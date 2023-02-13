News
We’ll Harness Your Potentials, Fubara Assures Eleme People
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has promised that the New Rivers Vision Consolidation team will harness the economic potentials of Eleme Local Government Area to reposition it for more physical and economic development for Eleme people.
The governoship candidate maintained that companies operating in Eleme would feel safer to do business there because his administration would invest more in the security architecture in the area, to sustain the current peace enshrined by the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike.
Fubara made the pledge while addressing a crowd of PDP members and supporters during the Rivers PDP state-level campaign rally in Eleme last Friday.
He said “This is homecoming for me because I started my civil service career on this very ground. I want to assure you that your support for the New Rivers Vision Consolidation team will take Eleme Local Government Area to a greater height.
“We are going to achieve this by harnessing the economic potentials of this local government area for more development, employment, and increased internally generated revenue.
“Eleme is a city, it is a business hub, we will work with your leaders and stakeholders to ensure the current peace you are enjoying is sustained. We will invest in the security architecture to enable companies operating here do business in a safer environment”.
Fubara listed some of the many projects of the Wike administration in Eleme Local Government Area.
“We have many projects in Eleme Local Government Area, some have been completed while some are still ongoing.
“Woji-Aleto-Alesa-Refinary Road project, Alode Internal Roads, Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road, Alode-Onne Road, and many more.
“This administration is doing everything possible to complete these projects, but if for any reason they are not able to complete them before May 29, we will complete them and do more fresh ones when we come on board.
“I am a man of peace, and peace goes with development. We will make sure your living standard is better. Support us to enable us support you for the betterment of Eleme Local Government Area,” he said.
In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike took a swipe at the national leadership of the party for supporting the recent controversial policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria on naira notes.
Wike asserted that the PDP being the main opposition party in the country is supposed to stand with the people and not the government.
He, however, reiterated that Rivers State PDP is fully with the masses and against the unpopular policy of the CBN.
“The PDP as an opposition party is supposed to be a party that will identify with the masses, but unfortunately the leadership of our party at the national level is now supporting what the Central Bank is doing against the masses.
“Instead of identifying with the masses that are suffering, you are endorsing the policy of the CBN and the cabal that is making ordinary Nigerians to face untold hardship.
“We in Rivers State will not support that. All those who are in support of this are enemies of the people and must be resisted,” the governor added.
Also, Wike maintained that his administration has a covenant with Eleme Local Government Area which is the economic hub of the state.
“Eleme, we have a covenant with you being the economic hub of Rivers State, that covenant is to continue to maintain security here to ensure that things move on well for your people and companies operating here.
“This time around, any presidential candidate who wants our support must tell us what he will do for Eleme economy to improve. The youths have to be employed,” he said.
Before presenting flag to the candidate for Eleme Constituency in Rivers State House of Assembly, the PDP Chairman in the state, Amb. Desmond Akawor, received hundreds of members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Eleme Local Government Area into the PDP.
Earlier, Governor Wike had led the PDP governorship candidate and leaders of the party in the state to the palace of King of Eleme, Dr Philip Osaro Obele, to pay homage to the king and seek support for the governorship candidate.
NSPMC Has Capacity To Meet Naira Demand, Says CBN
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has insisted that the apex bank and the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc (NSPMC) have the capacity to meet the currency needs of Nigerians.
Speaking through the bank’s Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi via a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, Emefiele denied ever saying in his presentation to the National Council of State at its meeting on Friday that the minting firm had material shortage.
The CBN maintained that what Emefiele told the meeting was that the NSPMC was working on printing all denominations of the Naira to meet the transaction needs of Nigerians.
While the CBN said it appreciates the concerns shown by all stakeholders about the distribution of the Naira, it is however alarmed at the extent to which vested interests are attempting to manipulate facts and pitch the public against the Bank.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN remains committed to performing its monetary policy functions, as stipulated in the CBN Act, 2007, as amended. We also wish to restate that the NSPMC has the capacity and enough materials to produce the required indent of the Naira,” the statement said.
The bank appealed to the public to disregard the said report in the media and exercise more restraint, even as the bank work assiduously to increase the circulation of the new notes in the country.
It also alerted that a misleading voice note trending in the social media, alleging that the CBN planned to shut down some banks, particularly in a particular geo-political region of the country, was untrue.
It added: “We wish to state unequivocally that there is no such plan and that the claims are illogical and do not comply with the workings of the Nigerian banking system. The public is advised to ignore such recordings as they do not represent the policy thrust of the CBN and are only the desperate attempts of persons bent on inciting the public against the Bank.
Meanwhile, two public interest lawyers, Ayodele Ademiluyi Esq. and Aare Oladotun Hassan Esq. have instituted a fundamental rights action against the CBN as a result of the new naira notes crisis.
Joined in the action are the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Attorney General of the Federation, Minister of Finance, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the National Assembly as respondents.
The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/183/2023 is seeking enforcement of fundamental rights to life, freedom of movement, right to own moveable and immoveable properties, which were brutally violated by the deadline set by the respondents, jointly and severally for 31st January, 2023.
The suit is also seeking the removal of restriction of time for exchange of old naira notes with new notes based on Section 20(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2017.
As at the time of filing this report, the matter was yet to be assigned.
