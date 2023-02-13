Rivers
IFAD-Funded Project Creates Over 5000 Jobs In N’Delta
An IFAD-funded project, Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises-Niger Delta (LIFE-ND), said it created 5194 decent jobs for women and youths in the Niger Delta in three years.
The National Project Coordinator, LIFE-ND, Engr. Abiodun Sanni, who made this known in media roundtable in Port Harcourt, said the project facilitated 700 incubators in the region between 2019 and 2022.
He said LIFE-ND was co-funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Federal Government, some states in Niger Delta and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Abiodun said the objective of the project was to ensure enhanced income, food security and job creation for rural youths and women through agribusiness development on a sustainable basis.
He said LIFE-ND had fostered partnership with over 15 technical and financial organisations for support services and access to needed resources for the beneficiaries.
The national project coordinator said that the project was being implemented in six of the nine states that made up the Niger Delta – Abia, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Ondo.
He said it had also promoted the development of environmentally friendly production cluster facilities for the enterprise commodities promoted across the six states.
The national project coordinator explained that LIFE-ND was designed to be implemented over a 12-year period in two phases of six years each.
He said the first phase which commenced in 2019 would be completed in 2025, adding that it had seven priority commodities/enterprises – cassava, rice, oil palm, fishery, poultry, cocoa and plantain.
Abiodun called for media collaboration with LIFE-ND in the implementation of its programmes, saying the media had a crucial role to play in the success of its operation.
Some of the beneficiaries, Fashakin Victor from Ondo, Michael Stanley from Delta and Montul Nathaniel from Cross River said LIFE-ND had helped them to establish agricbusiness.
Victor and Stanley both poultry farmers said they now produced thousands of birds which they sold while Nathaniel, a rice farmer, said he now produced and packaged four tonnes of rice.
Also speaking, the General Secretary, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Dr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, emphasised the need for the project to engage the media adequately in publicising its activities.
Uwugiaren said LIFE-ND had achieved a lot but needed to have its achievements brought to the notice of the funders and the public through robust and sustainable media engagement.
The Tide’s source reports that participants at the roundtable included media executives from across the country as well as LIFE-ND officials and beneficiaries.
Rivers
PHCCIMA Head Charges Members, Others On Training Opportunity
President of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA), Eze, Sir Mike Elechi, has charged members and other participants to utilize all opportunities at their disposal and harness the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) programme.
Elechi gave the charge as he addressed participants at a two-day South South regional intensive training workshop organised by the AFCFTA Implementation Committee at the PHCCIMA Secretariat in Port Harcourt during the week.
The President said the knowledge that will be acquired at the workshop will be of help to participants and broaden their businesses scope.
He revealed that the program should have taken place in Enugu, but was extended to Port Harcourt due to some considerations by the organisers.
The Works ex-Parmanent Secretary, also thanked the organizers for the choice of Port Harcourt City for the programme.
He, however, expressed some reservations on the part of Rivers people and called on them to wake from their slumber and embrace new innovations.
The PHCCIMA Head further tasked the people on the need to participate fully in the programme, so as to enable them compete favourably with their counterparts in Lagos and Kano.
The 2nd Deputy President, Hon. Prince Charles Beke, had earlier welcomed the participants on behalf of the President.
The participants at the AfCFTA training came from the six southern states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, Delta and Rivers State.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
Tai Local Government Area Pledges Support For RSU Sakpenwa/Kira Campus
The Chairman of Tai Local Government Area, Hon. Mbakpone Okpe has assured the Management of the Rivers State University (RSU) of the Council’s support for the smooth running of the RSU Sakpenwa / Kira Campus, situated in the Tai Local Government.
The Chairman gave the assurance on Wednesday 8th February, 2023, when he played host to the Management of the University and leaders of the host communities, who are the landlords of the Sakpenwa / Kira Campus – Kebara Kira and Deyor Kira.
Speaking at a special meeting held at the Council Secretariat, the Council boss, Hon. Okpe expressed gratitude to the Governor of Rivers State for approving the establishment of the satellite campus in Tai Local Government Area, stating that the presence of the University will improve the living standard of the host communities as well as other communities in the Local Government.
He called on his people to join him in providing an enabling environment for the University Campus, stressing that some security measures have already been put in place by his cabinet to safeguard lives and property in the campus.
The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nlerum Okogbule, DSSRS, who led the delegation on the visit, thanked the Chairman of Tai Local Government Area for showing commitment towards the commencement of academic activities in the Sakpenwa / Kira Campus.
Prof. Okogbule noted that a University is a permanent institution that will outlive those who establish it and continue to benefit its host communities. He charged the people of Tai LGA to own the Sakpenwa / Kira Campus and ensure that the structures are protected.
In his remarks, the former Caretaker Chairman of Tai Local Government Area, Dr. Monday Agabe called on the two communities to work as an indivisible body and in synergy with the University to provide a peaceful environment for staff and students of the University.
Rivers
PWDs Push For Inclusiveness, Implementation Of Rights
Persons With Disabilities PWDs in Rivers State have called for recognition, inclusiveness in government and corporate policies and respect for their fundamental human rights in the state and beyond.
Speaking recently at a press conference on Disabilities Rights Initiative Project, DRIP, being powered by FAECARE Foundation in Rivers State, the Executive Director of the foundation, Ndifreke Andrew-Essien, fondly known as Freky said that PWDs value many of the same subjects considered important by the general public. According to her, they have the right to full and equal enjoyment of all human rights, fundamental freedoms and deserve respect for their inherent human dignity. Regrettably, however, she noted that despite the extant conventions and laws concerning the rights of PWDs, including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) of March, 2007 with its Optional Protocol in September 2010, the Nigerian Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act of January, 2019 and Persons with Disabilities Welfare (Enhancement) Law of 2012, the society has remained very far from the reality of implementation of these laws, especially , in the state.
That is why, Andrew-Essien said, FAECARE Foundation, an organization with the vision to add value to the lives of target vulnerable groups in the society, including persons with disabilities embarked on DRIP with a focus on advancing the rights of PWDs and implementation of disability laws in Rivers State to address inclusiveness issues, inequalities, including inequalities towards women and girls with disabilities.
The DRIP approach, she explained focuses on equipping and empowering PWDs with the knowledge and skills to strategically advocate for their rights. She further explained that the understanding of disability has been expanded from welfarist to social and rights-based themes and has therefore, become necessary to take disability into account in development and policy making, as people with disabilities represent a significant proportion of the people. “Real grassroots development cannot progress in a cohesive manner if a significant part of the population continues to be treated differently and discriminated against because of their disabilities.
Meanwhile, considering the prevailing election season in the country, the FAECARE’s Executive Director called upon PWDs to get their permanent voters card, PVC, ensure they play active role in the election process and demand that current and prospective leaders do right by making disability inclusion and disability mainstreaming part of their mandate and policies.
By: Gabriel Nwanetanya
