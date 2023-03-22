Crime/Justice
Nigeria Currently Has 679 Peacekeepers In Global Operations – NDC Commandant
The Commandant National Defence College (NDC), Rear Adm. Murtala Bashir, says Nigeria currently contributes 679 peacekeepers, deployed to various missions to enhance global Peace Support Operations.
Bashir said this at the opening of the seminar on “Future of Peace Support Operations”, for participants of Course 31 of the college on Tuesday, in Abuja.
“Nigeria currently has 310 peacekeepers which is inclusive of military, police and civilians in UN missions, 200 in ECOWAS missions, 54 in UN/AU Hybrid missions and 115 in the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF),” he said.
He noted that the internal security challenges had reduced the number of troops contributed by Nigeria to the global peace keeping operations.
The commandant added that Nigeria now ranked 44 instead of 4th globally and 19 instead of 1st in Africa.
“As at 2010, Nigeria was the 4th global contributor to peacekeeping and 1st in Africa with 5,815 troops deployed to various missions.
“However, due to the internal security challenges, which the country is grappling with, the country as at 2022 is now ranked 44 globally, and 19 in Africa.
“The UN General Assembly notes that PSO development has declined in about 10 countries globally which calls for alarm,” he said.
According to him, presently, the future of PSOs is uncertain because the threats to world peace and security, which require such interventions do not only continue to occur, but also present new and frightening dimensions particularly since 9/11.
“The future is also uncertain for the same reasons, as these new threats challenge state sovereignty, for example, the case of Somalia.
“More so, the combined international assets deployable in the planning and execution of peace operations are under increasing pressure to cope.
“In addition, owing to the digital era we are in, technology in the hands of the non-state armed groups have made peace difficult to keep,” he said.
Bashir said the development had queried the place for preventive deployment in diplomacy, protecting the protectors and also protection of civilians in peace operations.
“It is, therefore, important that the peacekeeping landscape leverage on the Fourth Industrial Revolution to improve on the protection of civilians as well as the protection of the protectors.”
He said that the current realities and the projections for the future of PSOs had great implications globally, regionally and also for Nigeria.
According to him, the seminar is borne out from the burning contemporary issues that have limited the operations of Peacekeeping, the uncertainty of the safety of peacekeepers and the attainment of its objectives.
The Deputy Director and Coordinator of PSOs, Ministry of Defence, Col. Abdulmalik Adamu, lauded Nigeria’s participation in the peace operations in spite of its internal security challenges.
He, however, noted with concern that in spite of its contribution to global peace, Nigeria was yet to have policy on PSOs, calling on the NDC to ensure workable policy on PSOs.
Another discussant, a former Ghanaian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. William Awinador-Kanyirige, said that Nigeria like any other pivotal country in Africa had a critical role to play in PSOs.
Awinador-Kanyirige, while stressing the need for Nigeria to occupy its divine position in peace keeping operation, advised African Union on reviewing its standby force.
He said that there was also the need for collaboration and partnership with peer review mechanism.
He said, “we are part of history, the world is changing and Africa must occupy its strategic position. It is supposed to be strategic and take its positing like China and India.”
Amb. Abdul-Fatau Musah Commissioner for Political Affairs Peace and Security, represented by Coulibacy Bekaye, Acting Head, Peace Support Operations Division ECOWAS, highlighted the issue of preventive security.
Musah, while commending Nigeria’s intervention in different countries of West Africa, where it had maintained peace, stressed the need to fortify the ECOWAS standby force to actualise its goal.
Also speaking, retired Lt- Gen. Chikadibia Obiakor, stressed the need for experts to deal with PSOs, adding that there was the need to interface with the UN and project Nigeria participation in peace keeping.
Obiakor said that there was the need for robust peace keeping, adding that the nation was yet to exploit all its capabilities, especially in the area of civilians participation.
Crime/Justice
Gunmen Kidnap 19-Year-Old Girl, Demand N10m Ransom In Ondo
The Police Command in Ondo State has confirmed the abduction of a 19-year-old girl, Adetutu Okinbaloye by gunmen from her home in Imoru community, Ose Local Government Area of the state.
The command spokesman, SP Olufumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident to newsmen yesterday in Akure.
“The DPO confirmed that the monarch of the town called to inform him while at the collation centre on Saturday, that three people were attacked in their home by gunmen.
“While two of them escaped, the third person was whisked away,” he said.
The Tide source gathered that seven armed men broke into the victim’s home and took her away after injuring her aunt, Mrs Alaba Oga.
