending any exulted office in the land, irrespective of your education and suitability to the office in question. This perception from the ruling class and its outgrowth is at the rot of the political not in the country. It is the fundamental reason why major political parties have remained recycling machines since 1999.
Instructively, as Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Fashola must have received an engineering primer, good enough to educate him on the properties of recycled materials like metals especially. I believe he knows that recycled metal, for instance, decreases in the following six key properties of elongation, yield point or proof stress, soundness in the welding area, fracture toughness, and malleability. Could this be the reason why President Buhari has thoroughly failed in every relevant matrix?
Apart from a few newcomers, all the politicians who have ruled Nigeria since 1999 were part of the old guard of the late 1970s and the 1980s. The rest are either biological or their poetical offspring. That is why we hear things like the Yar ‘Adua political family of which the like of Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, and many others belong to. Mr. Fashola, being a bonafide member of the Bola Armed Tinubu political family, sees no place for cameramen with that high and lofty political genealogy.
What then is a democracy, if there is no equal opportunity to vote and be voted for? Mr. Fashola is a lawyer, therefore thoroughly learned, but I fear, he may have flunked history as a subject. Because, he ought to have remembered that in spite of all the academic heavyweights in the second republic, Mallam Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, a Grade II teacher, became the first democratically elected President of Nigeria, after the transfer of power by the military head of state General Olusegun Obasanjo in 1979. But he was removed by a coup led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari on December 31, 1983. Ironically, this same Buhari has been in power for the past eight years activating poverty and destroying the nation.
Besides, I wonder if famous Liberian footballer, George Weah, might have either taken the offer of the US President or allowed Putin to have his way, just as he did in the annexation of Crimea, in 2014.
Bringing it back home, how far has the experience of those currently in power taken Nigeria? Very far, you might say; but in what direction? Since 1999 when the political parties activated the recycling machines, dishing out old politicians, what major thing has changed to the effect that whatever happens globally, the country is safe with, due to enduring shock absorbers that have been built over time? None.
Sadly, this is our current reality; a state of anomie where everything goes, so long as deeply entrenched vested interests are regularly paid. This system must end, and Nigeria must change. Party elders and power brokers should look at the heart of candidates, and not their political family. If Nigeria must survive, we must look at recruiting young leaders with hearts like President Zelensky of Ukraine; Leaders who would deny themselves for the sake of God and their country. These leaders are everywhere, but the greed and self-conceitedness of party leaders who have created a payback system to funnel young leaders molded in their image would rather die than allow it.
Party recruiters must pay serious attention to candidate quality; not just for the purpose of winning elections, but recruiting a diversity of potential leaders with credibility, competence, and the presence of mind to rise to the occasion in uncertain times. It is a cardinal duty of any political party to serve the nation in the best possible, and with the best possible human capital.
These crop of entitlement politicians pay allegiance, not to their state, or to the country at large, but to themselves and their master; and as a result, the nation suffers from a dearth of fresh ideas. The idea that only we or the people we mentored are qualified to rule is of the devil, and as a nation, we need to exorcise that devil once and for all so that fresh ideas to tackle our challenges could flow like a river.
By: Raphael Pepple
Opinion
Yeomanry In Feudalist Economy
In modern context, a yeoman can be described as a loyal and obedient servant, in the service of an awesome over-lord, whose estate is vast and formidable. The culture of serving a feudal lord with total loyalty and devotion resulted in the rise of Yeomanry, as a vanguard in the protection of the interests of the feudal lords. Since loyalty would beget loyalty, the class of yeomen became a formidable cult, serving and protecting the wilms and caprices of their pay masters, in a parasitic, predatory economy.
Activities of the cult of yeomen soon developed into the constitution of a class of “spin-doctors”, as a cabal or ruthless gangsterist, faceless group. Since such group of faceless operators enjoyed the tacit protection of their pay masters, they would engage in acts of illegalities and cover-ups of illegalities of their pay masters. It would be difficult and often foolhardy to take on the foot-soldiers of the feudal lords in a combat, because they enjoy protection and immunity of official and unofficial nature.
