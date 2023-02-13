We’ll Harness Your Potentials, Fubara Assures Eleme People

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has promised that the New Rivers Vision Consolidation team will harness the economic potentials of Eleme Local Government Area to reposition it for more physical and economic development for Eleme people.

The governoship candidate maintained that companies operating in Eleme would feel safer to do business there because his administration would invest more in the security architecture in the area, to sustain the current peace enshrined by the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Fubara made the pledge while addressing a crowd of PDP members and supporters during the Rivers PDP state-level campaign rally in Eleme last Friday.

He said “This is homecoming for me because I started my civil service career on this very ground. I want to assure you that your support for the New Rivers Vision Consolidation team will take Eleme Local Government Area to a greater height.

“We are going to achieve this by harnessing the economic potentials of this local government area for more development, employment, and increased internally generated revenue.

“Eleme is a city, it is a business hub, we will work with your leaders and stakeholders to ensure the current peace you are enjoying is sustained. We will invest in the security architecture to enable companies operating here do business in a safer environment”.

Fubara listed some of the many projects of the Wike administration in Eleme Local Government Area.

“We have many projects in Eleme Local Government Area, some have been completed while some are still ongoing.

“Woji-Aleto-Alesa-Refinary Road project, Alode Internal Roads, Agbonchia-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road, Alode-Onne Road, and many more.

“This administration is doing everything possible to complete these projects, but if for any reason they are not able to complete them before May 29, we will complete them and do more fresh ones when we come on board.

“I am a man of peace, and peace goes with development. We will make sure your living standard is better. Support us to enable us support you for the betterment of Eleme Local Government Area,” he said.

In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike took a swipe at the national leadership of the party for supporting the recent controversial policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria on naira notes.

Wike asserted that the PDP being the main opposition party in the country is supposed to stand with the people and not the government.

He, however, reiterated that Rivers State PDP is fully with the masses and against the unpopular policy of the CBN.

“The PDP as an opposition party is supposed to be a party that will identify with the masses, but unfortunately the leadership of our party at the national level is now supporting what the Central Bank is doing against the masses.

“Instead of identifying with the masses that are suffering, you are endorsing the policy of the CBN and the cabal that is making ordinary Nigerians to face untold hardship.

“We in Rivers State will not support that. All those who are in support of this are enemies of the people and must be resisted,” the governor added.

Also, Wike maintained that his administration has a covenant with Eleme Local Government Area which is the economic hub of the state.

“Eleme, we have a covenant with you being the economic hub of Rivers State, that covenant is to continue to maintain security here to ensure that things move on well for your people and companies operating here.

“This time around, any presidential candidate who wants our support must tell us what he will do for Eleme economy to improve. The youths have to be employed,” he said.

Before presenting flag to the candidate for Eleme Constituency in Rivers State House of Assembly, the PDP Chairman in the state, Amb. Desmond Akawor, received hundreds of members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Eleme Local Government Area into the PDP.

Earlier, Governor Wike had led the PDP governorship candidate and leaders of the party in the state to the palace of King of Eleme, Dr Philip Osaro Obele, to pay homage to the king and seek support for the governorship candidate.