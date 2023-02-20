Fallacy Of Vicarious Remission Of Sins

The spirit of entitlement is one devil that has hemmed Nigeria in on every side. While a particular group, sees high political offices in the land as their birthright, some individuals are quick to go to any length to make you see reasons why this electoral cycle is their turn to take over the reins of power after years of political toil.

The current Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, threw a jibe at the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Abdulazeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, last week when he essentially referred to him as a mere cameraman. He said; “just following a governor, being a cameraman, watching me for eight years, you (Jandor) think you will now be a governor? You are not ready.” Really?

Even though Mr. Adeniran has debunked the idea that he was a cameraman in his response to the honourable minister, does it validate that position? So what qualifies a person for the position of the executive governor of a state in Nigeria? According to chapter 6, part 2, and section 177 of the 1999 constitution as amended, a person shall be qualified to be elected into the office of Governor of a State: (i) if he is a citizen of Nigeria by birth, (ii) if he has attained the age of 35 years (iii) if he is a member of a political party and is sponsored by that political party (iv) he has been educated to at least school certificate level or its equivalent. Of course, Mr. Adeniran is very qualified to seek to become the Boss of Lagos. So what is Mr. Fashola referring to?

Apparently, Mr. Fashola is referring to the mold he created for the Adenirans of this world. The perception that for the fact that you ever served under us, doing what could be considered a menial job, you are marked for life and barred from ascending any exulted office in the land, irrespective of your education and suitability to the office in question. This perception from the ruling class and its outgrowth is at the rot of the political not in the country. It is the fundamental reason why major political parties have remained recycling machines since 1999.

Instructively, as Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Fashola must have received an engineering primer, good enough to educate him on the properties of recycled materials like metals especially. I believe he knows that recycled metal, for instance, decreases in the following six key properties of elongation, yield point or proof stress, soundness in the welding area, fracture toughness, and malleability. Could this be the reason why President Buhari has thoroughly failed in every relevant matrix?

Apart from a few newcomers, all the politicians who have ruled Nigeria since 1999 were part of the old guard of the late 1970s and the 1980s. The rest are either biological or their poetical offspring. That is why we hear things like the Yar ‘Adua political family of which the like of Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, and many others belong to. Mr. Fashola, being a bonafide member of the Bola Armed Tinubu political family, sees no place for cameramen with that high and lofty political genealogy.

What then is a democracy, if there is no equal opportunity to vote and be voted for? Mr. Fashola is a lawyer, therefore thoroughly learned, but I fear, he may have flunked history as a subject. Because, he ought to have remembered that in spite of all the academic heavyweights in the second republic, Mallam Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, a Grade II teacher, became the first democratically elected President of Nigeria, after the transfer of power by the military head of state General Olusegun Obasanjo in 1979. But he was removed by a coup led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari on December 31, 1983. Ironically, this same Buhari has been in power for the past eight years activating poverty and destroying the nation.

Besides, I wonder if famous Liberian footballer, George Weah, might have either taken the offer of the US President or allowed Putin to have his way, just as he did in the annexation of Crimea, in 2014.

Bringing it back home, how far has the experience of those currently in power taken Nigeria? Very far, you might say; but in what direction? Since 1999 when the political parties activated the recycling machines, dishing out old politicians, what major thing has changed to the effect that whatever happens globally, the country is safe with, due to enduring shock absorbers that have been built over time? None.

Sadly, this is our current reality; a state of anomie where everything goes, so long as deeply entrenched vested interests are regularly paid. This system must end, and Nigeria must change. Party elders and power brokers should look at the heart of candidates, and not their political family. If Nigeria must survive, we must look at recruiting young leaders with hearts like President Zelensky of Ukraine; Leaders who would deny themselves for the sake of God and their country. These leaders are everywhere, but the greed and self-conceitedness of party leaders who have created a payback system to funnel young leaders molded in their image would rather die than allow it.

Party recruiters must pay serious attention to candidate quality; not just for the purpose of winning elections, but recruiting a diversity of potential leaders with credibility, competence, and the presence of mind to rise to the occasion in uncertain times. It is a cardinal duty of any political party to serve the nation in the best possible, and with the best possible human capital.

These crop of entitlement politicians pay allegiance, not to their state, or to the country at large, but to themselves and their master; and as a result, the nation suffers from a dearth of fresh ideas. The idea that only we or the people we mentored are qualified to rule is of the devil, and as a nation, we need to exorcise that devil once and for all so that fresh ideas to tackle our challenges could flow like a river.

By: Raphael Pepple