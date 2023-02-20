Opinion
The Restructuring Nigeria Needs
Each time the mention of restructuring of Nigeria is made, what comes to the minds of many Nigerians is ‘ Nigeria’s federalism’; how it has failed to engender development, national integration and solve burning issues of minority question, marginalization, ethno-religious crises, etc. For these reasons, they get headbent on restructuring the country.
Yes, the political space has been bastardised that it seems everything must be wrong with our government system. An advocate of restructuring would say that Nigeria faired better when we operated as Western, Eastern and Northern regions than now.
Surprisingly, amidst various calls for restructuring, reasons why this same federal system which benefits countries like Ethiopia, USA and India, is counter-productive in Nigeria, appear yet to be given thought to.
Speaking on this during a public debate some time ago, a professor of Political Science at the University of Ibadan (UI), Bayo Okunade, noted that unless some fundamental issues are addressed, the problems would persist with or without restructuring.
Nevertheless, Vincent Aluu, (2018), in his work, ‘True Federalism and Restructuring in Nigeria’, wrote that Nigeria is operating a federal system in an awkward manner that does not reflect true federalism as enunciated by Professor K.C Wheare.
Wrong application of the tenets of federalism, high level political instability, ethno/religious crisis, etc, Aluu alluded, have culminated into frictions and clashes posing serious threat to Nigeria’s political and economic development and national integration.
If Aluu’s allusion be anything to go by, it means the baton obviously falls back at the players themselves, making it imperative to restructure ourselves first before the system. In line with this understanding, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, while urging Nigerians to learn from the Brexit experience and prevent similar occurrence, said, “If anything needs restructuring, it must start with us as a people.”
This is because for a system to work, there has to be consistency with the construed norms and supportive ethos that will make it work. if we have those things that do not want the current system to work, especially the nature of the political class, corruption, all these tendencies like nepotism and others, they will consistently remain cog in the wheel of the country’s progress.
I remember a keynote address, Fashola gave at Island Club’s 76th-anniversary lecture on Lagos Island, he emphasized the need to put up a positive attitude as a people, instead of erroneousely clamouring for institutional change or restructuring, stating that a new territory doesn’t necessarily translate to a better life.
In his words, “A good document not backed by the right attitude does not take a people far. If anything really needs restructuring, it must start with us as a people, with our attitude and with our mindset. He advocated that Nigerian youths who are considered leaders of tomorrow, should be given political education to make them understand the issue of restructuring to avoid replicating the Brexit experience.
Fashola’s words reminded me of the effort made by Late Prof. Dora Akunyili, a former minister for information and communications, in this regard, while she lived. The late minister whose understanding of restructuring falls in alignment with Fashola’s, floated the idea of “Re-branding Nigeria Project”.
The whole essence of late Akunyili’s endeavour, was to encourage Nigerians to consciously “work on themselves”, so as to change the pervading negative perception of the country in the comity of nations. Her courage no doubt, may had been spurred by the words of Late Chief Anthony Enahoro, an elder statesman and one of the founding fathers of modern Nigeria.
The late national hero was quoted thus: “I am about the only one left of my generation that fought for Independence. I would be very sad if I die leaving Nigeria behind the way she is now. My goal is to help… see Nigeria better governed; then, one might leave”.
Enahoro’s goal of seeing Nigeria better governed appears to have been scuttled by greed and selfishness of leaders which has metamorphosed into all shades of corruption. His feeling should apply to all patriotic Nigerians of uprightness to rise to the challenge of quitting the beaten track of institutionalised corruption as a way of life, and re-orientating the citizenry towards playing a meaningful role as responsible members of the global community.
We might be toeing the line of failure if we continue to fault existing institution without seeing the need to purge or sanitize the operators of the system or institution. Little wonder, our elders say that it is a bad workman that quarrels with his tools. Nigeria needs men of proven integerity to propel its developmental wheel and land it safely.
Nation-building may well be hard to achieve, but it needs not be as difficult as we make it in Nigeria. Nation-building is also intentional. It doesn’t happen by accident. The real test is in the leadership and the actions that create a real spirit of nationhood, and the willingness of every stakeholder to build a united, stable and cohesive nation. It is unfortunate that sixty -two (62) years after independence, we are still confronted with the imperative of defining a future for Nigeria.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Fallacy Of Vicarious Remission Of Sins
Man knows absolutely nothing about the mysterious entity generally referred to as God. In the spiritual enterprise of knowing God, man is groping in the dark. Humanity does not posses the competence to comprehend God; apprehension of God is in the illusions of National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, and other space agencies worldwide. Resultantly, Man’s perception of the persona of God is conjectural and, naturally, varies across the world. For instance, in Eastern Thought, God is feminine (loving and caring) while in Abrahamic religions, the same entity is masculine (egotistic, temperamental and sadistically punitive).
