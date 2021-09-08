Featured
Slaughter Market Demolition, Not Targeted At Any Group, Wike Clarifies
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says anyone giving religious or ethnic colouration to the demolition of the Oginigba slaughter market located at Trans Amadi Industrial Layout in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, does not mean well for Rivers State and the country.
He maintained that besides the demolished slaughter being a haven for criminal elements, its location at the Trans Amadi Industrial Area was now considered inappropriate in terms of the state government’s urban renewal policy.
Wike stated this when he visited the former Oginigba slaughter market for on-the-spot assessment of the on-going demolition exercise.
He explained the state government decided to demolish the market because of incessant cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, rape and other violent crimes within the precinct of the market.
The Rivers State governor disclosed that over the years, a large cache of weapons were amassed by criminal elements operating from the demolished slaughter.
He expressed optimism that with the demolition, residents of Oginigba would now heave a sigh of relief from the activities of criminals.
Wike stated that it was mischievous for anyone to insinuate that the demolition was targeted at any particular ethnic or religious group.
According to him, there were several other slaughter markets like the ones in Eliozu, Rukpokwu, and Ogbogoro that were still functional, and have not been converted to haven for crime and criminality.
“So, anybody bringing religious or ethnic coloration doesn’t mean well for the people of the state and the country. And I am not going to be perturbed; I am not going to be cowed; and also, I am not going to be blackmailed by anybody.”
Wike stated that the state government has already commenced the construction of a modern abattoir, fitted with state-of-the-art equipment in Mgbuosimini, Rumueme of Obio/Akpor council, adding that the new abattoir has the capacity for 400 cattle as well as 1,500 goats and sheep per day.
The governor said the state government would develop the site of the former Oginigba slaughter market to suit its urban renewal policy.
He commended the Ministry of Agriculture and the State Task Force on Illegal Trading and Parks for successfully overseeing the demolition exercise.
“I want to thank the Ministry of Agriculture and the task force, they are doing a beautiful job, and I have directed that they should start carting away all the debris. We will fence it immediately so that by the time we are ready for another development here, people will appreciate what we have done.”
The governor said he was delighted with the feedbacks he was getting from residents of the state, who were delighted by the measures taken by the state government to restore sanity around the Oginigba market.
“People are happy. People have been commending us. Go to social media, people are saying they never believed that a government can take this kind of drastic action that is long overdue. And like I said, we don’t believe in doing things without giving a human face to governance. We tried to bring the Ministry of Agriculture to interface with them, to talk to them to let them know that this is the plan of government. And we gave them one month to leave. It is our property, it is not as if people built, and we are coming to take it. Government built this place with our funds”, Wike added.
Covid-19: RSG Threatens Fresh Lockdown
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says government may be constrained to re-impose the suspended Covid-19 lockdown measures, if residents of the state fail to adhere to the existing Covid-19 protocols.
The governor, in a broadcast, last Monday, said daily figures released from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) show that both the transmission and death rates in the last two weeks have consistently been on a rising spiral because residents and visitors to the state have largely abandoned their responsibility to comply with the existing Covid-19 protocols.
He stated that although it remains the desire of the state government to keep the state open and allow citizens to go about their social, religious and economic activities unimpeded, but warned that government might be compelled to impose lockdown, if the residents continue to disregard Covid-19 protocols.
“We may be constrained to re-impose the suspended Covid-19 lockdown measures across the state, if the transmission of the disease continues to increase beyond tolerable limits”.
He observed that the state might face a serious health disaster of profound consequences, if residents and visitors continue to behave as if the pandemic no longer exists or impotent in Rivers State.
“This is a big lie and we cannot afford to continue to close our eyes to the dangers such irresponsible behaviour poses to the health, lives and livelihood of everyone.
“Accordingly, I wish to remind residents of the subsisting protocols on regular washing of hands and use of alcohol-based sanitizer; maintaining social distancing; wearing of face masks at all public places, including transport vehicles and going for immediate testing and treatment whenever you notice any of the symptoms.”
The Rivers State governor has therefore, appealed to all residents to protect themselves and their loved ones by taking the vaccine at the designated health centres in the 23 local government areas of the state as they become available.
“Furthermore, it has been proven that vaccinations are saving lives here and across the world and those refusing to take the vaccines for no certified medical reasons should know that they are endangering the rest of the citizens.
“I, therefore, appeal to all residents to help protect yourself, your loved ones and the rest of the citizens by getting your jab at the designated health centres in the 23 local government areas of the state as they become available.
“I also appealed to religious leaders and churches to convince and encourage their followers and members to, please, go out and take the vaccines, and comply with the Covid-19 protocols in addition.
The Rivers State governor also reiterated that the ongoing demolition of shanties was borne out of the compelling need to safeguard lives and property across the state.
According to him, the objective, which is gradually being achieved, was to deny the criminals such places that they have used as sanctuaries and hideouts to embark on their criminal activities.
“We therefore refuse to be blackmailed by those unpatriotic elements who are trying to stir false ethnic, religious or tribal sentiments around our patriotic commitment to advance the safety and security of residents.
