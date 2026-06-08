PHALGA Boss Urges Women Journalists to Uphold Professionalism – 

The Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Hon Allwell Ihunda, has urged women journalists in Rivers State to uphold professionalism and ethical standards in the discharge of their duties.

Ihunda made the call when members of the planning committee of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter, visited the council. The delegation was led by the State Chairperson, Susan Serekara-Nwiikhana, ahead of the forthcoming NAWOJ National Summit.

The mayor emphasized the importance of constructive journalism, urging practitioners to verify information before disseminating it to the public. He commended NAWOJ for its contributions to societal development and encouraged members to remain committed to responsible reporting.

“We have carefully listened to you and taken note of all you have said concerning your forthcoming programme in October. Let me commend you for the work you have been doing and urge you to be more professional in discharging your duties,” Ihunda stated.

Highlighting achievements of his administration, Ihunda noted that his government has executed several projects across different wards in the council area as part of efforts to deliver the dividends of democracy.

He listed key projects to include the construction of water facilities in Ward 14 (Ojoto Street), Ward 18, and Ward 5 (Bundu); the building of ultra-modern markets in Ward 9 (Oroworokwu); and the renovation of schools in Ward 4 (Agudama Street) and Ward 7.

The mayor also disclosed that public convenience facilities were constructed in Ward 6 (Marine Base) and Ward 7 (Captain Mangala Street waterfront). At the same time, solar-powered streetlights were installed across several wards, including Wards 2, 3, 13, 15, 16, and 17.

According to him, the council has empowered over 1,300 youths and women with skills and starter packs. In contrast, an additional 500 women received financial grants of N100,000 each in December 2025 to support their businesses.

He further highlighted a free medical outreach organised by the council, which benefited about 5,000 residents through surgeries, eye care services, and the distribution of eyeglasses.

The PHALGA boss added that the council constructed a healthcare facility, office complexes for federal agencies, and a staff canteen to improve welfare and service delivery within the local government.

He revealed plans to launch another phase of empowerment programmes targeting youths and women through skills acquisition initiatives.

Earlier, Illanye Jumbo, who spoke on behalf of the NAWOJ delegation, said the association sought the mayor’s support for the upcoming summit due to his track record in empowering women and improving social infrastructure.

She noted that women are among the most vulnerable groups in society and commended the mayor for projects such as healthcare facilities and boreholes, which directly impact women and children.

“Our hearts are drawn to leaders who are positively inclined towards vulnerable groups, especially women. Your projects, particularly in healthcare and water supply, have greatly impacted lives,” she said.

Jumbo added that the association looks forward to a productive partnership with the council and expressed optimism about further engagements ahead of the summit.

In a vote of thanks, the NAWOJ Rivers State Chairperson, Susan Serekara-Nwiikhana, appealed to the Mayor to donate an 18-seater bus to the association to ease the cost of transportation during rural advocacy campaigns.

She also requested that a NAWOJ member be attached to the Council to ensure proper media coverage of the Mayor’s activities to be brought to public domain through NUJ and NAWOJ platforms.

The NAWOJ National Summit is scheduled to hold in October 2026 with the theme: “Empowered Women, Sustainable Future: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Change.”