Conversely, the cuneiform inscriptions on the tablets of Sumerians indicate that man’s creator is a civilization known as the Annunaki (Those from the sky). Note that Abraham was Sumerian whose traditions pre-date Abrahamic Religions (Judaism, Christianity and Islam). It is therefore no wonder that the self-reference as a Plurality (a Civilization) is abundantly present in the creation accounts of the Abrahamic religions. This is furthered by the narratives of Tower of Babel and the encounters of Ezekiel in the Bible. Incidentally and rather curiously, this perspective of the persona of God is amply implied in numerous metaphoric anecdotes and parables of Tora, Holy Bible and Noble Quran. In African tradition, God is amorphous.
People have the tendency of easily accepting only new information that is consistent with their beliefs but are skeptical of information that contradicts their beliefs. I have written severally that a million barrels of the blood of Jesus (which he didn’t have) do not possess the potency to erase the slightest bad thought harbored against a fellow human being. If we take the essence of Galatians 6:7, which states thus “.do not be deceived; God is not mocked. For whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he reap also” and that of Revelations 22:12, which states that “I come quickly with my rewards in my hand to give unto every man according to his works”, then we’d realize that vicarious remission of sins, as constantly and consistently touted by the Christian clergy, is merely permissive philosophy: it gives vent to the animalistic longings of the human mind for the atrocious acts that pander to the basic human instinct of self aggrandizement. Note further that these two injunctions credited to St. Paul and Jesus Christ, respectively, are universalistic in their relevance; they are spiritual injunctions given to humanity irrespective of creed. In other words, they apply in equal measure to Jews and Gentiles, the later being in reference to the rest of humanity. Note that the second injunction said “according to his works” not faith. Therefore, this humanly incomprehensible complex of the cosmos is on autopilot; the laws of nature are firmly in place for people to react to and receive as they deserve.
Beginning with my primary constituency, as teachers, God (Whoever or Whatever He, She, They or It may be) has given us charge of students to groom in learning and character for humanity. The least teachers should do is to be conscious of God’s presence as they interact with the students. A student walks into a teacher’s office in distress for a reason that is on the teacher’s desk or that the teacher can assist with and the teacher demands gratification in cash or in kind (including the “horizontal installment”), the teacher has erred in the sight of God and no amount of the blood of Jesus can wipe it away; no amount of frenzied prayers laced with gyration and glossolalia by a million “men of God” can, either. Sure as sunrise in the morning, the essence of Galatians 6:7 and Revelations 22:12 shall apply in full measure and force. It is natural law.
As it applies to teachers so it applies to every profession, calling and position in humanity. The blood of thousands who die on the roads and in hospitals because a politician and/or a bureaucrat has appropriated the funds meant for those facilities to self, family or friends is on the head of the officers. The tears shed by students whose education is frustrated because of the selfishness of authority figures cannot go unpunished. The list goes on in every direction of service to humanity. No prayers or blood of anyone can remit the sin.
Treating others with the love and care that God has given humanity is the essence of praying without ceasing; it is positively playing God, and affirms the timeless adage “man is God to man”. It is God consciousness. “Therefore in all things, whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them: for this is the law” (Matt 7:12). Responding to the question of the great commandment, Jesus said thus: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart and with all thy soul and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it: Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the laws” (Matt 22:37-40). Matt 25:34-45 captures the works and deeds essence of salvation in Jesus’ ministry. Essentially, the verses entreat the faithful to treat everyone they come in contact with as they would treat the Lord saying “inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me”. These emphasize the works and deeds essence of salvation to the total exclusion of faith.
A thawed mind looks beneath the metaphors, allegories and parables of the scriptures across credal hedgerows for expanded and enlarged perspectives, greater awareness and God consciousness. If every individual in humanity imbibes the above philosophy and behaves accordingly, then the abundant gifts of God to mankind will be applied to serve the needs and purposes of all. Given this, poverty, hunger, fear, strife, war and the vices that create conflict in humanity will be eradicated thereby ushering in peace and harmony in the world. There and then, man will have commenced the arduous spiritual journey to the Land of Canaan, which Plato referred to as the Ideal State and St. Augustine of Hippo called City of God.
By: Jason Osai
Osai is a university lecturer.