“Furthermore, we refuse to be intimidated by such baseless pranks. Rather, we will not rest until we clear the state of all shanties wherever they are located and restore sanity to our environment and achieve a better sense of comfort and security for everyone.”
See Rivers’ Victory On VAT As Fiscal Federalism Enabler, Wike Tasks States
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has directed the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS) to ensure the full implementation and enforcement of the state’s Value Added Tax (VAT) Law.
The governor’s directive follows the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt’s dismissal of an application by Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for a stay of execution over the court’s judgment that declared Rivers State as constitutionally empowered to collect VAT within its jurisdiction.
Wike, in a state-wide broadcast, asserted that with last Monday’s judgement, the way was now clear for his administration to enforce the Rivers State Value Added Tax Law 2021, until otherwise set aside by a superior courts.
“Consequently, I hereby direct the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS) to ensure the full and total implementation and enforcement of this law against all corporate bodies, business entities and individuals with immediate effect.
“All corporate bodies, business entities and individuals are advised to willingly; truthfully and promptly comply with their tax obligations under this law to avoid the full weight of the stipulated sanctions, including having their business premises sealed-up.
“I wish to further assure every resident that we shall as usual make effective use of the expected proceeds from this tax to accelerate the development of our state and improve the wellbeing of everyone.”
He maintained that the benefits derivable from the judgement of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt that empowered Rivers State Government to collect Valued Added Tax (VAT) within its jurisdiction also extend to other states because it was their constitutional right and authority.
The governor explained that what the Rivers Sate Government has done was to contribute to the advancement fiscal federalism, in which states can feel empowered to explore their potentials to generate internal revenue to address their development needs.
“And in doing so, our singular and progressive objective was to contribute to the advancement of fiscal federalism by enabling the federating states to explore and exploit their potential and capacity for generating greater internal revenues with which to fund their development goals and reduce the out-dated over-reliance on pitiable federal allocation and other hand-outs.
“Fiscal federalism remains the right path to economic self-reliance and sustainability for all our states and the benefits derivable from this case by all the states in the long run far outweigh the immediate revenue loss that some states may presently suffer.”
The governor noted that when the judgement was first delivered in favour of the Rivers State Government, the Federal Government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), disagreed, and filed an appeal, and sought a request for stay-of-execution of the judgment before the Federal High Court.
According to Wike, while the appeal was pending, and without any stay-of-execution of the subsisting judgement, the FIRS went about to bully corporate bodies and business entities from paying the VAT to the Rivers State Government.
Wike said, FIRS did so, even when they knew that an appeal does not serve as a stay, neither was there anything to stay in a declaratory judgement.
“However, being a government that believes in the rule of law we decided on our own to suspend the enforcement of the Rivers State VAT Law 2021 pending the outcome of the FIRS’s application for stay-of-execution.
“Today, the FIRS has failed in its attempt to frustrate the enforcement of the state’s law on VAT with the Federal High Court’s dismissal of its application for stay-of-execution of the judgement.”
The governor stated that the Rivers State Government did no wrong in exercising its legal right under the country’s constitutional democracy to stop the continuing breach, denial and curtailment of the constitutional right of states.
Wike said it was wrong for FIRS to impose and collect VAT and other related taxes within the jurisdiction of Rivers State.
“It is, therefore, very unfortunate that some state governors led by that of Katsina State are vainly conspiring to truncate this progressive reality in favour of the inequitable status quo so that the Federal Government can continue to rob Peter to pay Paul as the nation’s self-imposed tax master-general.
“All that is required is for all of us to wear our thinking caps as elected governors to collectively fight for the greater devolution of resources, responsibilities and powers to the federating states.
“For us in Rivers State, we will continue to ensure and project our constitutional rights to access all possible resources we can take hold both within and outside our geographical boundaries to advance the progress of our state”, he added.
I’m Ready To Return To Nigeria, Igboho Cries Out
Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, said he was ready to return to Nigeria, and that he has accepted his destiny.
Igboho, in a leaked audio, said the he was no longer scared of returning to Nigeria, and that if the Benin Republic government wanted to return him to Nigeria, they should go ahead.
He said, “It is because of the situation I found myself in. If I am determined to get something done, nobody will resist me. When I insisted that the detention facility that I was kept here should be changed, they were forced to change it. I have accepted my destiny.
“I am no longer scared of anyone. I am ready to face the judge. I am no longer scared of him. He should do whatever he likes.”
Igboho, in the leaked audio, said, “If they want to return me to Nigeria, they should go ahead. There is God there.
“Nnamdi Kanu is also in Nigerian custody, and we are fighting a similar cause. I don’t care if I am returned to Nigeria too. I am ready.”
He lamented that he had been in Benin for almost two months, and that the lawyers did not show enough concern.
Igboho said he had senior lawyers in Nigeria who respected him, and that he had 42 lawyers defending him in Ibadan, and they kept getting victory.
The Yoruba nation activist was arrested in Benin Republic two months ago while he was fleeing to Germany to avoid arrest by the Nigerian government.
There have been mounting pressures that he should not be extradited to Nigeria as he would face stiffer punishment.
But it now appears that the situation in Benin is getting worse than in Nigeria.
