CDHR Hails Court’s Verdict Over N110bn Expenditures On SUVs By NASS

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has applauded the landmark judgment delivered by Justice Yellim Bogoro of the Federal High Court in Lagos, which declared unlawful the controversial ?110 billion expenditure by the National Assembly on vehicles and support allowances for lawmakers.

CDHR described the court’s judgement as courageous and historic, saying it represents a significant victory for constitutionalism, transparency, accountability, and the collective interests of the Nigerian people.

According to the body, the judgement firmly reaffirms the sacred principle that no arm of government, regardless of its constitutional status, is above the law or exempt from public scrutiny.

This was contained in a statement released yesterday and jointly signed by the CDHR National President, Comrade ‘Yinka Folarin, and National Secretary, Comrade Idris Afeez Olayinka.

The group particularly commended the court for its firm stance that legislative autonomy cannot serve as a shield for illegality, abuse of public trust, or actions that undermine constitutional obligations to citizens.

The ruling rightly underscores that public office is a trust and that holders of such offices must exercise their powers with utmost fidelity to the public good, it stated.

The committee noted with appreciation the court’s recognition of the prevailing economic hardships confronting millions of Nigerians, affirming that public resources must be deployed in a manner that reflects the priorities and welfare of the people.

“At a time when citizens are grappling with rising inflation, unemployment, and declining living standards, the allocation of ?110 billion for the direct benefit of lawmakers was rightly subjected to strict constitutional scrutiny,” it said.

CDHR also saluted the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) for its unwavering commitment to public interest litigation and the defense of accountability in governance.

“Through this action, SERAP has once again demonstrated the vital role of civil society organizations in safeguarding democracy, promoting transparency, and ensuring that public institutions remain accountable to the electorate. Furthermore, the court’s affirmation of SERAP’s locus standi is highly commendable, as it strengthens the growing jurisprudence on public interest litigation in Nigeria and encourages citizens and civil society groups to challenge actions that threaten public welfare,” it added.

CDHR also commended the trial judge for courageously affirming that procurement processes involving public funds must comply strictly with the Public Procurement Act, the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the committee, “The learned trial judge deserves deep commendation for courageously affirming that procurement processes involving public funds must comply strictly with the Public Procurement Act, the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The court’s finding that the massive expenditure constituted self-dealing and a conflict of interest sends a strong, clear message that public institutions must always be guided by integrity, transparency, and value for money.”

Moving forward, the CDHR urges the leadership of the National Assembly to fully comply with the judgment and to embrace a culture of openness, accountability, and prudent management of public resources.

“All public office holders across the federation should regard this judgment as a timely reminder that constitutional powers must always be exercised in the absolute interest of the people.

“This judgment stands as a beacon of hope for Nigerians who continue to demand responsible governance, fiscal discipline, and respect for the rule of law. It is a victory not only for SERAP but for every Nigerian committed to justice, accountability, and democratic governance.

“The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights remains resolute in its commitment to supporting all lawful efforts aimed at promoting good governance, protecting human rights, and ensuring that public institutions serve the populace rather than narrow personal or political interests,” it concluded.