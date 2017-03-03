Edo Govt Receives Report On Revenue Law

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu, on Tuesday in Benin received the report of Technical Committee on law to harmonise revenue collection in the state.

The report was presented by the Chairman, Edo Internal Revenue Service, Mr Oseni Elamah.

The chairman said that the report would harmonise revenue collection between the state and the 18 local government areas in the state.

He told the deputy governor about some of the committee’s recommendations including the use of Points of Sales (POS) in collecting revenue.

The chairman said the committee recommended a 21-day pilot project to run in Oredo, Egor and Ikpoba-Okha local government areas.

Elamah said sensitisation campaign would be carried out to ensure smooth operations in the remaining local government Areas.

He said that training of revenue collectors across the 18 councils would also be given a priority.

In his remarks, the deputy governor commended members of the committee for the good work, saying that laws binding revenue collections in the state would be reviewed from time to time.

He said the recommendations made by the committee, would also help to check fraud in revenue collection between the state and the councils.