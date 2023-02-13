News
Trans Kalabari Road Excites Monarchs
For the first time in many generations, Kalabari kings and regents walked on foot across the Sombreiro River from Degema to Krakrama in the Kalabari central group region of Rivers State.
The Amanyanabo of Abonnema, His Majesty, King Disrael Gbogbo Bobmanuel, disclosed this, when he led other kings and regents of the various communities in Kalabari Kingdom to inspect the ongoing phase one of the Trans Kalabari Road road project.
King Bobmanuel said the situation was historic as it was the first time the kings and regents of the various Kalabari communities would walk across the river to Krakrama.
According to him, the monarchs are happy to be the first kings and regents who walked across the river on foot from Degema.
He said future generations who will be driving across the river would not know what it was before.
King Bobmanuel said the situation was a demonstration of Governor Nyesom Wike’s love for the Kalabari people, stressing that the road will open up the area for investment and development.
He said the Kalabari people were grateful to Governor Wike for being the first governor to complete a section of the Trans Kalabari Road.
He expressed the hope that the second phase of the project will be awarded before the expiration of the tenure of the present administration, while also hoping that future administrations will continue with the project.
King Bobmanuel also thanked the management and staff of Lubrik construction company for the commitment and enthusiasm shown to the project, adding that the visit was to interact with the company with a view to knowing their problem and seeking for ways of addressing them.
The monarch said the project is not only dear to the heart of the benefitting communities but the entire Kalabari Kingdom.
Also speaking during the inspection, the project manager, Tony Shalluom, said the project is being done to specification.
He assured that the project would be delivered on schedule and commended the communities for their level of hospitality.
Also, the Chief Resident Engineer, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Engr (Mrs) Tonye Barango, also commended the communities for their support and said the project would be completed on schedule.
Meanwhile, in an interview with the Amanyanabo of Minama one of the benefitting communities, King Iboroma Talbot Pokubo, said his community would remain grateful to Governor Wike for the project.
King Pokubo said it was a thing of joy to see his people driving home with vehicles for the first time in living memory.
He said the project would accelerate development in the six communities in the area, adding that the cost of building houses will now reduce.
Communities currently enjoying the benefits of the road are: Krakrama, Minama, Angullama, Omekwe Ama, Sangama and Omekwe Tariama.
By: John Bibor
News
NSPMC Has Capacity To Meet Naira Demand, Says CBN
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has insisted that the apex bank and the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc (NSPMC) have the capacity to meet the currency needs of Nigerians.
Speaking through the bank’s Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi via a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, Emefiele denied ever saying in his presentation to the National Council of State at its meeting on Friday that the minting firm had material shortage.
The CBN maintained that what Emefiele told the meeting was that the NSPMC was working on printing all denominations of the Naira to meet the transaction needs of Nigerians.
While the CBN said it appreciates the concerns shown by all stakeholders about the distribution of the Naira, it is however alarmed at the extent to which vested interests are attempting to manipulate facts and pitch the public against the Bank.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN remains committed to performing its monetary policy functions, as stipulated in the CBN Act, 2007, as amended. We also wish to restate that the NSPMC has the capacity and enough materials to produce the required indent of the Naira,” the statement said.
The bank appealed to the public to disregard the said report in the media and exercise more restraint, even as the bank work assiduously to increase the circulation of the new notes in the country.
It also alerted that a misleading voice note trending in the social media, alleging that the CBN planned to shut down some banks, particularly in a particular geo-political region of the country, was untrue.
It added: “We wish to state unequivocally that there is no such plan and that the claims are illogical and do not comply with the workings of the Nigerian banking system. The public is advised to ignore such recordings as they do not represent the policy thrust of the CBN and are only the desperate attempts of persons bent on inciting the public against the Bank.
Meanwhile, two public interest lawyers, Ayodele Ademiluyi Esq. and Aare Oladotun Hassan Esq. have instituted a fundamental rights action against the CBN as a result of the new naira notes crisis.
Joined in the action are the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Attorney General of the Federation, Minister of Finance, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the National Assembly as respondents.
The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/183/2023 is seeking enforcement of fundamental rights to life, freedom of movement, right to own moveable and immoveable properties, which were brutally violated by the deadline set by the respondents, jointly and severally for 31st January, 2023.
The suit is also seeking the removal of restriction of time for exchange of old naira notes with new notes based on Section 20(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2017.
As at the time of filing this report, the matter was yet to be assigned.
News
Polls: Buhari To Unveil Vehicles, Anti-Riot Cannons For Police, Today
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has concluded plans in readiness for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, to unveil new equipment acquired to improve on the operational capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly in crowd control and anti-riot operations, today.
The equipment to be unveiled include a total of 127 operational vehicles such as Toyota Hilux Pick Up vans, Zahab Classic Pick Up vans, Mikano Rich-6 Pick Up vans, anti-riot water cannons, Armored Personnel Carriers, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeeps, Toyota Coaster buses, Toyota Hiace Ambulances, Mikano Trucks, and Crowd Control Barriers Vehicles.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this last Saturday night in a statement obtained by The Tide.
Adejobi said, “Similarly, a large catchment of arms, ammunition, riot control agents such as tear gas, tasers, stun guns, pepper sprays, bulletproof vests, helmets, and other personal protective equipment procured by the police will also be unveiled by the president.
