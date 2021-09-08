Editorial
OML 11 Court Judgment: A Retraction
On Wednesday, we carried an editorial with the above title on the Friday, August 20, 2021 judgement of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal on Appeal No: C/A/824/2019 – the Minister of Petroleum Resources & Anor V. The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC).
In the said judgement, the Court of Appeal reversed the August 23, 2019 decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which held that the SPDC was entitled to the renewal of the lease on Oil Mining Licence (OML) 11.
We hereby retract the said editorial on the grounds that we have realised that the position we took on the said judgement was based on wrong and insufficient facts and understanding of the issues involved.
While we regret the inconveniences this development may cause the general public and critical stakeholders, we wish to restate our commitment to serving you with the best of information as we remain The Authoritative Voice of the Niger Delta.
We, however, reiterate that the Rivers State Government had in 2019 fully acquired SPDC’s 45 per cent interest in OML 11 situated in Ejama-Ebubu community in Eleme Local Government Area and the adjoining Ogoni and other communities of the state.
The governor explained that the acquisition of OML 11 was premised on court judgements, which have been registered in the United Kingdom and Nigeria for enforcement. He stated that the fresh case, which commenced in 2001 passed through four different justices of that court arising from twists and turns associated with opposed litigations, until it was disposed of about 10 years after in June, 2010 by Buba J. (the fifth judge to preside over the matter).
The governor explained that the acquisition of OML 11 was premised on court judgements, which have been registered in the United Kingdom and Nigeria for enforcement. He stated that the fresh case, which commenced in 2001 passed through four different justices of that court arising from twists and turns associated with opposed litigations, until it was disposed of about 10 years after in June, 2010 by Buba J. (the fifth judge to preside over the matter).
On August 13, 2020, the Rivers State Government also won a suit handing over Shell’s landed assets in Ogoni under OML 11 to it. The suit marked PHC/652/CS/2020 was filed by the Attorney General of Rivers State against SPDC. Justice Charles Nwogu of Port Harcourt High Court, who delivered the judgment, directed SPDC to account for and hand over to the Rivers State Government all monetary accruals it had made from its continued appropriation of the fixed landed assets comprised in its Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and interests in lands comprised in OML 11 from the date the Deputy Sheriff of the High Court of Rivers State issued title documents thereon to the claimant until the defendant peaceably yields up possession thereof.
The court also perpetually restrained SPDC, its agents, assigns, representatives, privies from embarking on acts or omissions adverse to the title, right and interest of the claimant over the fixed landed assets comprised in its Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and interests in lands comprised in OML 11. Justice Nwogu denounced SPDC’s continued violation of the legal process by its continued occupation of the said Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt, and other properties already acquired by the Rivers State Government.
Governor Nyesom Wike had said the state had to intervene and acquire the stake in OML 11 because of the massive environmental degradation of Ejama Community in which an approximate area of 255 hectares of arable agricultural land, fishing swamps and rivers were devastated, as well as the environmental impact of SPDC activities in most areas under OML 11.
The governor also said it was necessary to involve communities in decision-making and to earn revenues from the operations of oil and gas companies in their areas.
We believe the state government means well for Rivers people in its interest in OML 11 to give a new lease of life to the people. Certainly, involvement of Rivers State Government in the mining lease will create additional job opportunities for youths, bring about more development to the state, particularly the host communities and quell youth restiveness in the area.
We also urge all communities covered by OML 11 to give Rivers State Government the necessary cooperation to secure their future and economic emancipation.
Tackling Air Pollution
Following the international community’s increasing interest in clean air, and the need to make further efforts to improve air quality to protect human health, the United Nations General Assembly designated Tuesday, 7 September every year, as the International Day of Clean Air for blue skies. Last year, being the first-ever edition of the Day, was marked with the rights-based theme: “Clean Air for All”.
However, this year’s theme “Healthy Air, Healthy Planet”, emphasises the health effects of air pollution, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The event aims to prioritise the need for healthy air for all while keeping conversations broad enough to encompass other critical issues such as climate change, human and planetary health as well as the Sustainable Development Goals. This is a collective call to action to align efforts and reclaim the right to clean air.
