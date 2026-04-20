Oil & Energy
NITDA, NNPC Partner To Drive Digital Transformation In Energy Sector
The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) are deepening collaboration to accelerate digital transformation in Nigeria’s energy sector.
The collaboration is being championed through the Research, Technology and Innovation (RTI) Unit of the NNPC.
In a courtesy visit by the Director, RTI Unit of the NNPC, Olatomiwa Olaniyi, to the Director-General, NITDA, Malam Kashifu Inuwa, the duo explored strategies to leverage emerging technologies to reposition the nation’s energy industry.
Speaking, NITDA boss, Inuwa, stressed the need for the NNPC to shift from traditional dependence on the exploitation of oil and gas resources to a more innovative model.
According to him, the innovative model would be anchored on the exploration of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics, among other emerging technologies.
Inuwa said information technology had become a critical enabler across sectors, adding that innovation would play a key role in shaping the future of energy production, efficiency and sustainability in Nigeria.
He outlined NITDA’s strategic priorities to include promoting digital literacy, nurturing local talent, strengthening research ecosystems and advancing indigenous technology solutions.
According to him, reducing reliance on foreign technologies while encouraging home grown innovation is vital to achieving digital sovereignty and sustainable economic growth.
The NITDA boss also said the agency would support NNPC in developing a robust innovation pipeline to connect the company with Nigeria’s growing startup ecosystem.
He said startups would be engaged through incubation programmes and innovation challenges to develop practical solutions tailored to the oil and gas industry.
Inuwa further scored that NITDA’s initiatives aimed at fostering innovation among young Nigerians, including members of the National Youth Service Corps.
“Many of our corps members are already creating solutions to real-world challenges through the agency’s programmes,” he said.
Inuwa also said that effective implementation of the Nigerian Startup Act would be crucial in supporting emerging technology ventures and scaling ideas into commercially viable solutions.
Earlier, Olaniyi said the engagement was aimed at co-creating solutions and building a strong partnership framework to accelerate innovation across the energy value chain.
He emphasised that collaboration among government agencies, industry players and the technology ecosystem remained critical to achieving sustainable innovation.
Presenting the mandate of the RTI Unit, he said its focus was on driving excellence through innovation.
According to him, this would lead to improved operational efficiency, enhanced revenue generation and support sustainable growth across NNPC’s businesses, including upstream, gas, power and new energy.
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Oil & Energy
REA, Mente Energy Sign MoU On Renewable Energy Localisation
The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and Mente Energy Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), formally launching the Renewable Energy Localisation and Industrialisation Programme (RELIP).
The programme is designed to structure renewable energy market to catalyse investment, generate skilled industrial employment and build a domestic clean-energy manufacturing base in partnership with global capital.
Speaking during the signing ceremony at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, REA, Abba Aliyu, said Nigeria built significant momentum in decentralised renewable energy but until now, the economic value of that deployment has largely flowed offshore.
“By organising our national demand and building the institutional architecture to support domestic manufacturing, we are creating the conditions for investment, jobs and industrial growth to take root on Nigerian soil.
“The REA is proud to lead this programme and we welcome partners – Nigerian and international – who share our commitment to building a clean-energy industrial base that serves Nigeria first,” he said.
The founder and managing partner of Mente Energy, Tolu Osekita, said Nigeria’s renewable-energy market is one of the most significant industrial opportunities of this decade.
Osekita said “What RELIP does is to put structure around that opportunity so that capital of every origin can invest here with greater confidence and at greater scale.
“Grounded in Nigeria-first principles, this is about catalysing the maximum economic opportunity for our country – factories, jobs, investment and industrial growth built on Nigerian soil, in partnership with the world.
We are proud to stand alongside the REA in leading this work”.
The MoU establishes a five-year framework for strategic collaboration – with RELIP identified as the first priority workstream am phase 1 will be delivered over approximately six months, establishing the commercial, analytical and institutional foundations required for NREIF launch and subsequent capital mobilisation.
