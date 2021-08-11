News
64 -Yr-Old Boxer Ends Career With World Title
A British cruiserweight has signed off in style after winning his first world title at the age of 64.
Steve Ward, who was previously recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest active professional male boxer, retired six days ahead of his 65th birthday.
The grandfather-of-three won the World Legends Championships’ inaugural cruiserweight title when he defeated 50-year-old Adrian Parlogea on Friday.
He said it capped off a perfect career.
“If I had my time again, I wouldn’t change a single thing,” he said.
“It’ll be something to look at and smile about – I’ll be the only world champion with a bus pass.”
Mr Ward, who was born in the Hyson Green area of Nottingham and lives in Mansfield, said he had been looking to end his lengthy spell in the ring on a high, becoming even more determined after an injury-affected defeat in 2017.
With the World Legends Championships’ upper age limit less than a week away, he managed to make his fairytale ending.
“I’ve won titles before, but never a world title,” he said.
“I couldn’t end a career that started as a nine-year-old in training on a sour note.
“I wanted to fight again, I wanted to redeem myself, and I wanted to get that world title, and I’ve done that. I said I wanted to go out with a bang.”
Mr Ward paid tribute to his wife Louisa for her support and intends to take the title to his father’s grave in Bulwell to honour his role in inspiring him to box.
After dedicating his victory to “Nottingham, Mansfield and Queen and country”, he said he hoped to carry on contributing to the sport he loves.
“I’m not having a pipe and slippers,” he said.
“Boxing has been my life since I was nine years old. If you took it away from me I would be like a man with one leg.”
According to Guinness World Records, the current oldest male boxer is Albert Hughes Jr, who was 70 years and 234 days old when he fought in Indianapolis on 14 December 2019.
Mr Hughes died before he was officially confirmed as the world record holder.
South South, Hub Of Sports In Nigeria
The South-South region of Nigeria, particularly, Rivers State has been described as the hub of sports excellence and development in Nigeria. This was the position of Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye, yesterday, while being presented with trophies the state’s athletes won at recent national competitions.
According to Iyaye, “sports live, sleep and thrive in the South-South. We’re gifted in sports and sports development and it’s obvious that Rivers State is one of the major hubs of sports development in the country, we must pride ourselves in the glory”.
He recounted recent developments in which Akwa Ibom and Rivers dominated the recently concluded NPFL season, Bayelsa State won the male and female FA Cup titles, athletes from the region won Nigeria’s medals at the Olympics and Rivers Angels FC’s qualification as the only and first women football team to represent the country at the CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt later in the year, as pointers to the region’s vantage endowment in sports.
The Commissioner however, noted that the State has been able to achieve because of the unparallel support sports has been enjoying from the government of Chief Nyesom Wike. “The support, commitment and motivation of His Excellency have been unmatched in the history of the state. We must give him that credit and continue to sing his praise because despite competing demands and scarcity of resources, he has shown the highest level of commitment to sports development and empowerment of youths through sports”, said Iyaye.
At the presentation ceremony, the State’s Director of Sports, Mildred Hart said that the athletes won four trophies and medals at recent tournaments in the country. The female U-21 hockey team won the Mabisel National Hockey Championship and the well behaved trophy in Port Harcourt, the female U-17 Beach Volleyball team won the South-South U-17 tourney in Uyo, while Judo brought a trophy, one gold and one silver medal from the National Judo Open Championship for Ranking and Documentation in Ibadan, Oyo State.
Commending the athletes on their achievement, the Sports Commissioner said that the development was a light at the end of the tunnel after the state’s disappointing performance at Edo 2020 National Sports Festival and charged them to return to the glory days of the state.
“You have won but the work has just started. All these should culminate into a good outing at future major tourneys, especially, the forthcoming National Youth Games and the next National Sports Festival. Rivers State is a major competitor and must compete effectively”, he said.
He further charged the Sports Council and athletes to work harder because they have a lot to do and to target first position, as the state would not settle for less at the Youth Games. He also tasked the Council to think outside the box by involving the private sector in their programmes.
Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Sports Ministry, Sir Honour Sirawoo commended the Sports Council for beginning to rejig the process towards winning after the last Sports Festival. He hoped that the trophies were the beginning of a new order and challenged them to work harder towards sustained good outings in future championships.
Gabriel Nwanetanya
Champions League Not Enough For Chelsea
Chelsea will aim to start the new season as they ended the last with more silverware when the European champions face Europa League winners, Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast today.
Thomas Tuchel’s stunning impact since taking charge of the Blues in January has raised expectations for Chelsea to challenge in all competitions this season, particularly with Romelu Lukaku on the verge of returning to Stamford Bridge for a club record fee of £97 million ($135 million).
Tuchel’s men beat Manchester City to lift the Champions League in May, just five months after he replaced the sacked Frank Lampard with Chelsea languishing in ninth in the Premier League.
Victory in Porto was Chelsea’s third over City in six weeks towards the end of the season. Now they have the longer term goal of dethroning Pep Guardiola’s side as English champions.
“We want to win, we want to compete and of course, we want to be successful,” said Tuchel ahead of his side’s return to competitive action in Northern Ireland.
“This is in Chelsea’s nature and of course, we are up for the challenge.
“We will try to compete for every title in every competition we enter but I also think it will be a huge step forward if we can maintain the same quality, attitude and effort that we showed last season.”
As many of Europe’s traditional giants have been squeezed by the economic consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic, the backing of billionaire Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich has again allowed Chelsea to strengthen at a time of crisis.
A £220 million spending spree on Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner last summer was rewarded with Champions League glory.
Now Lukaku looks set to return for nearly four times the amount he was sold seven years ago to provide the missing piece of a proven goalscorer.
The Belgium forward’s move should be completed before Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday, but will not be registered in time to face Villarreal.
Tokyo Olympics: factional wars, coaching bane of Nigeria – Yakmut (5)
Former Director-General of the National Sports Commission Alhassan Yakmut has highlighted factional wars in the administration of Sports Federations and coaching as the bane of Nigeria’s below-par outing at the just-concluded Olympics in Tokyo Japan.
Yakmut speaking in a chat with news men said the instability in the leadership of Sports Federations took its toll on Nigeria’s outing at the games and warns that this should be avoided in the future.
He also expressed reservation on the quality and exposure of coaches taking care of Nigerian athletes as another factor stressing that a coach who is not exposed to the same level of competition as their athletes cannot work together for a great result.
Messi Agrees PSG Deal
Lionel Messi has agreed a two-year deal to join Paris St-Germain following his shock exit from Barcelona.
The deal, which has the option of a third year, is subject to a medical.
The 34-year-old Argentina captain left Barca, the only club he has played for, as they were unable to afford a new deal under La Liga’s financial fair play rules.
Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG finished second to Lille in Ligue 1 last season.
“It’s all been confirmed. Lionel Messi is going to be a PSG player,” according to Tidesports source. “That’s it, it’s done. It’s happened in the last few minutes.
“At the moment, there are as much police as there are fans [at the stadium]. That’s going to change soon. There’s eight cameras here, again that’s going to change. It seems like it is a two-year deal, plus one.
“His idea was to do it at Barcelona but it’s going to be PSG. Then if he feels OK, he will stay one more year maybe. But in any case, his aim is to be at PSG and then to do well in the Qatar World Cup.”
Messi and his family were pictured at Barcelona’s El Prat airport yesterday afternoon after news of the deal emerged.
When asked by reporters whether his son would be joining PSG, Jorge Messi answered “yes”.
Considered one of the greatest players of all time, Messi scored a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barca, the club he joined as a 13-year-old.
He won the Ballon d’Or a record six times and lifted 35 trophies with the Catalan club.
The signing of Messi – who would be reunited with former Barca team mate, Neymar at the Parc des Princes, is one of the most noteworthy captures in football’s history.
He will play in a front three alongside the two most expensive players of all time, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
Unless there are any late hitches, he will become PSG’s fourth free-transfer signing this summer after the arrivals of Netherlands midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum, Spain defender, Sergio Ramos and Italy goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Highly rated Morocco right-back, Achraf Hakimi also joined from Inter Milan.
If the deal goes through quickly, he could make his PSG debut at home to Strasbourg on Saturday.
