Real Estate Developers Hold Data Collation Confab, Sept 27

A conference of stakeholders on national real estate data collation and management programme, organised by Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) to reverse the dearth of data in the housing sector is bid to hold Thursday, September 28, 2017 in Abuja.

A statement by REDAN’s National General Secretary, Mr. Goke Odunlami indicated that the focus of the conference is to comprehensively collate and manage data for planning and decision making relating to pre-construction, construction and post construction activities in the nation’s real estimate sector.

According to the statement, “specific areas will include land administration practices, formal and informal housing activities, housing affordability mapping and other key indicators that will aid effective policy and investment decisions”.

Furthermore, the statement added: “the objective of the programme is to provide accurate and realistic date on the housing stock, housing types and mortgage facilities institutions”.

Other areas include occupied/unoccupied houses, tenement rates, selling/renting prices, skilledmanpower availability, construction cost, prices for varying categories of houses in various locations and operational challenges among others.

The real estate developers’ association added: “at the end of the exercise, it would be a worthwhile legacy that would be bequeathed to the housing industry for regular update”.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and housing sector stakeholders will all be in attendance of the one-day event”, the statement added.