The programme is designed to structure renewable energy market to catalyse investment, generate skilled industrial employment and build a domestic clean-energy manufacturing base in partnership with global capital.
It would be noted that Nigeria is one of Africa’s most dynamic renewable-energy markets as both the public and private sectors adoption is accelerating with millions of solar home systems, hundreds of mini-grids and growing commercial and industrial uptake.
Oil & Energy
Stakeholders Seek Unified Action To Accelerate Methane Abatement In Oil, Gas Sector
Stakeholders across the government, civil society and industries have called for stronger regulatory coordination and accelerated action on methane abatement in the nation’s oil and gas sector.
They made the call at the Methane Emission Abatement in the Oil and Gas Industry Regulatory Dialogue organised by the Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN) alongside other partners, in Abuja, at the weekend
The Country Director, SDN, Mrs Florence Ibok-Abasi, insisted that fragmented regulatory approaches have slowed progress in the past, noting that the current engagement aimed to align priorities, strengthen enforcement, and build lasting institutional coordination.
“We are here to align priorities, learn from our challenges, break down silos, and build genuine coordination among all stakeholders.
“Each of you brings critical knowledge; upstream expertise, midstream insights, climate policy perspective, civil society accountability, and legislative oversight. Our strength lies in bringing these together.
“Improved inter-agency cooperation is not optional; it is the foundation for better data, stronger enforcement, and credible progress toward Nigeria’s global methane pledge. We have the talent to make this work”, she said.
Ibok-Abasi said the gathering marked a turning point in efforts to harmonise regulatory approaches, describing collaboration as critical to achieving meaningful climate outcomes.
While noting that the dialogue was the first of two, the SDN boss stated that a second dialogue would be reconvene to advance initiatives and collaboration that would ensure improvement of methane abatement in the oil and gas sector.
Also speaking, the Head, Environment and Climate Change, SDN, Dr Jude Samuelson, highlighted methane reduction as one of the fastest and most effective strategies for tackling climate change globally.
Samuelson noted that the initiative was, therefore, designed to ensure regulators and operators work hand in hand to deliver measurable results.
He, however, identified the high cost of methane abatement technologies as a major constraint, calling for stronger government-industry partnerships to make such solutions more accessible and scalable in Nigeria.
“One of the recommendations that SDN has is to see how the government can work with the operators to ensure that the operators afford these technologies.
“We are also interested in bringing some of the new technologies from methane emission abatement down to the country to see how the technologies could be deployed in the oil and gas sector to ensure that emissions reduce drastically”, he said.
Speaking from the climate policy perspective, the representative of the National Council on climate Change (NCCC), Chukwuemeka Okebugwu, said methane remained a significant contributor to global warming, particularly in oil-producing countries like Nigeria.
“The oil and gas sector is a major source of methane emissions.
“So regular dialogue helps us develop practical solutions and also identify opportunities, including converting methane into useful energy instead of wasting it,” he said.
On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Saudi Mohammed, highlighted the need for methane abatement.
Represented by the Technical Adviser on Health, Safety Environment and Community, Odafe Atebe, Mohammed,
described methane abatement as a cost-effective pathway for Nigeria to achieve climate goals without compromising energy security.
In his words, “Fragmented approaches will not deliver the scale of impact required. We must move beyond discussions to coordinated action across the entire oil and gas value chain”.
On his part, Senior Manager, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Ibrahim Jilo, noted that while progress has been made, challenges remain in ensuring compliance across a diverse and evolving industry landscapNRGIe.
Jilo emphasised the importance of tailored approaches, capacity building, and sustained engagement with operators.
Representative of the Civil Society Group, Natural Resource Governance Institute, Tengi George- Kalu, who spoke from the civil society standpoint, urged stakeholders to ensure that methane reduction efforts translate into tangible benefits for communities affected by oil and gas operations.
“Collaboration is key to moving from policy ambition to real implementation and enforcement,” she stated.
Oil & Energy
Resource Wars Are Here and Oil Is the First Casualty
In just over a year, the world saw several instances of a choked supply of commodities indispensable for today’s economies and military capabilities.