Qualified For Governor, According To Fashola
The spirit of entitlement is one devil that has hemmed Nigeria in on every side. While a particular group, sees high political offices in the land as their birthright, some individuals are quick to go to any length to make you see reasons why this electoral cycle is their turn to take over the reins of power after years of political toil.
The current Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, threw a jibe at the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Abdulazeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, last week when he essentially referred to him as a mere cameraman. He said; “just following a governor, being a cameraman, watching me for eight years, you (Jandor) think you will now be a governor? You are not ready.” Really?
Even though Mr. Adeniran has debunked the idea that he was a cameraman in his response to the honourable minister, does it validate that position? So what qualifies a person for the position of the executive governor of a state in Nigeria? According to chapter 6, part 2, and section 177 of the 1999 constitution as amended, a person shall be qualified to be elected into the office of Governor of a State: (i) if he is a citizen of Nigeria by birth, (ii) if he has attained the age of 35 years (iii) if he is a member of a political party and is sponsored by that political party (iv) he has been educated to at least school certificate level or its equivalent. Of course, Mr. Adeniran is very qualified to seek to become the Boss of Lagos. So what is Mr. Fashola referring to?
Apparently, Mr. Fashola is referring to the mold he created for the Adenirans of this world. The perception that for the fact that you ever served under us, doing what could be considered a menial job, you are marked for life and barred from ascending any exulted office in the land, irrespective of your education and suitability to the office in question. This perception from the ruling class and its outgrowth is at the rot of the political not in the country. It is the fundamental reason why major political parties have remained recycling machines since 1999.
Instructively, as Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Fashola must have received an engineering primer, good enough to educate him on the properties of recycled materials like metals especially. I believe he knows that recycled metal, for instance, decreases in the following six key properties of elongation, yield point or proof stress, soundness in the welding area, fracture toughness, and malleability. Could this be the reason why President Buhari has thoroughly failed in every relevant matrix?
Apart from a few newcomers, all the politicians who have ruled Nigeria since 1999 were part of the old guard of the late 1970s and the 1980s. The rest are either biological or their poetical offspring. That is why we hear things like the Yar ‘Adua political family of which the like of Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, and many others belong to. Mr. Fashola, being a bonafide member of the Bola Armed Tinubu political family, sees no place for cameramen with that high and lofty political genealogy.
What then is a democracy, if there is no equal opportunity to vote and be voted for? Mr. Fashola is a lawyer, therefore thoroughly learned, but I fear, he may have flunked history as a subject. Because, he ought to have remembered that in spite of all the academic heavyweights in the second republic, Mallam Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, a Grade II teacher, became the first democratically elected President of Nigeria, after the transfer of power by the military head of state General Olusegun Obasanjo in 1979. But he was removed by a coup led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari on December 31, 1983. Ironically, this same Buhari has been in power for the past eight years activating poverty and destroying the nation.
Besides, I wonder if famous Liberian footballer, George Weah, might have either taken the offer of the US President or allowed Putin to have his way, just as he did in the annexation of Crimea, in 2014.
Bringing it back home, how far has the experience of those currently in power taken Nigeria? Very far, you might say; but in what direction? Since 1999 when the political parties activated the recycling machines, dishing out old politicians, what major thing has changed to the effect that whatever happens globally, the country is safe with, due to enduring shock absorbers that have been built over time? None.
Sadly, this is our current reality; a state of anomie where everything goes, so long as deeply entrenched vested interests are regularly paid. This system must end, and Nigeria must change. Party elders and power brokers should look at the heart of candidates, and not their political family. If Nigeria must survive, we must look at recruiting young leaders with hearts like President Zelensky of Ukraine; Leaders who would deny themselves for the sake of God and their country. These leaders are everywhere, but the greed and self-conceitedness of party leaders who have created a payback system to funnel young leaders molded in their image would rather die than allow it.
Party recruiters must pay serious attention to candidate quality; not just for the purpose of winning elections, but recruiting a diversity of potential leaders with credibility, competence, and the presence of mind to rise to the occasion in uncertain times. It is a cardinal duty of any political party to serve the nation in the best possible, and with the best possible human capital.
These crop of entitlement politicians pay allegiance, not to their state, or to the country at large, but to themselves and their master; and as a result, the nation suffers from a dearth of fresh ideas. The idea that only we or the people we mentored are qualified to rule is of the devil, and as a nation, we need to exorcise that devil once and for all so that fresh ideas to tackle our challenges could flow like a river.