Who constitute feudal lords in ancient and modern times? Feudalism is not synonymous with the Middle Ages, but a system of economy of land ownership and power derived from working on and protecting such land and resources therein. Land may be an ancestral inheritance, acquired by conquest, managed by a state via appropriate laws and policies, etc. Therefore feudal lords include powerful land owners, land merchants and grabbers and state officials who oversee policies and programmes connected with land and the management of resources in the land and sea.
Feudalist economy is not necessarily rural agriculture or labour connected with food production. Rather the clever intrigues and power-play connected with the monopoly and manipulation of land and resources therein constitute the themes of feudal economy. When the original owners of Matabele land in South Africa were dispossessed of their land by white intruders, the helpless indigenes were made to work as labourers for the white over-lords. This was the common feature of colonialism everywhere across the globe.
Between the powerful land grabbers and the dispossessed original owners, now employed as labourers, there emerged a middle class of yeomen, usually smart fellows among the original land owners. They owed maximum loyalty to their conquerors and constituted a formidable check on the possibility of the dispossessed indigenes organising any resistance. In Nigerian history such yeomen were known as warrant chiefs who often turned their power against their own people, in the service of foreign overlords.
In the history of the United States of America, when slave labour began to become unmanageable, class of yeomen in the service of feudal lords constituted what was known as Ku-Klux-Klan (KKK Cult). Officially, Ku-Klux-Klan was described as a secret American political organisation of protestant white men who opposed people of other races or religion, its activities were aimed at protecting some vested interests. Such vested interests included the protection of a feudalist economy and its Kingpins or patrons. Therefore the formation of protectionist gang-ups and cults had been a long-standing practice, both in ancient and modern times. Judiciary can serve as accomplices.
Even though Nigeria may not be described as a feudal society, yet its economic system took on the feudalist pattern. What is known as political economy can also be called historical materialism or bourgeois political economy. Without delving into its long history, let it suffice to say that it is a system of class struggles in the society, whereby survival demands ruthless but clever antics of monopoly of resources. Challenges of survival in a predatory economic system force people to become increasingly materialistic minded that ethical principles become undermined. From clever acquisition of land and resources therein, the strong in society usually prey on the weak, as a means of building up capital.
Land owners sell or give up their ancestral lands to those who have the capital to develop landed property, whereby an economy changes into another pattern, depending on the nature of productive activities. In the case of Nigeria there has been gradual changes from rural subsistence farming, to various degrees of productive activities and organised labour. So far, government has been the dominant employer of labour, while in the private sector, oil and gas industries have been the dominant employers of labour. Perhaps private schools at various levels count as vibrant ventures.
Modern version of yeomanry consists in ruthless and clever hustling for various political offices, of which the system is highly monetised, as an exclusive club of money-bags. But behind the ruthless struggles to hold political offices and wield political power, lies the enigma of the Nigerian political economy. Who are the feudal lords of the economy and how was the foundation or structure put in place? Clever intrigues since 1970!
The history of class struggles in various societies or nations has been an interesting field of academic study, whose significance give rise to serious questions. Current issues in Nigeria, particularly the scarcity of naira notes and petroleum products, bring to light the true nature of the Nigerian political economy. Many Nigerians have wondered why the currency is being re-designed at a critical time of elections, as well as what purposes and benefits that such step are meant to serve. There have been controversies regarding whose interests are paramount and who would benefit or be undermined by such monetary policy. So far the masses are the burden bearers.
The issue of removal of subsidy on petroleum products also brings to light the class division in Nigeria, as well as the predatory nature of feudalist economy. From the nationalisation of the oil and gas mineral resources of the Niger-Delta people during the Nigerian Civil War, to the Privatisation agenda via the Petroleum Industry Act, there is a glaring impression of the practice of a feudalist economy. Obviously the foundation of the toxic economy was planned and laid by the military administration.
Add all these shenanigans to a revelation by a top official in the oil and gas industry a few years ago that: “multinational oil companies are working for individual owners of oil fields, rather than for the government”, then other questions arise. Who are the owners of oil block allocations in Nigeria, and how were the allocations done? Who are the opponents of a restructured Nigerian political economy? Yeomanry at work! No, Cabal! No ideology or vision holding the nation together.
