Ogoni Clean Up: Group Sues For Peace

A group of young professionals of Ogoniland, Ogoni Generation Next Project, has called on the people of Ogoni to embrace peace as insecurity could complicate the expected clean-up exercise in the area.

President of the group, Kadillo Kabari, who gave the advice, urged the Federal Government to go ahead with its plan to appoint an indigenous project manager for the Ogoni Clean-up that would kick-start the implementation of thee UNEP report.

He explained that “the OGNP bemoans the current spate of insecurity in Ogoniland.

The senseless killing from cult-related clashes, communal crises have become an embarrassment to the Ogoni people.

He noted that the group would sustain its campaign for peace until the entire Ogoniland is emancipated.

He said the marginalization of Ogoni people began since the creation of Rivers State and urged the Ogoni, particularly the younger generation, to be wise and fight for their rightful place in the scheme of things.