“The IG has expressed the eagerness of the NPF to ensure a safe and secure environment for law-abiding citizens to express their franchise at the 2023 general election polls.
“He also warns all intending troubleshooters to be wary as the police have been adequately trained and equipped for strategic deployment before, during, and after the elections for the enforcement of extant laws regulating the conduct of elections in Nigeria; and strengthening the general security and public safety across the length and breadth of Nigeria.”
News
NDLEA Nabs General Overseer, Two Others For Drug Trafficking
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested the founder and General Overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly, Lagos, High Priest Nnodu Azuka; a student of Emmanuel College of Theology, Samanta, Ibadan, Udezuka Udoka, and their freight agent, Oyoyo Obasi, over attempts to export methamphetamine and skunk consignments concealed in kegs of palm oil through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Nnodu was arrested on Saturday, February 11 at his Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly church located at No 1, Sabbath Close, Ijesha area of Lagos following the arrest of two suspects – Oyoyo Obasi and the theology student, Udezuka Udoka on Thursday, February 9 at the Lagos airport in connection with the seizure of 283 parcels of skunk weighing 14.90 kilograms and 204 grams of methamphetamine concealed in four 25-litre kegs of palm oil for export to Dubai.
The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this yesterday in a statement obtained by The Tide.
According to the NDLEA’s spokesperson, Obasi in her statement indicted the General Overseer of her new-found church, Nnodu and his son, Chisom Obi, who is now at large as the persons that gave her the consignments for export after being compelled to take an oath of secrecy as well as a sacrifice of chicken in the church while High Priest Nnodu prayed for her for the success of the transaction.
Babafemi said, “Spilling the beans on how she was recruited by her church’s GO, Obasi said the clergyman and his son used threats to compel her to take the job after they knew she had known their secrets, adding that Nnodu was always referring to the illicit drugs as Ice and Bible, (Street names for Methamphetamine and Cannabis) in their telephone text message chats.
“The theology student, Udezuka, was introduced to Obasi to assist her because she was new in the illicit business. Udezuka said he was paid N2 million for his role and had to do it because he needed the money for his education.”
Another attempt to send a consignment of skunk and tramadol 225mg to the UAE by a Dubai-returnee, Nnamani Innocent, was also frustrated following his arrest at Trade Fair Complex in Ojo area of Lagos, where he had gone in company of his friend, Nwanana Ikechukwu, with the cargo to a freight company to process the consignment for export on February 7.
In the same vein, the NDLEA operatives attached to the SAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport intercepted a cargo going to London, United Kingdom.
In the consignment containing food items packed in a carton, the four walls of the carton were used to conceal 1.10 kilograms of methamphetamine while the freight agent, Agholor Emmanuel, who presented the cargo for export was immediately arrested.
Babafemi further noted that a consignment of 1,340 kilograms of cannabis sativa coming from Ogbese, Ondo State in a liquified natural gas truck to Okurikang Okoyong in Odukpani LGA, Cross River State was also intercepted following credible intelligence by NDLEA operatives.
He explained that the movement was monitored for three weeks and upon arrival, 130 bags of cannabis weighing 1.430 tons were recovered from the LNG truck and 13 motorcycles which were hired by the cartel to convey the consignment deep into the forest.
Meanwhile, in Kano, four suspects Ado Shuaibu, Yahaya Shuaibu, Mamman Sani and Umar Yakubu were arrested in connection with the seizure of 229 blocks of skunk weighing 131.1kgs.
While Umar was arrested on February 7 at Tumfafi village, Kano, the trio of Ado, Yahaya and Mamman were nabbed on February 11 at Garin Balarabe, Maigatari, Jigawa State in a follow up operation. Another suspect, Aisha Muhammad was also arrested in Koki area of Kano with 17kgs cannabis.
No fewer than four members of a syndicate using dispatch motorcycles to distribute illicit drugs in the Lekki area of Lagos State were also arrested on February 5.
They include Tijani Hakeem, Eric Maku, Ahmed Olamide and Adobi Chris. As of the time of their arrest, 1.88kgs of Loud and assorted paraphernalia were recovered from them.
While 79.1kgs skunk were seized during a raid in the Patey area of Lagos Island on February 7 by NDLEA operatives, a total of 2,370.06 kilograms of cannabis and two boats seized at a jetty in Lagos State by men of Civil Defence Corps were handed over to the Lagos command of the agency.
Trending
-
News8 hours ago
Rivers Judiciary Inaugurates Court For Commercial Disputes
-
Opinion7 hours ago
Yeomanry In Feudalist Economy
-
Niger Delta7 hours ago
Asaba Mechanic Village, Ogbeogono Market Annex ‘ll Create Jobs, Revenue –Investors
-
Politics7 hours ago
UK Spends £10m On Electoral Process, Trusts INEC To Overcome Challenges
-
Maritime8 hours ago
NCS Seeks NIWA’s Support In Patrol Boat Maintenance, Operations
-
Politics7 hours ago
INEC Unveils App To Train Electoral Officials
-
News8 hours ago
I Didn’t Send Assassins After Sekibo -Wike …Says Atiku’s DG Is A Liar …Recalls Justice Eso Panel Indicted Him Of Sponsoring Vicious Gangs
-
Editorial7 hours ago
Addressing Petroleum Products Supply Challenges