Indigenous Operators Produce 30% Of National Crude Output ……. NUPRC ….As Commissioned Otakikpo Export Terminal Boasts 750,000 Barrels Storage Capacity
He credited the project’s success to progressive policies under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and reforms instituted by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).
Expressing gratitude to the financial community and fellow Exploration and Production (E&P) operators, Adegbulugbe emphasised that the commissioning of Otakikpo is just the beginning of a broader transformation of the energy sector.
He urged industry stakeholders, government, and investors to capitalise on this momentum and fully realise Nigeria’s vast energy potential for national development.
The Otakikpo Terminal, commissioned in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, is not only a landmark achievement that would transform the country’s upstream oil and gas sector but a game-changer for crude export capacity and a bold demonstration of Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape, where indigenous operators are taking centre stage in securing the nation’s oil and gas future.
OML18: NNPC, Sahara Launch 2.2m-Barrel Floating Vessel
Space-Based Solar Power Finally Ready to Shine?
Aide, Others Laud Gov. Diri Over ‘Light Up Bayelsa’ Project
