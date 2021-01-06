Opinion
Eradicate Harmful Traditional Practices
Despite efforts made by Government and relevant stakeholders in the elimination of harmful traditional practices in our society, it has remained unabated.
Harmful traditional practices are the customs, beliefs and ways of life that are capable of causing death, fear, stigma, diseases and other psychological and physical pain or damage to the affected persons.
As days, weeks, months and years go by, one form of the practices is recorded.
Every community or ethnic group has its own practices that have been transmitted from one generation to another. While some of the practices are beneficial to some persons, some are harmful to the victims, especially women and children.
Female Genital Mutilation which has been described as harmful to the girl-child is still practised in some localities. This is a form of female circumscicion where a part of the female genital organ is cut at tender age.
In some communities, it is also performed in adolescents and women during marriage. Experts say if not properly handled, the victim can bleed to death. Where it is practised, it is believed that it is performed to reduce sexual desire and to maintain virginity until a girl is married.
For over four decades, modernisation and public enlightenment by Ministry of health and other stakeholders in the health sector have been emphasising on the dangers inherent.
Circumcision of young males between the ages of six and 10 before getting into manhood is still practised in some tribes. They undergo pains during the process.
Childhood marriage which is the practice of giving out a girl for marriage at a very tender age of 11-15 should be condemned. As soon as the girl is forced into the union, she starts bearing children immediately. When you give a girl out to a man she never knew or loved, she may suffer psychological problems later in his hands.
The reason some people give is maintainance of virginity of the girl and attraction of high bride price. In terms of virginity, a girl can decide to keep herself till above 20 years depending on what she desires in life. The girl may not have developed physically yet to go through the pains of child bearing, complications are always associated with it, thus leading to maternal and infant mortality.
It is unfortunate that child labour is still practised in Nigeria despite government’s efforts in introducing free and compulsory education at the basic level. It is common in a situation where a guardian lives with another person’s child, be it a boy or girl. When her children are sent to school, the woman will send the child out to hawk in the streets, demanding him/her to make some money for upkeep.
Denying children fundamental human rights to education as stipulated by the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Right 1948 causes socio-economic problems for the society. The truth is that the victims eventually become social miscreants if not properly handled due to lack of education and skill acquisition. Engagement in crime and other social vices is possible. A girl-child can be trafficked or raped which can result to unwanted pregnancy. Road accidents are also attributed to street trading. This form of child abuse may lead to loss of manpower in the society since the children were denied right to quality education. They end up becoming liabilities to both parents and the society at large.
Maltreating widows is one big challenge that has to be checked continuously in our communities. In fact, this cuts across many ethnic groups in Nigeria. When a man or one’s husband dies, the wife’s movement is restricted and mandated to sit on the floor. After the burial of her late husband, another widow will shave her hair with razor blade and for a couple of months puts on either black or white attire to show a sign of mourning.
Before now, in some places, widows were forced to drink water used in bathing their late husband’s body if there were suspicion that she had a hand in the death. Although, this has been tackled in some areas.
Another painful thing here is being forced out of her late husband’s house to enable them have access to his property, whether they have children or not. Sometimes she is asked to submit the key of a car to the in-laws. They even ask for deposit in the bank account.
I have seen a situation where a widow was chased with clubs in a bid to deny her access to her late husband’s properties even as their marriage was contracted at the Court Registry.
This causes problems between her and the in-laws and the trauma and the emotional problem resulting from this cannot be forgotten in a hurry.
In fact, the issue of maltreating widows is the most challenging. In some communities and cultures, a widow is meant to remarry the brother of her late husband, otherwise she quits and I think there is a religious belief that practises this. This is a violation of the woman’s fundamental human rights.
Preference for male child is a tradition that is rooted in inheritance practice. It is assumed that the male is the one that takes care after the father had departed while the female girl is given out for marriage. In some cultures, it is described as the “seat” of woman in the matrimonial home. It is also believed that if a woman does not bear a male child she is seen as a visitor, there is the likelihood that the husband may marry another wife.
This is a big threat to the woman. No matter the sex of a child, the woman should be tolerated, after all, medical experts say it is the man that determines the sex of the child. As male children have their roles to play in a home, so also do the females.
