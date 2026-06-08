Editorial
Fix Bad Roads, Avert Flooding In PH
For many years, residents of Port Harcourt have suffered from deplorable roads and persistent flooding. During the rainy season, movement becomes difficult and business activities are often disrupted. Thankfully, there has been some relief in one major area. Since Governor Siminalayi Fubara addressed the flooding problem along Ikwerre Road by Afikpo Junction, the situation has improved significantly. Even after heavy rainfall, the area no longer experiences the usual flooding, and vehicles can now move freely without difficulty. This intervention deserves accolade and commendation.
Another notable project is the ongoing drainage reconfiguration at NTA Road, opposite the Nigerian Television Authority. The work being carried out there shows that the government recognises the connection between poor drainage and deteriorated roads. Once completed, the project could become a good example of how proper planning and infrastructure maintenance can improve urban roads. The administration should be encouraged to sustain this undertaking.
While the governor continues to carry out development projects across the state, attention should also be given to Obi Wali Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area. The road has remained in decrepit condition for years despite its importance as a major economic route. Whenever it rains, flooding stretches from Rumuigbo Junction to Nkpolu Junction, forcing businesses to discontinue operations for the day. According to traders in the area, several shops shut down after every heavy rainfall. This situation cannot continue indefinitely.
Fubara should spend more time scrutinising roads and infrastructure across Port Harcourt personally rather than depending entirely on reports from officials. His intervention at Ikwerre Road was successful because he saw the problem firsthand and understood the extent of the tribulations faced by motorists and residents. The same practical approach should now be replicated on Obi Wali Road.
A visit to the area during rainfall would clearly reveal how quickly the road becomes impenetrable. Vehicles struggle to move through the flooded sections, while pedestrians are forced to walk through unsanitary water. Direct assessment often provides a clearer understanding of problems and can lead to quicker and more efficacious solutions.
The current condition of Obi Wali Road is similar to what Elelenwo Road looked like before it was reconstructed under the administration of former Governor Nyesom Wike. After the road was metamorphosed, the area became more accessible, attractive and serviceable. Today, Elelenwo Road accommodates heavy traffic daily without major flooding issues. There is no reason Obi Wali Road should not receive similar attention. What is required is commitment and political fortitude.
The Airforce and Rumuomasi section of the Port Harcourt–Aba Road, beginning from Shoprite to PAMO, also remains in very poor predicament. During heavy rainfall, flooding affects the stretch from Lagos Bus Stop to Market Junction, covering almost 1.2 kilometres. As a result, motorists are forced to circumnavigate through Old Aba Road before reconnecting at Rumubiakani or Market Junction. This often adds between 20 and 30 minutes to expeditions during the rainy season.
The situation is becoming increasingly disconcerting. Smaller vehicles frequently avoid the route whenever it rains heavily. Reports from local transport operators indicate that many private and commercial vehicles circumvent the area on rainy days. Sadly, this has become a perennial problem every rainy season, despite changes in government over the years. The current administration should focus on providing a permanent solution rather than temporary repairs that fail after a short time.
Flooding is also common along the NTA–Choba Road near Choba Market, opposite Royal House of Grace Church. Although the road itself is in fairly good condition, blocked drainage channels continue to create encumbrances whenever it rains. In addition, potholes are beginning to materialise along Obiri Ikwerre Road leading towards NTA Road. If these faults are ignored, they will eventually develop into major road degeneration.
Other areas in urgent need of attention include Mile 3 Market Road to Wokoma Street, which floods after torrential rainfall, and Gambia Junction at Mile 2 Diobu, where flooding has become ubiquitous. Okporo Road, the stretch from Rumuodara Junction to Artillery, Bereton Junction, and Miniesuku Junction near Halley College are all in dilapidated condition. Altogether, these roads affect the daily movement of hundreds of residents across the city.
To address these challenges effectively, the state government should establish a specialised road maintenance agency responsible for identifying and repairing damaged roads before they deteriorate completely. Regular inspections and preemptive maintenance would help reduce long-term reconstruction costs and improve road safety across Port Harcourt.