Air pollution is the single greatest environmental risk to human health and one of the main avoidable causes of death and disease globally, with some estimated 6.5 million premature deaths (2016) across the world attributed to indoor and outdoor air pollution. In developing countries, air pollution affects women, children and the elderly indiscriminately, especially in low-income populations as they are often exposed to high levels of ambient and indoor air pollution from cooking and heating with wood fuel and kerosene.
Given its long-range transport, air pollution is a global issue with significant impacts. In the absence of aggressive intervention, the number of premature deaths resulting from ambient air pollution is estimated to be on track to increase by more than 50 per cent by 2050. Society bears a high price for air pollution due to negative impacts on the economy, labour productivity, health care costs and tourism, among others. Therefore, the economic advantages of investing in the fight against this pollution cannot be overestimated.
Figures published by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), 92% of the world is exposed to polluted air, causing about 7 million premature deaths annually. Air pollution constitutes an environmental hazard to human health and a preventable cause of death and disease worldwide. Moreover, it has negative effects on climate, biodiversity and ecosystems, and quality of life in general. The improvement of air quality will bring health, development and environmental benefits.
Developed countries have significantly improved their air quality in recent years, but many, which continue to depend on wood and other solid fuels for cooking and heating, are lagging behind. The implication is that many vulnerable and marginalised people also have the worst air quality. This issue arose during the Covid-19 pandemic, and there is proof that air pollution may increase the risk of infection. The pandemic has reduced pollution and improved air quality, while air transport and car travel have decreased during international isolation activities.
Unfortunately, Nigeria’s story is pathetic as it has the largest number of deaths in Africa caused by air pollution, while it also ranks fourth for air pollution across the globe. Statistics show that in 2016, there were 150 deaths per 100,000 persons due to this environmental problem. The State of the World Air Report published by the Institute for Health Impacts (HEI) stated that air quality in Nigeria was among the most lethal globally.
Uncontrolled emission of carbon monoxide mainly from generators causes great concern for Nigerians. Older automobile engines are also at risk of emitting unhealthy vapors into the atmosphere, same as domestic kerosene stoves that produce flames contributing to poor air ventilation. More than 3 million tonnes of waste are generated in Nigeria per year. Most Nigerians burn their waste in their neighbourhoods rather than dispose it, hence, increasing air pollution.
Activities of illegal refiners and bunkerers are causing a surge of deadly soot in Rivers State. Consequently, the state government swung into action by setting up an expert committee to investigate the incident. Companies noted to be sources of the soot were shut down. Those actions indicate that the government can end the menace. Efforts should, therefore, be intensified in that regard.
Africa experiences more than 700,000 deaths annually from air pollution. More people die of this cause than unsanitary hygiene practices and under-nutrition. For example, the victims of Nigeria’s air pollution crisis have increased by almost 40% in the past 30 years. The nation is home to some of the highest rates of poor air quality in Africa. Nigerian cities have the most unhealthy air quality with 10 urban areas ranked on a list of 30 cities in Africa with the most unhealthy air quality.
To effectively handle the rising air pollution crisis in Nigeria, it is imperative for the country to provide regular inspections of automobiles to ensure that older cars are not releasing harmful chemicals into the atmosphere. It is also necessary that cars emitting toxic substances to the environment are removed from our roads.
Implementing effective electrical power will help reduce the need for generators that produce unhealthy air pollution in households and workplaces. The authorities should take from the abundance of our sustainable energy resources and supply energy to the citizens. Such methods are safer for the environment as their use reduces the utilisation of gasoline generators.
Furthermore, household air pollution can be mitigated by replacing firewood with biogas, which is a form of biofuel produced instinctively from the decay of natural waste. Biogas provides sustainable options to prepare food and heat the household while eliminating air pollution both indoors and outdoors.
Recycling practices of waste disposal is expedient as it will ensure that people do not burn waste. Daily household waste removal will also help to properly eliminate waste and prevent odors that contribute to air pollution. This should be complemented by the government’s efforts to compel firms to observe sustainable practices guidelines to curtail air pollution.
The effective application of environmentally-friendly practices in Nigeria will help to reduce the air pollution crisis in households, businesses and the external environment. Since environmental health is inseparable from human health, everyone must act to reduce air pollution and bring a transformative change in our lifestyles.
ASUU: One Strike, Too Many
Recent threats to embark upon a fresh industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may be a pointer that the industrial peace currently enjoyed in Nigerian universities would soon be disrupted. After the Federal Government failed to implement agreements reached with the union, ASUU warned that its members would soon down tools.