By: Bright Amirize
Dr Amirize is a retired lecturer from Rivers State University.
Opinion
Symphony Of Political Campaigns
Humans are dull in learning new things or learning from the past, if their mind is set on achieving a selfish end. God’s word in the Bible, foretells the characteristics of the last days, part of which is that there will be increase in learning without understanding. True, this is an Information, Communication and Technology as well as Knowledge driven age, but there is no understanding. The philosophy of Education says that “until there is a doing learning has not taken place. The litmus test of learning is the ability to do or apply. That is why I agree with the saying that knowledge is not power, only applied knowledge which translates to Wisdom that is power.
Today, Nigeria boasts of political scientists, professors in Political Science, and other disciplines of learning, yet such academic attainments have not refined our disposition and philosophy to politics.
Most politicians have played the game of politics as long as they attained biological maturity. Some have never worked in the civil or public service, some have been into politics for the past 16 years. Sixteen years of unbroken academic endeavour would earn a diligent student a Doctorate, yet most politicians have not shown maturity in their actions and inactions during political campaigns and other public interfaces.
I thought that by now our dear political elites shall have learnt why the First and Second Republics failed. I mean why the military intervened and truncated the democratic governance of those years. Unfortunately, the people are yet to learn. The Bible Solomon lamented: woe are the people whose king (leader) is a child.
I know that part of the characteristics of a stunted child is mental retardation (slow in learning or low intelligent quotient) and lack of will to do what is right. I think most of Nigerian politicians have not demonstrated the mien to show that they are mature and competent to be saddled with the responsibilities of the processes that lead to a peaceful general elections.
In “Nigeria’s Give Majors”, the author, Ben Gbulie gave an in-depth and incisive account of what led to the Major Chukwuma Nzeogu- led bloody coup. Part of the reasons was degree of stinking corruption among the political leaders and spate of unprecedented violence across the various regions of Nigeria which resulted to loss of lives and property. Life was brutish.
That was in 1966, about 57 years ago. In 1983 the military ended the Second Republic giving the same reasons why the First Republic was stalled.
Today, a comparatively worse scenario is playing out, showing that Nigeria’s political leaders have not learnt from the dark past of the country’s political history. History repeats itself because people do not want to learn from the ugly past so as to avoid a reinvent and use the bleak past to reconstruct the future. I wonder what makes some of the men and women who parade the political space, leaders when they lack the ability to control their followers’ inclinations to violence. I would not want to be misconstrued for an alarmist. But it is not far from the truth that Nigeria’s democracy is tottering on the brink of collapse, except something is done urgently to redress the down turn of events.
I feel disturbed at the spate of crises that characterise the campaigns of political parties towards the General Elections billed for February and March, this year.
Campaigns are meant to sell candidates and to show to the electorate the comparative advantage an aspirant has over the other. It serves as a platform for aspirants and political parties to tell the public what they will do when they are voted into the office they are vying for, so that the public through the mass media will hold them accountable for their campaign promises.
Life is competitive yet violence is not an integral part of it. The way and manner a product is packaged and advertised, determines its acceptability in most cases. Therefore, if a candidate is well packaged, manifests decorum in public speech and presents what he or she could offer in office in a lucid and compelling manner, such candidate can enjoy public sympathy and acceptance.
Unfortunately, what is playing out today at political rallies across Nigeria is violence, mudslinging, character assassination, intimidation and several other unacceptable practices that are antithetical to the true Spirit and letter of political rallies. Party leaders and supporters leave the substance for shadow.
Party popularity is tested by how well the party conducts its affairs, carries out its manifesto-based campaigns.
This is not in the best interest of our nascent democracy, about 24 years of unbroken democratic governance in Nigeria notwithstanding.
Leaders of political parties should save our democracy from truncation by sincerely warning their supporters to desist from violence or any act capable of leading to it. The peace and interest of the society should be considered supreme.
By: Igbiki Benibo