Local government councils also have an important role to play. Each council should maintain meticulous records of roads within its jurisdiction and monitor their condition regularly. Responsibility for road maintenance should not rest entirely on the state government. Better synergy between state and local authorities would ensure that no road is overlooked.
Governor Siminalayi Fubara has already shown positive leadership through the improvements at Ikwerre Road. Residents now hope that the same commitment will be cloned across other troubled areas in Port Harcourt so that the city could finally experience safer roads, better drainage and unobstructed movement for everyone.
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Editorial
Nigeria’s 27 Years of Civil Rule Journey
Nigeria returned to civil rule on May 29, 1999, after several years of military intervention in politics. The transition marked a major turning point in the nation’s history and raised hopes for freedom, stability, economic growth and accountable leadership. Citizens expected that elected governments would strengthen institutions, improve living conditions and unite the country after years of authoritarian rule. Twenty-seven years later, civil rule has survived without interruption, making it the longest uninterrupted civilian administration since independence in 1960.
Since 1999, Nigeria has witnessed six administrations at the federal level. Olusegun Obasanjo governed from 1999 to 2007, followed by Umaru Musa Yar’Adua from 2007 until his death in 2010. Goodluck Jonathan served from 2010 to 2015, while Muhammadu Buhari led the country between 2015 and 2023. Since May 2023, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been in office. Though democracy has remained stable, governance outcomes have produced mixed reactions among Nigerians.
The country has made some notable progress over the past 27 years. Democratic institutions such as the National Assembly, judiciary, political parties and the media have become stronger than they were during military rule. Elections are now regular, though still imperfect. Telecommunications, banking, entertainment and digital technology have expanded greatly. Nigerian youths have also become more politically aware and active. The country’s economy, despite its difficulties, remains one of the largest in Africa.
However, many of the expectations that came with democracy remain unmet. Corruption, unemployment, poverty, insecurity and poor infrastructure continue to trouble the nation. Public confidence in government institutions has weakened over time because many citizens believe political leaders have not done enough to improve their welfare. Ethnic and religious tensions also remain major challenges. While democracy has endured, good governance has not always matched the hopes of the people.
President Tinubu’s administration began with bold economic decisions aimed at reforming the nation’s finances. His government removed fuel subsidy and unified the foreign exchange system. Supporters argue that these measures were necessary to reduce waste and attract investment. The government also increased revenue allocation to states and sought to improve tax administration. Yet the immediate impact has been severe hardship for millions of Nigerians. Inflation, high transport costs and the falling value of the naira have placed enormous pressure on households and businesses.
In education, the Tinubu administration has promised reforms through student loan schemes, support for technical education and efforts to reduce strikes in tertiary institutions. Some progress has been recorded with the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund. However, public schools still face poor funding, inadequate facilities and shortage of teachers. Many students continue to struggle with rising school fees and declining quality of education.
The health sector under the current administration has also recorded both efforts and challenges. Government has pledged to improve health insurance coverage. Nevertheless, hospitals across the country still suffer from inadequate equipment, shortage of medical personnel and brain drain as doctors and nurses continue to leave Nigeria for better opportunities abroad. Access to affordable healthcare remains difficult for many rural communities.
The power sector remains one of Nigeria’s biggest disappointments after nearly three decades of democracy. Despite repeated promises and reforms, electricity supply is still unstable. Businesses and households spend heavily on generators and fuel. The Tinubu administration has introduced policies aimed at decentralising power generation and encouraging investment, but ordinary Nigerians are yet to feel significant improvement in electricity supply.
The rising cost of living has become the greatest concern for many Nigerians today. Food prices, transportation costs and rent have increased sharply. Though the Federal Government introduced palliative programmes and cash transfer initiatives to cushion the effects of reforms, many citizens believe the interventions have been inadequate or poorly distributed. There is growing demand for more effective social protection programmes targeted at vulnerable citizens.
On national security, the government continues to battle terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and communal violence. Security agencies have recorded some successes in parts of the country, yet insecurity remains widespread. Farmers in many rural communities still face attacks, affecting food production and increasing fear among citizens. Regional stability in West Africa has also become more uncertain due to political crises in neighbouring countries. Nigeria continues to play a leading diplomatic role in the region, but internal security challenges weaken its influence.
