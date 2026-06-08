News
PHALGA Boss Urges Women Journalists to Uphold Professionalism –
The Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Hon Allwell Ihunda, has urged women journalists in Rivers State to uphold professionalism and ethical standards in the discharge of their duties.
Ihunda made the call when members of the planning committee of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter, visited the council. The delegation was led by the State Chairperson, Susan Serekara-Nwiikhana, ahead of the forthcoming NAWOJ National Summit.
The mayor emphasized the importance of constructive journalism, urging practitioners to verify information before disseminating it to the public. He commended NAWOJ for its contributions to societal development and encouraged members to remain committed to responsible reporting.
“We have carefully listened to you and taken note of all you have said concerning your forthcoming programme in October. Let me commend you for the work you have been doing and urge you to be more professional in discharging your duties,” Ihunda stated.
Highlighting achievements of his administration, Ihunda noted that his government has executed several projects across different wards in the council area as part of efforts to deliver the dividends of democracy.
He listed key projects to include the construction of water facilities in Ward 14 (Ojoto Street), Ward 18, and Ward 5 (Bundu); the building of ultra-modern markets in Ward 9 (Oroworokwu); and the renovation of schools in Ward 4 (Agudama Street) and Ward 7.
The mayor also disclosed that public convenience facilities were constructed in Ward 6 (Marine Base) and Ward 7 (Captain Mangala Street waterfront). At the same time, solar-powered streetlights were installed across several wards, including Wards 2, 3, 13, 15, 16, and 17.
According to him, the council has empowered over 1,300 youths and women with skills and starter packs. In contrast, an additional 500 women received financial grants of N100,000 each in December 2025 to support their businesses.
He further highlighted a free medical outreach organised by the council, which benefited about 5,000 residents through surgeries, eye care services, and the distribution of eyeglasses.
The PHALGA boss added that the council constructed a healthcare facility, office complexes for federal agencies, and a staff canteen to improve welfare and service delivery within the local government.
He revealed plans to launch another phase of empowerment programmes targeting youths and women through skills acquisition initiatives.
Earlier, Illanye Jumbo, who spoke on behalf of the NAWOJ delegation, said the association sought the mayor’s support for the upcoming summit due to his track record in empowering women and improving social infrastructure.
She noted that women are among the most vulnerable groups in society and commended the mayor for projects such as healthcare facilities and boreholes, which directly impact women and children.
“Our hearts are drawn to leaders who are positively inclined towards vulnerable groups, especially women. Your projects, particularly in healthcare and water supply, have greatly impacted lives,” she said.
Jumbo added that the association looks forward to a productive partnership with the council and expressed optimism about further engagements ahead of the summit.
In a vote of thanks, the NAWOJ Rivers State Chairperson, Susan Serekara-Nwiikhana, appealed to the Mayor to donate an 18-seater bus to the association to ease the cost of transportation during rural advocacy campaigns.
She also requested that a NAWOJ member be attached to the Council to ensure proper media coverage of the Mayor’s activities to be brought to public domain through NUJ and NAWOJ platforms.
The NAWOJ National Summit is scheduled to hold in October 2026 with the theme: “Empowered Women, Sustainable Future: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Change.”
News
NDLEA Arrests Four Notorious Female Drug Dealers In Four States
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested four notorious female drug dealers in Edo, Imo, Kano, and Gombe states.
The Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
Giving a breakdown, Babafemi said that in Edo, an intense sweep of notorious drug hotspots within Benin City by NDLEA operatives on June 2 led to the arrest of four key traffickers, including three females.
“At Uyosa, Benin City, two female suspects were nabbed with a cocktail of illicit substances, including 176 grams of skunk, 65g of Loud, and 5 grams of Methamphetamine.
“Along Agbor road in Benin City, another female suspect, 21-year-old Anita Abraham, was apprehended with 95 grams of Scottish Loud and 329 grams of regular Loud.
“At Upper Mission, Benin City, a male suspect was arrested with a diverse cache of psychotropic substances consisting of Loud, Colorado, Swinol, and Methamphetamine.
“A swift operation by operatives in Kano State on Thursday, June 4, led to the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect, Saifullahi Lawan at the Kafi area of Madobi, with 40 blocks of skunk weighing a total of 38 kilograms,” NDLEA said.
In a related development, Babafemi said, operatives in Gombe state intercepted a 28-year-old suspect on June 1 near Dantiti Plaza in the Tumfure area of Gombe.
“The suspect was caught with 15,000 capsules of tramadol,” he said.
He said the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy activities by NDLEA Commands and formations equally continued across the country in the past week.