From China’s restrictions on rare earths and critical minerals supply to the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, policymakers and analysts began to realize that the control of oil, critical minerals, rare earths, and magnets is as important as building and maintaining stockpiles of advanced weapons. It also became clear that without these resources, defense and military capabilities could be weakened. The actual arms race goes hand in hand with the new battle for the resources that underpin economic, manufacturing, and advanced military development.
“Great-power competition has returned to basics: who controls the physical resources that modern economies and militaries run on,” Alice Gower, a partner at London-based political-risk advisory firm Azure Strategy, told the Wall Street Journal.
“Energy, critical minerals and industrial capacity are leverage, not just economic assets,” Gower added.
The war in the Middle East and the blockage at the Strait of Hormuz laid bare the reality of choked energy supply. The world’s most vital oil and LNG chokepoint, through which 20% of daily global trade flowed before the Iran war, has been essentially closed for most tanker traffic for more than three weeks.
The massive supply shock, the worst disruption in the oil market in history, showed that the world is dependent on energy resources, and that geography and actual physical supply matter. With so much oil and gas stranded in the Middle East, oil prices spiked to above $100 per barrel, natural gas prices in Europe doubled, and Asian spot LNG prices hit multi-year highs.
The precarious situation in the Middle East is reverberating across Asia, the region most dependent on oil and LNG supply from the Persian Gulf. Asian refiners pay sky-high premiums for non-Middle Eastern crude, many are considering cutting or have already cut processing rates, and countries have started to enact fuel-preserving measures, from four-day work weeks to bans on fuel exports.
In Europe, the gas refilling season will be the toughest yet, as Asia is outbidding Europe for spot LNG supply after Qatar’s LNG is effectively sidelined and full capacity may not return for up to five years following Iranian missile attacks last week.
Even the ‘energy independent’ United States, the world’s top oil producer, is not independent when it comes to global supply shocks of such magnitude.
The national average price of gasoline is approaching $4 per gallon nationwide, more than $1 a gallon compared to a month ago, before the start of the war.
Oil is a global resource, traded on a global market, and prices reflect fundamentals, although they have been driven by hectic trading activity on geopolitics in recent weeks. But the fundamentals show that there is no resource available to plug the gap that has opened in Middle Eastern supply. Producers are slashing output due to a lack of storage capacity, which further delays a rapid recovery in supply when this mess ends.
All this goes to show that whoever controls the Strait of Hormuz has enormous leverage on inflicting global economic pain.
While the world is focused on the Strait of Hormuz, the race for rare earths and critical minerals continues, with the U.S. and Western countries scrambling to dent China’s dominance.
Since China restricted exports of rare earth elements early in 2025, Western countries have raced to create mine-to-magnet supply chains to reduce dependence on Chinese supply in the key military and automotive industries.
China holds a 59% share of the mining of rare earths, 91% in refining, and a whopping 94% in magnet manufacturing, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates.
The U.S. has responded by taking stakes in minerals mining companies, the launch of a U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve, known as Project Vault, and is leading efforts to break the Chinese stronghold on the pricing of these minerals critical for the defense and auto industries and national security.
Chinese dominance could be eroded, but it would take years.
Still, rising neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) supply from countries like the U.S. and Australia is set to reduce China’s market share to 69% by 2030 from 90% in 2024, Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) said in new research this month.
“We’re seeing a surge in rare-earth investment as modern technologies demand more critical materials,” said Jack Baxter, Global Metals & Mining Analyst at BI and co-author of the report.
“That said, we anticipate a significant shortfall in supply due to trade uncertainties, with lead times as long as 10 years to get new material out of the ground,” Baxter added.
“This will give pricing power to the few producers that currently are able to supply critical materials outside of China, fracturing the globalized market.”
Amid fractured markets and high geopolitical uncertainty, one thing is certain – the next arms race, alongside the actual arms race, will be for control of key resources such as oil and critical minerals.
By Tsvetana Paraskova
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