In infrastructure and other key sectors, the Tinubu administration has continued several road, rail and housing projects inherited from previous governments. Investments in ports, gas and digital technology have also been encouraged. In agriculture, government has promoted mechanised farming, dry season cultivation and access to credit. Yet food insecurity remains high because insecurity, inflation and poor rural infrastructure continue to affect agricultural productivity. Nigeria still imports many food items despite its vast agricultural potential.
To improve national conditions, the Federal Government must place greater attention on job creation, industrialisation and support for small businesses. More investment is needed in agriculture, healthcare, education and electricity. Anti-corruption institutions should be strengthened while government spending must become more transparent. Leaders must also prioritise national unity and reduce political divisions. Nigerians expect reforms that produce visible improvements in their daily lives, not only policy announcements.
In Rivers State, the 27 years of civilian rule have produced substantial development alongside political tensions. The state has remained economically important because of its oil and gas resources. Different administrations since 1999 have invested in roads, schools, healthcare facilities and urban renewal projects. However, political conflicts and struggles for power have often affected governance and slowed development in parts of the state.
Governor Siminalayi Fubara assumed office in May 2023 amid high expectations and intense political disagreements. In infrastructure, his administration has initiated projects such as massive road construction, bridge rehabilitation and urban development schemes in parts of the state. Ongoing works on major roads and public facilities have been presented as efforts to improve transportation and economic activities. Critics, however, argue that political instability in the state has distracted government’s attention from faster project delivery.
In education and health, the Rivers State Government has continued support for public schools and healthcare centres. Efforts have reportedly been made to improve learning environments and sustain payment of workers’ salaries. In health, there have been interventions in hospitals and primary healthcare services. On security, the administration has worked with security agencies to maintain peace, although political tensions in the state have created uncertainty. In the civil service, workers and pensioners have largely continued to receive salaries, stipends, and welfare support. The state government has also shown interest in agriculture and power development, though these sectors still require stronger investment and clearer long term strategies.
Going forward, Rivers State needs greater political stability to achieve meaningful development. The government should focus more on rural roads, youth employment, agricultural expansion and uninterrupted healthcare services. Investments in independent power projects and industrial development would help attract businesses and reduce unemployment. Above all, political leaders in the state must place the interest of the people above personal or factional battles. Democracy can only succeed when governance delivers peace, development, and hope to ordinary citizens.
Editorial
Enough Of Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians
The xenophobic attacks and anti-foreigner sentiments in South Africa are not new, but their persistence makes them an increasingly explosive issue. Each cycle of violence against foreign nationals chips away at the country’s moral authority and threatens the very ideals upon which post-apartheid South Africa was built. A nation that once symbolised triumph over institutionalised oppression is fast becoming a theatre of intolerance, where fellow Africans are targeted for the simple crime of seeking a livelihood.
Only recently, the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, described those who attack foreigners in his country as opportunists and criminals. Yet, words alone have proved entirely ineffective in halting the carnage on the streets. The latest wave of violence has reportedly claimed the lives of two Nigerians and two Ghanaians, while properties worth millions of rands belonging to several foreign nationals have been destroyed.
In a fierce reaction to these killings, Senator Adams Oshiomhole urged the Nigerian Federal Government to act immediately by withdrawing the operational licences of MTN and DSTV. These two South African giant establishments represent massive economic interests in Nigeria. Senator Oshiomhole believes such retaliatory measures are necessary to compel the South African government to pay urgent attention to the unchecked lawlessness within its borders.
However, many Nigerians view this legislative suggestion as far too drastic, arguing that it should only ever be considered as a last resort. This caution stems from the reality that these multi-national firms employ thousands of Nigerian citizens. Shutting down their operations abruptly would inevitably inflict more economic injury on the very population the government seeks to protect, worsening the domestic unemployment situation.
The undeniable truth remains that the Nigerian authorities cannot continue to fold their arms while atrocities are committed against their citizens in the former apartheid enclave. Our countrymen and their businesses face existential threats daily in South Africa. The primary constitutional duty of any responsible government is the protection of the lives and property of its citizens, whether at home or abroad.