Reacting to the string of successful operations, the NDLEA Chairman, retired, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa commended the officers, men and women of the Imo, Edo, Kano, and Gombe commands for their resilience and vigilance.
Marwa also praised their counterparts in all the commands across the country for pursuing a fair balance between their drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.
He re-emphasised that the agency remains fully committed to dismantling drug supply chains and would continue to target traffickers regardless of age, gender, or concealment methods.
News
Navy Intercepts Over 135,000 Litres Of Stolen AGO In Rivers
The Nigerian Navy says its operatives under Operation Delta Sentinel have intercepted over 135,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) during separate operations in Rivers State waterways.
Director of Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, said the operations were carried out by personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder around the Onne and Abonema axis.
He said the seizures were made during routine patrols aimed at curbing crude oil theft and illegal fuel transportation across creeks in the state.
In one of the operations, naval personnel intercepted a fibre boat at the entrance of Owogono Creek in Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area carrying drums and jerrycans filled with suspected stolen AGO.
According to him, the occupants abandoned the boat and fled into nearby creeks, while the vessel and about 63,000 litres of product were recovered.
In another operation around Abonema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, patrol teams intercepted a wooden boat conveying about 72,000 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO concealed in sacks.
The Navy said the products were being transported through waterways for onward distribution before the operation disrupted the movement.
Folorunsho said the recoveries highlight the continued exploitation of creek networks by criminal elements for illegal petroleum product transportation.
He added that all recovered items were handled in line with established procedures on anti-crude oil theft operations.
The Navy reaffirmed its commitment to intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling illegal oil networks and protecting Nigeria’s maritime economic assets.
News
PERM SEC Tasks PUBLIC SERVANTS TO EMBRACE ACCOUNTABILITY
The Permanent Secretary of Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo mni, has charged public servants to embrace accountability and prudent management of public resources, stressing that government funds must be utilised responsibly.
Dr. Sirawoo made the assertion during the 41st anniversary of The Rivers State Television (RSTV), in Elelenwo.
He noted that public service demands commitment and sacrifice, urging workers to justify the opportunities entrusted to them through diligengence and productivity.
“All I try to do is to see that we have value for every kobo that we spend and value for our time.
“Government has a social responsibility to provide opportunities, but when you have one, you must guard it through hard work and ensure your presence is justified,” he stated.
The Permanent Secretary further appealed to workers to see themselves as ambassadors of their respective institutions, adding that government remains committed to creating employment opportunities and improving public service delivery.
Also speaking, former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr (Mrs.) Christiana Atako, praised the station’s professionalism and consistency despite operational challenges.
“We have never been disappointed. In spite of all the challenges RSTV had at that time, they never failed us. They carried our stories very well,” she said.
Dr Atako encouraged staff members to continually improve themselves through training, education and professional development in order to remain competitive in the evolving media industry.
Earlier, Acting General Manager of RSTV, Ambassador Paul Damgbor, described the anniversary celebration as an opportunity to reflect on the station’s journey of over four decades and appreciate those who have contributed to its development.
Pastor Damgbor said that the station had recorded remarkable improvements in recent months through the acquisition of digital cameras, computers as well as upgrades in audio and visual production facilities.
“We have seen great change. We were able to get new brand digital cameras and improve on our audio. We have also provided new computers for key departments, including News, Programmes and the Library,” Damgbor remarked.
He also unveiled a commemorative magazine chronicling the history and achievements of the station, describing it as a valuable reference material for preserving RSTV’s heritage.
The Acting General Manager, however, expressed concern over the theft of critical equipment from the station’s transformer, a development he said had forced the organisation to rely heavily on generator power supply.
The Senior Pastor of Gateway International Church, Pastor George Izunma, who gave a short charge during the event, urged media practitioners to uphold the ethics of journalism and remain committed to accuracy in reporting.
“You are pressmen. You are okay to doubt, but verify,” he advised, stressing the importance of credibility and responsibility in the profession.
He equally highlighted the need to “ask the help of God, sow a seed of help, and step into something as if you have help” stressing the need to move by faith for growth.
Some participants at the event also raised concerns about employment opportunities while commending RSTV’s growth and contributions to public enlightenment in Rivers State.
A major highlight of the celebration was the presentation of an award to the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications in recognition of its diligence and service to the people of the state. Dr Honour Sirawoo also received a special award for his contributions to the growth and development of RSTV.
Awards were equally presented to outstanding members of staff of RSTV for exemplary performance and their dedication to duty.
The event also featured the unveiling and launch of the RSTV commemorative magazine as well as a tour of the station’s newly built cafeteria and other facilities.
The celebration marked another milestone in the station’s 41-year history and reaffirmed its commitment to excellence in public broadcasting.
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