Polls: Buhari To Unveil Vehicles, Anti-Riot Cannons For Police, Today
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has concluded plans in readiness for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, to unveil new equipment acquired to improve on the operational capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly in crowd control and anti-riot operations, today.
The equipment to be unveiled include a total of 127 operational vehicles such as Toyota Hilux Pick Up vans, Zahab Classic Pick Up vans, Mikano Rich-6 Pick Up vans, anti-riot water cannons, Armored Personnel Carriers, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeeps, Toyota Coaster buses, Toyota Hiace Ambulances, Mikano Trucks, and Crowd Control Barriers Vehicles.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this last Saturday night in a statement obtained by The Tide.
Adejobi said, “Similarly, a large catchment of arms, ammunition, riot control agents such as tear gas, tasers, stun guns, pepper sprays, bulletproof vests, helmets, and other personal protective equipment procured by the police will also be unveiled by the president.
“The IG has expressed the eagerness of the NPF to ensure a safe and secure environment for law-abiding citizens to express their franchise at the 2023 general election polls.
“He also warns all intending troubleshooters to be wary as the police have been adequately trained and equipped for strategic deployment before, during, and after the elections for the enforcement of extant laws regulating the conduct of elections in Nigeria; and strengthening the general security and public safety across the length and breadth of Nigeria.”
NDLEA Nabs General Overseer, Two Others For Drug Trafficking
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested the founder and General Overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly, Lagos, High Priest Nnodu Azuka; a student of Emmanuel College of Theology, Samanta, Ibadan, Udezuka Udoka, and their freight agent, Oyoyo Obasi, over attempts to export methamphetamine and skunk consignments concealed in kegs of palm oil through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Nnodu was arrested on Saturday, February 11 at his Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly church located at No 1, Sabbath Close, Ijesha area of Lagos following the arrest of two suspects – Oyoyo Obasi and the theology student, Udezuka Udoka on Thursday, February 9 at the Lagos airport in connection with the seizure of 283 parcels of skunk weighing 14.90 kilograms and 204 grams of methamphetamine concealed in four 25-litre kegs of palm oil for export to Dubai.
The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this yesterday in a statement obtained by The Tide.
According to the NDLEA’s spokesperson, Obasi in her statement indicted the General Overseer of her new-found church, Nnodu and his son, Chisom Obi, who is now at large as the persons that gave her the consignments for export after being compelled to take an oath of secrecy as well as a sacrifice of chicken in the church while High Priest Nnodu prayed for her for the success of the transaction.
Babafemi said, “Spilling the beans on how she was recruited by her church’s GO, Obasi said the clergyman and his son used threats to compel her to take the job after they knew she had known their secrets, adding that Nnodu was always referring to the illicit drugs as Ice and Bible, (Street names for Methamphetamine and Cannabis) in their telephone text message chats.
“The theology student, Udezuka, was introduced to Obasi to assist her because she was new in the illicit business. Udezuka said he was paid N2 million for his role and had to do it because he needed the money for his education.”
Another attempt to send a consignment of skunk and tramadol 225mg to the UAE by a Dubai-returnee, Nnamani Innocent, was also frustrated following his arrest at Trade Fair Complex in Ojo area of Lagos, where he had gone in company of his friend, Nwanana Ikechukwu, with the cargo to a freight company to process the consignment for export on February 7.
In the same vein, the NDLEA operatives attached to the SAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport intercepted a cargo going to London, United Kingdom.
In the consignment containing food items packed in a carton, the four walls of the carton were used to conceal 1.10 kilograms of methamphetamine while the freight agent, Agholor Emmanuel, who presented the cargo for export was immediately arrested.
Babafemi further noted that a consignment of 1,340 kilograms of cannabis sativa coming from Ogbese, Ondo State in a liquified natural gas truck to Okurikang Okoyong in Odukpani LGA, Cross River State was also intercepted following credible intelligence by NDLEA operatives.
He explained that the movement was monitored for three weeks and upon arrival, 130 bags of cannabis weighing 1.430 tons were recovered from the LNG truck and 13 motorcycles which were hired by the cartel to convey the consignment deep into the forest.
Meanwhile, in Kano, four suspects Ado Shuaibu, Yahaya Shuaibu, Mamman Sani and Umar Yakubu were arrested in connection with the seizure of 229 blocks of skunk weighing 131.1kgs.
While Umar was arrested on February 7 at Tumfafi village, Kano, the trio of Ado, Yahaya and Mamman were nabbed on February 11 at Garin Balarabe, Maigatari, Jigawa State in a follow up operation. Another suspect, Aisha Muhammad was also arrested in Koki area of Kano with 17kgs cannabis.
No fewer than four members of a syndicate using dispatch motorcycles to distribute illicit drugs in the Lekki area of Lagos State were also arrested on February 5.
They include Tijani Hakeem, Eric Maku, Ahmed Olamide and Adobi Chris. As of the time of their arrest, 1.88kgs of Loud and assorted paraphernalia were recovered from them.
While 79.1kgs skunk were seized during a raid in the Patey area of Lagos Island on February 7 by NDLEA operatives, a total of 2,370.06 kilograms of cannabis and two boats seized at a jetty in Lagos State by men of Civil Defence Corps were handed over to the Lagos command of the agency.
