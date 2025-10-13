Indigenous Operators Produce 30% Of National Crude Output ……. NUPRC ….As Commissioned Otakikpo Export Terminal Boasts 750,000 Barrels Storage Capacity 

Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri has again been commended for his visionary leadership and unrelenting initiatives and effort in providing stable power supply in the state.

The Technical Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, to the governor, Hon.Wisdom Ikuli, made the commendation while conducting Newsmen on a tour of the ongoing installation of the new Gas firedTurbine project procured by the Governor Diri-led administration.

Describing the ongoing project tagged: ‘Light Up Bayelsa’ as a lofty socioeconomic initiative, Ikuli noted that the project, upon its completion, would be a boost to the economic potentials of the state as well as upscale the living conditions of citizens and residents of the state.

“God’s willing by December 2025 as promised by the governor, Bayelsa would begin to enjoy 24-hour uninterrupted power supply. It will herald the industrialisation agenda of His Excellency, Governor Douye Diri.

“You all know that in January this year, this place was a bush and swampy. But between January and now, you can see the tremendous progress made. The power project Governor Diri promised before the end of this year is gradually becoming a reality.

“This project would trigger a multiplier effect on the economy of our State. It will attract investors, and revive dormant businesses across the state. Every businessman wants to locate where there is power. People will relocate from neighbouring states to Bayelsa. The hospitality sector will boom, and we must continue to thank the miracle governor for keeping to his word,” he said.

The governor’s Aide restated that while power would not be free, the cost would be affordable compared to what residents currently spend on diesel, fuel, and solar energy, noting that the gas that would be used for power generation would be bought by the Bayelsa electricity Company Ltd (BECL).

“What we will pay for power is insignificant compared to how much we spend daily on fuel or solar panels. Light is life, and Governor Douye Diri has come to give us light, and a new life. Governor Diri is the ‘Light’ of Bayelsa State and the entire Ijaw nation”, the governor’s aide said.

Also speaking, the Director of Operations, BECL, Engr. Steve Bubagha, said the project, which is about 85 percent completion would soon be set for inauguration, disclosing that six of the eight newly procured gas turbines had already arrived the state, with the remaining two en route Yenagoa, the state capital, in the coming days.

“Virtually every nook and cranny of Yenagoa will benefit from this project. We’re at an advanced stage, about 85% done with the electrical reticulation and 33kV network. Once the installation and pre-commissioning processes are completed, power distribution will begin immediately. Government plans to introduce metering systems to ensure transparency and efficiency in billing.

“If the governor has gone this far to make sure this project is installed in Yenagoa, it means he will also ensure that meters are available. It is even with meters that people can truly enjoy the facility,” he said.