ASUU has been voicing its opposition to unpaid arrears of academic allowances and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) issues, as well as the selective payment of wages the union calls “government contractors”. The strike might commence after the next National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. The union noted that the government had only reached one of the nine agreed items.
Other contentious matters are non-payment of members’ salaries for 14 to 16 months in some universities. ASUU also alleges arbitrary wage reductions which it refers to as “amputated wages”, among others. The situation is so deplorable that no lecturer knows what they will earn as salary each month. The resort to strike by university teachers over welfare issues has become a repeating decimal in the nation’s varsity system.
It is quite unfortunate that despite 22 years of democratic rule, no succeeding government has been able to find a lasting solution to the recurrence of strikes by university teachers in Nigeria. There is no doubting the fact that one of the major causes of educational backwardness in this country is the incessant strikes by ASUU, which are always precipitated by controversies between the government and lecturers.
The impending industrial action should be of great concern to every Nigerian. It is regrettable that the federal authorities have not respected the pacts concluded with the union since 2009. We plead with the government to act fast and do everything within its capacity to redeem the agreement it entered with ASUU that led to the suspension of the strike on December 24, 2020. If special consideration is given to education, there will be no place for strikes at public universities.
The federal government should henceforth, in the interest of the lasting stability of the nation, stop renouncing with impunity the strong and mutually beneficial indentures concluded with labour unions. The government’s constant failure to comply with agreements signed with unions which has become a recurring decimal is one of the major causes of the current strike by resident doctors, resulting in the dislocation of the health sector in the country.
There were indications that the Federal Government wanted the doctors’ strike to occur, with no thought given to its consequences for patients. The resident doctors made their demands in January of this year, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federal Government in March, with an addendum to it in April, following 10-day strike action. Then, they gave the government a four-week ultimatum in June, and finally struck indefinitely on August 2.
It is disturbing that state actors who have access to state funds are not concerned about the parlous state of education and the squalid condition of university teachers in Nigeria because they can easily send their children or wards abroad to receive quality education. Our leaders must realise that what can destroy Nigeria faster than bandits and insurgents is nothing more than the continued relegation of education.
Unending ASUU strikes and despicable treatment of university teachers may soon prompt many of them to leave Nigeria in droves like the medical doctors, and this brain drain is becoming a brain gain for even African countries. All the children of our frugal President and the so-called symbol of integrity have enjoyed the best of education in the United Kingdom where he too has preferred to be treated at their best hospitals.
What the university lecturers are asking for is not new and out of place. Therefore, it seems that slandering them for seemingly rejecting dialogue misses the point because their case is not a demand for talk, but a bargain that must be implemented. Any action at this stage should be well-intentioned and objective. In this respect, the National Assembly should intervene in the present imbroglio to avert the strike as it did in its laudable efforts to resolve the previous impasse.
Incessant industrial action by lecturers has been a bane of tertiary education in Nigeria. The impact of a lengthy strike on Nigerian students and the education sector as a whole cannot be overstated. Currently, the academic calendars of most public universities have been disrupted, making it impossible to cover course outlines before writing examinations. Many students have lost confidence in education and the education sector because of repeated strikes.
Globally, there is the usual giggling when our universities are mentioned and a quick link to the unstable academic calendar because of frequent strikes. This image denies graduates of our internationally esteemed institutions even when their value has not been proven by employment. In addition, top-performing universities looking to hire staff and exchange students will choose to partner with universities with stable academic calendars in other parts of Africa.
If Nigerian universities are nowhere in the ranking of the top 1,000 universities in the world, it may not be simply because of inadequate funding or infrastructure, but also because for large chunks of the academic year, university academic staff are on strike for legitimate reasons when they could be contributing scholarly growth that would propel our institutions into the list of some of the best in the world.
Time has come for the government to tackle the problems and end the cycle. This time it should not be looking for temporary but permanent solutions. Conversely, ASUU should lessen its hard stance and allow a win-win situation to prevail. The union should make requests based on their particular circumstances and that of the country. Let influential Nigerians and other stakeholders in the education sector intervene to abort the impending strike. The crisis requires a permanent solution.
