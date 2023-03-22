Crime/Justice
Court Stops CAC From Suspending, Appointing CAN, Church’s Trustees
A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, yesterday, retrained the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) from suspending or appointing trustees of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the churches.
Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment, held that the provisions of Sections 17 (1), 839 (1) and (7) (a), 842 (1) and (2), 851 and 854 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020 and Regulations 28, 29 and 30 of the Companies Regulations (CR), 2021 were not applicable to CAN and the churches, including mosques, as a religious body.
The Tide source reports that the Registered Trustees of CAN, in the originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/84/2022 field by Joe Gadzama, SAN, had sued the CAC and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment as 1st and 2nd defendants respectively.
The plaintiff, in the suit, had posed five questions for determination.
CAN had asked the court to determine that whether Section 839, Subsections (1), (7) (a) and (10) of the CAMA, 2020 and regulations 28 – 30 of the CR, 2021 are inconsistent with Sections 4 (8), 6 (6) (b) and 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) which guarantees the its right to freedom of association and the right to seek redress in court, among others.
It, therefore, sought 13 reliefs which include a declaration that Section 839 (1), (7) (a) and (10) of the CAMA and Sections 28 – 30 of the CR are inconsistent with |Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, and thus unconstitutional, null and void.
“An order striking down Sections 839(1), (7) (a) and (10), 842(1) and (2), 843, 851 and 854 of the CAMA for being unconstitutional.
“A declaration that Section 17(2) (a) and (d) of the CAMA demand an impossible and impracticable action; thus, void and for being impracticable and unknown to Law.”
CAN also prayed for an order of perpetual injunction restraining and barring the defendants from taking any step to give effect to the provisions of Sections 17(2) (a) and (d), 839(1), 842(1) and (2), 842(1) and (2), 842, 843, 851 and 854 of the CAMA against it as mentioned in Article 4 of its constitution, to prevent further contravention of the provisions of Sections 4(8), 6(6)(b), 251(1)(e) and 251(3) of the 1999 Constitution.
It argued if CAC was allowed to suspend its trustees and appoint interim managers to manage its affairs, it would be usurping its powers under the constitution and the powers of the standing committee and the plenary session which would not be in line with the constitution.
NAN reports that though Mr Gadzama was not in court, Albert Uko held his brief.
Delivering the judgment, Justice Ekwo said that the CAC did not controvert the averment of CAN that it was constituted by the churches.
“It is settled law that averments without contradicting evidence or averments are deemed admitted.
“There is need at this point to define what a church Is in order to see how applicable the provisions of the CAMA 2020 can be applicable to it,” he said.
Citing a previous case, the judge said “achurch in its true definition is the body of Christ. One person cannot constitute the body of Christ; it connotes a congregation, an assembly of people. An individual cannot own a church. A church property must be the collective responsibility of all the members.”
He said the summary of the above was that “the church is an ecclesiastical being.
“Each church is characterised by its distinct dogma or creed and same for each congregation and denomination that constitute the church.
“It is on this ground that it is impossible for one church to be administered by another church and the church being what it is for the soul of man, the doctrinal distinctness and difference must be respected by the authorities within and without.
“This being so, it is then impracticable for the church or a denomination thereof to be administered by secular arrangement such as interim manager or managers stated in Section 839 of the CAMA 2020 or any other arrangement put in place by the CAMA which does not take into account the doctrinal composition of the church.
“It is also my opinion that to suspend the trustees and appoint an interim manager or managers to manage the affairs of the church will conflict with the sacerdotal order of its divine administration and desecrate same.”
Justice Ekwo, who observed that the Minister of Trade (2nd defendant) neither filed any application nor represented in court despite being served by the plaintiff, held that the effect of the failure of a defendant to file pleadings is that the assertions of the claimant stands unchallenged and are deemed admitted and established.
According to him, therefore, the case of the plaintiff succeeds on the merit.
The judge, consequently, made a seven declarations, which include a declaration that Section 839 (1), (7) (a) and (10) of the CAMA 2020 and Regulations 28, 29 and 30 of the CR , 2021 are not applicable to religious organisation as CAN and the churches as they violated the right to worship guaranteed by Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
He also made an order of perpetual Injunction, “restraining the defendants from taking any step to give effect to or implementing and/or continuing with any act to implement the provisions of Sections 839 (1), 842 (1) and (2), 842, 843, 851 and 854 of the CAMA 2020.
Justice Ekwo, however, did not make the generic order striking down the sections of the CAMA 2020 as prayed by the plaintiff.
He said such order would affect other bodies and organisations registered under Part F of the Act.
“These provisions are applicable in respect of the administration, supervision and regulation of other bodies like company, limited liability partnership, business name or incorporated trustee registered for other purposes stated in Section 823 (1) of the CAMA 2020.
“The court is also unable to strike down the provision of Section 17 (2) (a) and (d) of the CAMA 2020 which provides for mandatory pre-action notice to the 1st defendant, as prayed, as the practicability of compliance with such provision depends on the circumstance of each case thereby affected,” he said.
