Don Tasks Govt On Biofuel Use

A lecturer in the Department of Biochemistry, University of Port Harcourt, Choba, Dr Sam Ndukwe, has called for the use of biofuel in the diversification programme of the government.

Ndukwe stated that being an oil producing state, Rivers State could look into the possibility of embracing biofuel to be used as a revenue earner for the state.

Accoridng to him, “oil is a fossil fuel and would one day run out and then what would we fall back on to provide revenue?

He went on, “biofuel is made from plants, which could be replanted, following the “fall one, plant one tree” policy of the nation.”

The Biochemist, who bared his mind on the matter in a chat with The Tide, Tuesday in his office at Choba, noted that biofuel could help Nigeria out of recession, through its use as biogel in cooking.

Ndukwe pointed out that cooking gas, which is now out of the reach of the average Nigerian could be substituted, using bogel, which he explained was clean safe fuel, burns better than firewood and kerosene and less hazardous.

He observed that Nigeria, which prides herself as the world’s largest producer of cassava should look into the industrial farming of cassava.

The varsity don further said, “Rivers State has vast virgin forests that could also be utilised in the production of biofuels with a view to exporting and increasing the state’s internally generated revenue base.”

Tonye Nria-Dappa