In times past, South Africa was at the mercy of the international community, and other African nations generously came to its aid. Today, it is deeply ironic and unfortunate that South Africans are the ones chasing away citizens of the very countries that sheltered them. The current hostility, which extends to cold-blooded murder and the arson of foreign-owned shops, is a complete betrayal of continental solidarity.
We firmly believe that this is not an indignity that Nigerians should continue to stomach. We call on the Federal Government in Abuja to deal with this recurring diplomatic crisis with all the seriousness and firmness it deserves. Standard diplomatic platitudes and routine condemnations have failed to yield results, meaning a more robust approach is now required.
We equally call on the African Union to intervene decisively in this situation. This crisis directly affects multiple member states, as citizens of Ghana and other African countries have also fallen victim to the hostility. The African Union must step up to resolve this matter permanently, as allowing a member nation to persistently violate the spirit of continental integration undermines the purpose of the union.
President Ramaphosa attributes the unfortunate developments to mere criminals and opportunists, but we must ask if that is all a head of state is supposed to say. What decisive judicial measures are the South African authorities taking to end these ugly incidents? After all, reports indicate that the two Nigerians who died were killed by the nation’s security forces, raising questions about whether the state itself is complicit.
If these perpetrators are South African citizens, the government must demonstrate that they are truly being treated as criminals under the law. It is imperative for the Nigerian government to sustain intense diplomatic pressure on the South African authorities to ensure justice is served. The African continent shares a common destiny, and its peoples must begin to see themselves as one brotherhood.
When South Africa needed liberation from the shackles of apartheid, Nigeria was at the forefront of the struggle. At a point, the giant of Africa structurally aligned its foreign policy to reflect Africa as its centrepiece. Salaries of Nigerian civil servants were deducted to fund the anti-apartheid struggle, and many South Africans received free university education in Nigeria, including former President Thabo Mbeki.
While we understand that severe economic pressures exist within South Africa, targeting foreign businesses is a counterproductive response. The businesses currently being destroyed are legitimate, tax-paying entities that actually employ South African youth. The Pretoria government must find a sustainable way to accommodate and protect legal migrants who contribute directly to the local economy.
South Africans frequently tell foreigners to return and build their own nations, but they must remember when those same foreign nationals helped build their nation in its hour of greatest need. A day may well come when South Africa will require the support of its neighbours once again. Let the former apartheid country rise to the occasion, embrace its history, and finally become its brother’s keeper.
Editorial
NCC, Save Nigerians From Exploitation
For too long, Nigerians have endured a telecommunications environment that takes their money readily but delivers services that fall woefully short of acceptable standards. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), established precisely to regulate this sector and protect consumers, must now demonstrate that it possesses both the will and the authority to compel telecom operators to treat their subscribers with the basic dignity that paying customers deserve. The Federal Government’s recent directive asking telecom service providers to compensate subscribers for poor services is a welcome development. But directives without enforcement are merely words on paper.
The problem of dropped calls has reached alarming proportions across Nigeria. Conversations end abruptly without warning; voices vanish mid-sentence while the parties involved remain entirely unaware that communication has ceased. This is not a minor inconvenience to be dismissed lightly. It represents a fundamental failure of service delivery that, in any well-regulated market, would attract significant financial penalties. According to the NCC’s own data, Nigeria recorded over 57 million subscriber complaints in recent years, with network quality issues accounting for a substantial share. These figures demand urgent, decisive action rather than the customary cycle of promises and inaction.
Equally troubling is the persistent difficulty Nigerians face when attempting to browse the internet, even when their data subscriptions remain active and valid. A subscriber who has paid for data expects to use that data. Instead, many find themselves staring at buffering screens and failed page loads, their megabytes draining silently while they accomplish nothing. This renders paid subscriptions effectively worthless during peak hours or in poorly served areas, an arrangement that would be commercially and legally untenable in any serious regulatory environment.
The Consumer Protection Council (CPC), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and the telecom operators themselves must be compelled to undertake a thorough review of their operational standards. Subscribers are entitled to receive value commensurate with what they pay, and any gap between the service promised and the service delivered must attract measurable consequences. These regulatory bodies were not established to serve as ceremonial institutions. They exist to hold corporate actors accountable, and their silence in the face of widespread consumer suffering has itself become a subject of legitimate public concern.