A source in the community said that the abductors had contacted the family and demanded for N10 million ransoms.
The police and local security group, the Amotekun corps, are said to be on the trail of the kidnappers.
Crime/Justice
Guber Elections: Jubilate But Don’t Cause Disorder, Police Tell Winners In Ebonyi
The Police Command in Ebonyi has urged supporters of the winners in Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly polls to comport themselves in line with the provisions of the law as they celebrate.
This is contained in a statement issued to reporters on Tuesday in Abakaliki by SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, spokesperson of the command.
The statement quoted Commissioner of Police, Mr Faleye Olaleye as saying that the command was ready to ensure protection of lives and property.
“The Commissioner wishes to notify the general public that all forms of celebrations and protests by political party supporters for/or against winners/losers of the just concluded elections must not infringe on the right of others.
“Candidates dissatisfied with the outcome of the elections are advised to seek redress in the court of law rather than resorting to self help.
“Therefore, the jubilant supporters must comport themselves in line with the provisions of the law; blockage of roads, fireworks, and inciting utterances would not be condoned.
“The Command will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person(s) or group(s) who violate this order or deliberately cause the breakdown of law and order in whatever manner.
“Those culpable will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law as security agencies have been deployed strategically and directed to ensure full enforcement,” the statement read in part.
Olaleye further enjoined members of the public to be law-abiding and shun all forms of violence.
Crime/Justice
How Dynamic Security Environments Broadened ONSA’S Functions – Monguno
The National Security Adviser (NSA), retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, says the dynamic nature of the security landscape over the last three decades has necessitated the broadening of the mandate of his office.
The Head, Strategic Communication, ONSA, Mr Zakari Usman, explained that Monguno said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.
Monguno was speaking at the inauguration of the new Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Counterterrorism Centre (NCTC) building complex on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said the mandate of ONSA had been broadened to accommodate the needs of emerging security threats.
The NSA said that ONSA’s core mandate was to assess the security concerns of the country and advise the president on all matters bordering on national security.
“The dynamic nature of global and domestic security environments has necessitated the modification and expansion of some of the functions of ONSA.
“The office, through the activities of key interagency intelligence-sharing platforms, assesses the security concerns of the country and advises the president on all matters bordering on national security.
“The platforms are the Intelligence Community Committee, Joint Intelligence Board, General Security Appraisal Committee and the Cybercrime Advisory Council.
“However, the series of amendments incorporated in the Terrorism Prevention Act in 2011, 2013 and 2022 have broadened the counterterrorism responsibilities of ONSA,” he said.
Monguno said the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) was established to meet the regional and global requirements as well as Nigeria’s commitments to the control of small arms and light weapons.
He added that the establishment of Cybersecurity Coordination Centre and NCTC to coordinate Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts as well as the upgrade of the Intelligence Fusion Centre (IFC), generated the need for larger, more secure and better-equipped facilities to optimally discharge the functions of ONSA.
“The new office is designed to accommodate the additional workforce and improved technological capabilities of the centre, particularly the Explosive Devices Analysis Office (EDAO), increasing activities of the Countering Violent Extremism – (CVE) department and the Joint Terrorism Analysis Branch.
He said that the new ONSA and NCTC building complex boasts of office spaces, a world-class hall, conference rooms, team rooms, laboratories, an auditorium, and an operations/crises centre.
Monguno said the facilities would further enhance Nigeria’s already recognised contribution to global counterterrorism policy and practice efforts and give impetus to Nigeria’s internal, bilateral, and multilateral cooperation and collaboration in tackling the menace of terrorism and violent extremism.
He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s investment strategy in legacy infrastructure projects.
He said the conceptualisation, design and development of the new ONSA and NCTC buildings were based on Buhari’s vision of ensuring a robust national security enterprise for the country.
NSA also acknowledged the support of the National Assembly.
While inaugurating the projects, President Buhari said that delivering on the new state-of-the-art facilities had demonstrated his administration’s firm commitment to ensuring that Nigeria’s national security capabilities were kept abreast with the highest global standards.
According to him, these two world-class facilities will no doubt optimise our efforts at addressing the dynamic contemporary security challenges in our environment, especially countering terrorism and violent extremism.
The president congratulated Monguno and his team for the noble achievement, saying that the new facilities would enhance the desired peaceful and secure environment for the country.
In attendance at the commissioning ceremony were service chiefs, heads of the security and intelligence community, ministers, legislators, and representatives of bilateral and multilateral partners from the UN, AU, ECOWAS and other foreign missions.