Crime/Justice
Gunmen Kidnap 19-Year-Old Girl, Demand N10m Ransom In Ondo
The Police Command in Ondo State has confirmed the abduction of a 19-year-old girl, Adetutu Okinbaloye by gunmen from her home in Imoru community, Ose Local Government Area of the state.
The command spokesman, SP Olufumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday in Akure.
“The DPO confirmed that the monarch of the town called to inform him while at the collation centre on Saturday, that three people were attacked in their home by gunmen.
“While two of them escaped, the third person was whisked away,” he said.
The Tide source gathered that seven armed men broke into the victim’s home and took her away after injuring her aunt, Mrs Alaba Oga.
A source in the community said that the abductors had contacted the family and demanded for N10 million ransoms.
The police and local security group, the Amotekun corps, are said to be on the trail of the kidnappers.
Crime/Justice
Guber Elections: Jubilate But Don’t Cause Disorder, Police Tell Winners In Ebonyi
The Police Command in Ebonyi has urged supporters of the winners in Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly polls to comport themselves in line with the provisions of the law as they celebrate.
This is contained in a statement issued to reporters on Tuesday in Abakaliki by SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, spokesperson of the command.
The statement quoted Commissioner of Police, Mr Faleye Olaleye as saying that the command was ready to ensure protection of lives and property.
“The Commissioner wishes to notify the general public that all forms of celebrations and protests by political party supporters for/or against winners/losers of the just concluded elections must not infringe on the right of others.
“Candidates dissatisfied with the outcome of the elections are advised to seek redress in the court of law rather than resorting to self help.
“Therefore, the jubilant supporters must comport themselves in line with the provisions of the law; blockage of roads, fireworks, and inciting utterances would not be condoned.
“The Command will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person(s) or group(s) who violate this order or deliberately cause the breakdown of law and order in whatever manner.
“Those culpable will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law as security agencies have been deployed strategically and directed to ensure full enforcement,” the statement read in part.
Olaleye further enjoined members of the public to be law-abiding and shun all forms of violence.
Crime/Justice
How Dynamic Security Environments Broadened ONSA’S Functions – Monguno
The National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, says the dynamic nature of the security landscape over the last three decades has necessitated the broadening of the mandate of his office.
The Head, Strategic Communication, ONSA, Mr Zakari Usman, explained that Monguno said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.
Monguno was speaking at the inauguration of the new Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Counterterrorism Centre (NCTC) building complex on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said the mandate of ONSA had been broadened to accommodate the needs of emerging security threats.
The NSA said that ONSA’s core mandate was to assess the security concerns of the country and advise the president on all matters bordering on national security.
“The dynamic nature of global and domestic security environments has necessitated the modification and expansion of some of the functions of ONSA.
“The office, through the activities of key interagency intelligence-sharing platforms, assesses the security concerns of the country and advises the president on all matters bordering on national security.
“The platforms are the Intelligence Community Committee, Joint Intelligence Board, General Security Appraisal Committee and the Cybercrime Advisory Council.
“However, the series of amendments incorporated in the Terrorism Prevention Act in 2011, 2013 and 2022 have broadened the counterterrorism responsibilities of ONSA,” he said.
Monguno said the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) was established to meet the regional and global requirements as well as Nigeria’s commitments to the control of small arms and light weapons.
He added that the establishment of Cybersecurity Coordination Centre and NCTC to coordinate Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts as well as the upgrade of the Intelligence Fusion Centre (IFC), generated the need for larger, more secure and better-equipped facilities to optimally discharge the functions of ONSA.
“The new office is designed to accommodate the additional workforce and improved technological capabilities of the centre, particularly the Explosive Devices Analysis Office (EDAO), increasing activities of the Countering Violent Extremism – (CVE) department and the Joint Terrorism Analysis Branch.
He said that the new ONSA and NCTC building complex boasts of office spaces, a world-class hall, conference rooms, team rooms, laboratories, an auditorium, and an operations/crises centre.
Monguno said the facilities would further enhance Nigeria’s already recognised contribution to global counterterrorism policy and practice efforts and give impetus to Nigeria’s internal, bilateral, and multilateral cooperation and collaboration in tackling the menace of terrorism and violent extremism.
He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s investment strategy in legacy infrastructure projects.
He said the conceptualisation, design and development of the new ONSA and NCTC buildings were based on Buhari’s vision of ensuring a robust national security enterprise for the country.
NSA also acknowledged the support of the National Assembly.
While inaugurating the projects, President Buhari said that delivering on the new state-of-the-art facilities had demonstrated his administration’s firm commitment to ensuring that Nigeria’s national security capabilities were kept abreast with the highest global standards.
According to him, these two world-class facilities will no doubt optimise our efforts at addressing the dynamic contemporary security challenges in our environment, especially countering terrorism and violent extremism.
The president congratulated Monguno and his team for the noble achievement, saying that the new facilities would enhance the desired peaceful and secure environment for the country.
In attendance at the commissioning ceremony were service chiefs, heads of the security and intelligence community, ministers, legislators, and representatives of bilateral and multilateral partners from the UN, AU, ECOWAS and other foreign missions.