CBN’s E-Naira Gamble
Is Nigeria putting out its Bitcoin? Will the Naira equal the value of the dollar? Shall we conserve our Naira on crypto exchanges? These and many other concerns need to be raised and addressed as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) lays the groundwork to launch a digital currency for the country this October. Financial connoisseurs say that over the past two years, CBN has researched the technology and made portentous progression.
During the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Tuesday, 27 July 2021, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, confirmed the start date of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) for October 2021. Since 2017, the CBN has been researching CBDCs alongside over 80 per cent of central banks, and only the Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean and China have enforced them.
Emefiele claimed the economy was going digital and “cash cannot play in that space,” adding that “e-Naira which will represent the digital equivalent of cash will be used as fiat currency for transactions”. On how the e-Naira will work, the CBN boss stated: “If you choose to convert some of the Naira in your account to e-wallet or digital currency, we will support that.
“When this starts, the CBN will move some of the balances in CBN to those banks into digital currency. You go to your bank, you decide to move N2 million from the N10 million you have in your account to digital currency, they will debit your account and move it into your e-wallet. Then you have N2 million digital currency which you can spend across countries”.
According to Emefiele, “the use of cash is declining all over the world,” noting that “with the advent of digital currency, more and more people are adopting the use of electronic money to facilitate little commerce”. He believes that cryptocurrencies are private funds that are not regulated, so using them is a personal decision.
Recall that the Central Bank banned and warned players in the financial ecosystem against conducting any crypto transactions or facilitating payments for crypto trades in a circular dated 5th February 2021 and circulated to financial institutions. In addition, the CBN called on all financial institutions to immediately shut down the accounts of any individual or business involved in or operating cryptocurrency businesses. With the ban, Nigerians have turned to peer platforms that bypass these rules.
In support of that decision, the apex bank had previously issued an avowal that digital assets developed by unregulated and unregistered companies raised legal concerns. The CBN further says that crypto assets are used to support a variety of illicit activities, including money laundering and terrorism. Hence, the e-Naira is a step in the direction of satisfying people’s demands for a digital currency in this technology-driven age.
CBDCs are issued by the government. Whereas they may share similarities with crypto currencies (such as operating on a “blockchain”), they are not necessarily the same. Cryptocurrency transactions can be done with the aid of decentralised “blockchain” technology. With the CBN as the primary controller, the CBDC has a mainline topology. Moreover, cryptocurrency is not recognised as legal tender in Nigeria, but the CBDC will be acknowledged by the CBN as legal tender. That is, CBDCs are the direct responsibility of the Central Bank, but cryptocurrency is not the liability of the apex bank or its regulated institutions.
A CBN source revealed the stages of carrying out the plan, saying the first stage of the proposal would be assessment and socialisation, including setting goals. CBDC design is the next step, meaning the technical infrastructure required to purchase and manage digital currencies. The third stage is to undertake a feasibility and viability analysis using a proof of concept. CBN will then take training and information steps to introduce the CBDC. Ultimately, the apex bank will ensure that CBDC is fully implemented across the country.
We fully maintain any action to reanimate the Naira to enhance its global value in exchange and promote a rapid growth of the economy. However, several questions remain unanswered about the upcoming project. We are unsure what to expect, in particular how cross-border payments will operate; how the confidentiality and security of the digital currency will be guaranteed.
The question is whether e-Naira will be treated as an essential national infrastructure to protect against operational and cybersecurity risks. Again, will there be a co-existence of traditional payment systems and the CBN Digital Currency to address interoperability risks that might be associated with the implementation?
For the policy to function effectively, there is a need for adequate awareness and education of the masses on its benefits. A further challenge in implementing this programme is the high rate of illiteracy. Many in remote villages are not financially literate enough to understand how cashless or digital transactions can work, particularly bearing in mind that those at the hinterland often lack entree to the banking system.
CBN has indexed the benefits of the digital currencies, including macro-management and growth, facilitating cross-border trade, financial inclusion, monetary policy effectiveness, increased payment efficiency, revenue tax collection, increased remittances, and targeted social interventions. Other benefits are lower costs of minting and printing physical currency, less fraudulent activity, circulation of counterfeit currency and armed robbery.
Although the apex bank has not expressed the flaws of this idea, the reality is that the proposed digital currency cannot be without obstacles. Some obvious defects are that quite a few Nigerians are not proficient in the use of technology, and most considerably, transactions may be subject to unrestricted monitoring.