By: Raphael Pepple
Failed Corruption Fight
The fight against corruption has been a major policy thrust of the present administration at the Federal level headed by President Muhammadu Buhari. In fact the perceived stinking corruption in the country was a campaign mantra of the Buhari Campaign Group. In view of the doggedness and ferocity with which the campaign was carried out I had thought that corruption and related activities will no longer be fashionable about eight years into the administration of the corruption fight.
No sooner the Buhari-led Federal Government was sworn into office did they intensify the fight against the corruption. The anti-graft agencies, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other relevant agencies were restructured. The war against corruption was decentralised. Anti-corruption units were established in virtually all public and corporate organisations including schools. Tribunals for anti-corruption cases were set up to give teeth to the fight. The electronic, print and the social media were inundated with advertorials designed to denigrate and discourage corrupt practices in Nigeria. But I discovered much to my chagrin that some of those who were at the forefront of the titanic struggle against the corruption scourge are the masterminds, perpetrators and protagonists. No wonder, about eight years the Buhari-led Federal Government purportedly scaled up the corruption fight, it has not yielded dividends. In fact, to say the least, the fight and all the resources injected to prosecute it are counter productive.
The arrow-heads of the corruption fight were caught in the thicket and web of corruption. Who is Maina? What is the fate of thousands of Nigerian retirees who were conscripted and hoodwinked into the Pension Fund contribution? Some of the contributors are dead without accessing their benefits. Where are the billions of naira of pension fund contributors that are either outrightly misappropriated with impunity or feared embezzled by some pension fund administrators?
The present administration lacked the will to fight corruption, it only used it as a hype and a smokescreen to rig out the Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.
How could a person explain the situation where a nation that is blessed with human and material resources, is at the same time, one of the single digit poorest countries in the world, whose citizens live below the United Nations economic benchmark of one dollar per day. This is an inexplicable irony. How on earth should Nigeria’s Foreign and Domestic debts keep rising like a phoenix in a country God has so blessed? Why should China whose economy is technology-driven be a perpetual loan benefactor to Nigeria with China being a potential controller of Nigeria’s economy. Very soon, China will be a major player in the politics of Nigeria, making the nation a hub for Chinese products. He who pays the piper will inevitably dictate the tune.
Because of the abysmal level of corruption, most Government establishments are either moribund or in comatose. This has worsened the rate of unemployment in the country, even though developed economies are private sector driven.
The sing-song “Government is not a good manager of business” is a truism because of the high profile corrupt practices in the public institutions. This is based on the misconception that “Government money belongs to no one”. Since Government money is a common wealth that belongs to everyone, it should not be misappropriated or embezzled by an insignificant few to the detriment of the majority. Some serving public officers are landlords of empires and are living in affluence, acquired with public money
The Transparency International corruption index on Nigeria lends credibility to that Nigeria thrives on corrupt practices. In fact, corruption is systemic and the second nature of Nigeria
Nigeria ranked 150 out of 180 countries on the 2022 Corruption Perception Index released by the Transparency International, penultimate Tuesday. This demeaning ranking which actually reflects the country’s true corruption status, should pose great concern to all meaning Nigerians.
The Corruption Perception Index, I gather is the Transparency International’s tool for measuring the level of corruption in the system of the 180 countries across the world based on prevalent indices.
While I congratulate Nigeria for obtaining 150 in 2022 against the 154th position of 2021, I am sad that the fight against corruption is not yielding positive results. Though President Buhari was vehement in the fight against corruption, with a heightened effort to indict Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s administration of corruption. Nigeria and her citizens fared better under the, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s “corrupt” administration than the present saintly Government of Muhammadu Buhari.
When Dr. Jonathan was in the saddle rice and other food items and beverages were within the rich of the common man. A litre of petrol was N86, today it is N500 per litre in the parallel market, transportation fare has quadrupled, virtually every thing is in a downturn. To access an NNPC petrol station to buy fuel, a person has to pay between N500 and N1000 as gate pass. Nothing goes for nothing under the present administration. Corruption is today systemic. It has eaten deep into our fabric. See the mess associated with the currency swap where the Redesigned currency is not in banks, not in Automated Teller Machines facility. Transaction cannot be made over the counter because the money that is not available in banks are in the hands of private people. How did the private people get the money? Either they bought it from bank staff or they are conduits through which the bank echelon sell the money to unsuspecting public. To get your money in bank through an outlet like a Point of Sale (PoS) you must part with a minimum of N1,000 for N10,000. People now buy their own money or barter old currency for Redesigned currency at an exorbitant rate. What can be corruption than these? Right and exemplary leadership will right the wrongs. Let us enthrone meritocracy through the conscientious use of the Permanent Voter’s Card.
By; Igbiki Benibo
