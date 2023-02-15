Rivers
Obuah Lauds SIM Vanguard For Donating Campaign Materials
The Director General of Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Bro Felix Obuah, has lauded the Chairman of Board of Trustees of SIM Vanguard, Comrade Marvin Yobana, for donating various campaign materials to the campaign council to further facilitate the campaign of the State PDP governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara.
This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary, Directorate of Publicity & Communication, Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, last Friday.
Bro. Obuah, according to the statement, gave the commendation, when he received the campaign items which, include branded seminar bags, exercise books, campaign flyers and reflective vests bearing the PDP logo and photographs of Sir Siminilayi Fubara.
Obuah, who was full of praises for Comrade Yobana’s insightful thought and open mindedness, assured that the campaign items will be judiciously distributed to the PDP supporters across the State.
He called on other admirers and supporters of the PDP and the governorship candidate, in particular, to emulate the kind gestures of Comrade Yobana.
Bro Obuah also lauded the foresight of Yobana, describing his appreciation of Sir Fubara as well placed because he (Fubara) is destined to be Governor come 2023.
“Rivers people will indeed be happier under the administration of Sir Sim Fubara based on his commitment to team work and compassion for the masses. Besides, he is a very humble and honest gentleman”, he noted.
Earlier, while making the donations, Comrade Yobana said he was motivated to contribute to Sir Fubara’s campaign efforts because of his conviction of the Governorship candidate’s capacity to replicate the political sagacity and leadership excellence of the state Governor, Nyesom Wike.
According to him, Wike has set the pace by establishing the right path of good and inclusive governance for the incoming political office holders in the State to follow.
Comrade Yobana, who had earlier donated three vehicles to the Ogoni SIM Vanguard, also promised to donate more vehicles for ease of movement as the governorship campaign progresses.
Rivers
Wabote Has Revolutionised NCDMB To Global Status – MOSIEND
Following the positive impact created in the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) by its Executive Secretary, Engr. Simbi Wabote, the Leadership of the Movement For the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality (MOSIEND) said the secretary has revolutionised the Board to a global status.
MOSIEND also described the Board’s secretary as a technocrat per excellence and a seasoned administrator.
“Wabote is a technocrat per excellence and a seasoned administrator who’s birth should be celebrated across the land”, MOSIEND said.
This was contained in a statement by the National President, MOSIEND, Ambassador Kennedy Tonjo West, and made available to The Tide.
West noted that Wabote as Head of NCDMB, has in no small measure transformed the Board to a global status, causing even technologically advanced countries to learn from the Nigerian model.
“The policy framework put in place by Engr. Simbi Wabote-led administration has created unprecedented business opportunities for industry players, generated employment for thousands of hitherto jobless youths, and created opportunities for many to acquire skills that will make them employable and also set enviable standards in the path of development”, the statement said.
MOSIEND described the NCDMB helmsman as a patriot, who is commited to his assignment and dexterous in his approach to issues.
“The torrent of awards given to Engr Wabote across the globe in recognition of his outstanding performance in service speaks volumes, and we are so proud to walk the earth with Simbi at this time and pray greater grace, wisdom and sound health to enable him continue in the delivery of his responsibilities”, MOSIEND stated further.
West further said Engr Wabote is a shinning light and mentor to thousands of youths across the length and breadth of the Niger Delta region and on this auspicious occasion of his birthday.
“On his birthday, we join his well wishers to thank God for His faithfulness upon his life. Engr Simbi Wabote is a rare gem that ordinarily should be drafted in to take the reins of leadership and steer the region out of prevailing economic quagmire and continuous developmental setback.
“Simbi Wabote is a worthy Ambassador who has shown good example and has conducted himself very well in public office,’’ West concluded.
By: Chinedu Wosu
Rivers
ASALGA Team Lauds RSG Over Emohua – Abalama-Tema Junction Road
A community development group in the Asari Toru Local Government Area, The Asalga Team, has lauded the Rivers State Government for the ratification of contract award for the reconstruction and dualisation of the Emohua to Abalama to Tema junction road.
In a statement issued on Monday, 13/02/2023, the leadership of the group expressed gratitude to the State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his magnanimity in expanding the scope of reconstruction of the road to a dual carriageway with streetlights.
The statement signed by Chief Aroloyeteim Brown, Hon. Alakeidiema Atiegoba and Hon. Awongo Ikalama also thanked the State Commissioner of Works, Dr. Dax George-Kelly Alabo and other eminent sons and daughters of Kalabari kingdom for their immense contribution to the realisation of the project.
“We the members of the ASALGA TEAM are highly elated and particularly thankful to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and members of the State Executive Council for the award of the contract to Julius Berger Nigeria PLC and approval of an irrevocable standing payment order of N4 billion naira monthly for 18 months. With such concrete steps, we are confident of high quality project delivery on schedule,” they said.
The group noted that the expanded scope of work on the Emohua-Abalama- Tema junction road project will add tremendous value to the socioeconomic development of the Kalabari people.
“We assure the Rivers State Government of our commitment to ensure that the contractors, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, are given all the needed assistance to achieve successful completion of the project,” the group further said.
The group also called on all the communities and users of the road to ensure total cooperation and compliance with the requirements of the Government and the contractors to achieve unhindered progress of work on the project.
Rivers
Elder Statesman Demands Inclusion Of Traditional Rulers In NDDC Board
Following the inauguration of the new Management Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), an elder statesman in the region, Rev. Sokari Soberekon, has called for the inclusion of traditional rulers in the commission’s Board.
Soberekon, who stated this in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, recently, said the inclusion of traditional rulers would enable the commission to be in touch with the yearnings and aspirations of the people.
According to him, “it is a way of creating a cordial relationship between the people and the NDDC, because the traditional rulers are representatives of the people”.
The octogenarian said the situation would also enable the people to benefit from the activities of the commission as projects that have direct bearings to the people will be executed.
“I call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to review the law setting up the NDDC, so that traditional rulers can be included in the board”, he said.
He said in the alternative, a new commission can be created for the development of the region.
The elder statesman also decried the level of underdevelopment of Oloibiri in Bayelsa State where oil was shipped in commercial quantities in 1958 and stressed the need for government to develop the community.
By: John Bibor