One of the most glaring structural inequities in Nigeria’s telecommunications market is the practice of selling data, airtime, and voice calls as entirely separate products. In most parts of the world, purchasing airtime brings with it a reasonable bundle of voice minutes and data allowances. In Nigeria, subscribers must pay separately for each, multiplying their costs and deepening their exposure to exploitation. This fragmented billing model benefits only the operators and represents a deliberate structuring of the market against consumer interests. It is long past time for regulators to scrutinise this practice with the seriousness it deserves.
History offers an instructive lesson. When MTN and other early operators insisted that billing subscribers by the second was technically impossible, many Nigerians accepted this claim as gospel. Then Globacom entered the market and promptly introduced per-second billing, exposing the earlier position as not a technical impossibility but a commercial choice, one made at the subscriber’s expense. This episode ought to remind Nigerians and their regulators that operators will resist reforms they find inconvenient and will dress commercial self-interest in the language of technical necessity. The authorities must not again be so easily persuaded.
The Federal Government must go beyond merely asking telecom companies to compensate subscribers and instead compel them to do so, backed by enforceable regulations and meaningful sanctions. Compensation frameworks should be clearly defined, automatically triggered, and communicated transparently to affected subscribers. Where service quality falls below prescribed thresholds — as measured by call drop rates, data throughput, and network availability — operators must face financial consequences proportionate to the scale of subscriber losses. Voluntary compliance in the absence of penalties has delivered nothing; compulsion supported by law is now necessary.
The rot, however, does not stop with telecommunications. Electricity distribution companies have subjected Nigerian consumers to a parallel crisis of poor service accompanied by rising costs. The Federal Government cannot evade its share of responsibility here, having repeatedly approved tariff increases for electricity providers even as Nigerians endure prolonged blackouts, erratic supply, and metering irregularities. To approve higher charges for deteriorating services is not governance; it is complicity. Electricity companies must equally be directed to refund or credit consumers for the hours and days of supply they have collected payment for but failed to deliver.
The consequences of electricity failure radiate outward, compounding the suffering of cable television subscribers as well. Many Nigerians who subscribe to cable services find that their subscription validity expires before they can consume the content they have paid for — not because of any choice on their part, but simply because there was no electricity with which to watch television. A subscriber who pays for thirty days of cable service but receives only twelve days of electricity supply has, in practical terms, been charged for a service they could not access. Cable providers must be required to refund or extend subscriptions accordingly.
For several years, Nigerian consumers and civil society groups have been calling on the Federal Government to direct cable companies to adopt a pay-as-you-consume billing model, one in which subscribers are charged only for the days they are able to access the service, rather than losing the entirety of a monthly subscription regardless of circumstances. This is a reasonable and technically achievable reform. The fact that it has not been implemented speaks to the strength of lobbying by service providers and the weakness of consumer advocacy within government. The authorities must demonstrate that they answer to the people, not to corporations.
It is worth stating plainly that what Nigerian subscribers are experiencing across telecommunications, electricity, and cable services is exploitation — systematic, sustained, and in many cases legally unaddressed. These companies collect revenue efficiently. Their billing systems never fail. Their ability to deactivate services for non-payment is swift and reliable. It is only the delivery of actual service that proves persistently difficult. This asymmetry — perfect billing, imperfect service — is not accidental. It is the product of a regulatory environment too weak, too slow, or too compromised to protect the public interest.
The NCC, for its part, must understand that its credibility as a regulator depends entirely on its willingness to act against the very industry it oversees. A regulator that consistently sides with operators, accepts their explanations for poor service, and fails to impose meaningful sanctions has, in effect, become an instrument of the industry it was meant to police. The Commission must publish clear, regular quality-of-service reports, enforce minimum standards robustly, and ensure that compensation reaches ordinary subscribers — not in the form of vague assurances, but as tangible, measurable relief.
Nigerians are not asking for perfection. They are asking for fairness. They are asking that the services they pay for be delivered with reasonable competence and consistency, and that when operators fail, there are real consequences. The Federal Government, the NCC, the Consumer Protection Council, and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria all have roles to play in making this a reality.
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