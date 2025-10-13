REA Moves To Provide Electricity Access To 17.5m Nigerians

The Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency(REA), Abba Aliyu, has said that the agency is implementing programmes aimed at providing electricity access to no fewer than 17.5 million Nigerians.

Aliyu stated this on the sideline of the agency’s 2025 Customer Service Week celebration, held in collaboration with SERVICOM.

Speaking to Newsmen, Aliyu explained that the REA had already established an impressive number of mini-grids across the country and implementing several ambitious programmes to improve electricity access in rural and underserved communities.

“We are working on a programme to provide electricity access to 17.5 million Nigerians. That is an audacious target. Under the Rural Electrification Fund, we have deployed over 50 mini-grids. Under the Interconnected Mini-Grid Acceleration Scheme, we have deployed 11 mini-grids, not counting the number of transformers, power lines, and solar home systems we have also deployed”.

“From our records, we have impacted over 10 million Nigerians, and we are counting more based on the new programmes we are designing and implementing. This has been achieved in the last five years under the Nigeria Electrification Programme. The Interconnected Mini-Grid Acceleration Scheme is only three years old, and we have already completed and commissioned several projects,” he added.

Speaking on the significance of Customer Service Week, Aliyu said it offered an opportunity for self-assessment and accountability, as the agency’s mandate is to provide electricity access to over 80 million Nigerians who currently lack a reliable power supply.

“This week helps us reflect and ask ourselves important questions — are we providing quality service? Are we timely? Are our services affordable? That is why we are doing this — to evaluate our performance. To the best of our ability, we are proud of the progress made so far, which aligns with the President’s drive to expand electricity access in Nigeria,” he said.

Aliyu recounted how a rural community in Balanga, Gombe State, which had been without electricity for over 30 years, is now on the path to electrification.

“We went to a community in Balanga that had not had electricity for more than 30 years. It’s a farming community with over 11,000 hectares of wheat fields. Working with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, we are providing them with 620 kilowatts of power,” he said.

REA’s Executive Director of Technical Services, Umar Umar, said the agency had implemented numerous projects since its establishment in 2007, including grid extension, transformer installation, and mini-grid deployment.

“In the last year alone, we have deployed more mini-grids than ever before. For the first time, we are delivering 40 megawatts of mini-grid power — the highest in a single budget year. We are also installing solar home systems, solar streetlights, and electric vehicle charging points, impacting millions of unserved Nigerians,” Umar said.

The Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Fund, Doris Ubo, noted that the agency had executed about 50 mini-grid projects between 2016 and 2022 and has since scaled up to over 124 mini-grids nationwide.

“We have developed both interconnected and isolated mini-grids, as well as solar home systems, to ensure last-mile communities are not left behind. Recently, we launched a project targeting 3,700 communities, which will add 370 megawatts of clean energy to the national mix and impact more than 40 million people,” Ubo said.

REA’s Executive Director of Corporate Services, Ayo Adegboyega, reaffirmed the agency’s core mandate which is to bridge the energy access gap by providing power to unserved and underserved communities.

“We are deploying numerous mini-grids across the country and extending existing grids to reach more communities,” he said.

While noting that the agency had received encouraging feedback from beneficiaries, Adegboyega highlighted the agency’s Energising Education Programme, designed to provide captive power to universities and polytechnics.

“We have delivered power projects at the University of Benin, University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, University of Calabar, and are extending the programme to Obafemi Awolowo University and several polytechnics,” he said.

The Acting Director, Monitoring and Evaluation Department and REA Servicom Nordal/Focus Officer, Eworo Echeng, commended the agency’s commitment to improving the quality of life in rural communities through sustainable power solutions.

“In celebrating Customer Service Week, we recognise those performing exceptionally well. As an intervention agency, our responsibility goes beyond providing electricity — it’s about improving lives and livelihoods. Every project we execute must ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of location or status, has access to reliable power,” he said.