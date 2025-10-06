REMAIN PROFESSIONAL, UPHOLD CIVIL SERVICE VALUES, FUBARA TELLS NEW PERM SEC

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has charged the newly sworn in Permanent Secretary, Mr. Austin Ezekiel-Hart, to remain unwavering in professionalism, uphold the values of the civil service, and shun any act of illegality in the discharge of his responsibilities.

The Governor gave the charge on Friday during the swearing in ceremony held at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to due process and integrity, stressing that the civil service must remain the backbone of good governance.

Reflecting on past challenges during the period of emergency rule, Governor Fubara lamented that some Permanent Secretaries failed in their responsibility to safeguard due process and instead engaged in actions that undermined the principles of the service. He warned that such conduct is unacceptable and that erring officials would ultimately be held accountable.

The Governor praised Mr. Ezekiel-Hart for his professionalism and refusal to compromise his integrity despite pressures, noting that his steadfastness and principled stance earned him the new appointment. He pointed out that the appointee’s colleagues could attest to his record of doing the right thing even in difficult circumstances.

Governor Fubara further emphasised that civil servants must remain consistent in their service, prioritising truth, fairness, and due process above personal or political interests. He stressed that no directive, regardless of its source, should override established rules and procedures, assuring that his administration would never pressure officers to act outside the law.

He reiterated that his government is more focused on tangible results than on rhetoric, adding that all appointments are based strictly on merit, professionalism, and a genuine commitment to service. The Governor explained that Mr. Ezekiel-Hart’s elevation reflected his choice to stand as a true professional, and that his administration expects every official to act rightly so that history will judge them well.

Governor Fubara concluded by urging the new Permanent Secretary to justify his elevation with improved performance, reminding him of the greater responsibilities attached to the office, while assuring him of the government’s full support.