Ministries of education in conjunction with social welfare should ensure that no child is found hawking during and after school hours. If found, such children alongside their guardians should be arrested and charged to court for explanation.
A widow who lost her spouse should be taken care of. A man whose brother’s wife is a widow today, it might be his wife tommorow. In this particular case, men while alive should ensure proper documentation of their marriages in the court registry to protect their wives whether dead or alive.
We are not unaware that the media have been at the forefront for awareness creation, a lot more need to done if we have to eradicate the menace to a greater percentage.
Parents and guardians should send their wards to school as there is free and compulsory education. If we have the kind of education that is desired, we will avoid some of these outdated customs and beliefs that do not add value to the families and society.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Opinion
Eradicate Harmful Traditional Practices
Despite efforts made by Government and relevant stakeholders in the elimination of harmful traditional practices in our society, it has remained unabated.
Harmful traditional practices are the customs, beliefs and ways of life that are capable of causing death, fear, stigma, diseases and other psychological and physical pain or damage to the affected persons.
As days, weeks, months and years go by, one form of the practices is recorded.
Every community or ethnic group has its own practices that have been transmitted from one generation to another. While some of the practices are beneficial to some persons, some are harmful to the victims, especially women and children.
Female Genital Mutilation which has been described as harmful to the girl-child is still practised in some localities. This is a form of female circumscicion where a part of the female genital organ is cut at tender age.
In some communities, it is also performed in adolescents and women during marriage. Experts say if not properly handled, the victim can bleed to death. Where it is practised, it is believed that it is performed to reduce sexual desire and to maintain virginity until a girl is married.
For over four decades, modernisation and public enlightenment by Ministry of health and other stakeholders in the health sector have been emphasising on the dangers inherent.
Circumcision of young males between the ages of six and 10 before getting into manhood is still practised in some tribes. They undergo pains during the process.
Childhood marriage which is the practice of giving out a girl for marriage at a very tender age of 11-15 should be condemned. As soon as the girl is forced into the union, she starts bearing children immediately. When you give a girl out to a man she never knew or loved, she may suffer psychological problems later in his hands.
The reason some people give is maintainance of virginity of the girl and attraction of high bride price. In terms of virginity, a girl can decide to keep herself till above 20 years depending on what she desires in life. The girl may not have developed physically yet to go through the pains of child bearing, complications are always associated with it, thus leading to maternal and infant mortality.
It is unfortunate that child labour is still practised in Nigeria despite government’s efforts in introducing free and compulsory education at the basic level. It is common in a situation where a guardian lives with another person’s child, be it a boy or girl. When her children are sent to school, the woman will send the child out to hawk in the streets, demanding him/her to make some money for upkeep.
Denying children fundamental human rights to education as stipulated by the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Right 1948 causes socio-economic problems for the society. The truth is that the victims eventually become social miscreants if not properly handled due to lack of education and skill acquisition. Engagement in crime and other social vices is possible. A girl-child can be trafficked or raped which can result to unwanted pregnancy. Road accidents are also attributed to street trading. This form of child abuse may lead to loss of manpower in the society since the children were denied right to quality education. They end up becoming liabilities to both parents and the society at large.
Maltreating widows is one big challenge that has to be checked continuously in our communities. In fact, this cuts across many ethnic groups in Nigeria. When a man or one’s husband dies, the wife’s movement is restricted and mandated to sit on the floor. After the burial of her late husband, another widow will shave her hair with razor blade and for a couple of months puts on either black or white attire to show a sign of mourning.
Before now, in some places, widows were forced to drink water used in bathing their late husband’s body if there were suspicion that she had a hand in the death. Although, this has been tackled in some areas.
Another painful thing here is being forced out of her late husband’s house to enable them have access to his property, whether they have children or not. Sometimes she is asked to submit the key of a car to the in-laws. They even ask for deposit in the bank account.
I have seen a situation where a widow was chased with clubs in a bid to deny her access to her late husband’s properties even as their marriage was contracted at the Court Registry.
This causes problems between her and the in-laws and the trauma and the emotional problem resulting from this cannot be forgotten in a hurry.
In fact, the issue of maltreating widows is the most challenging. In some communities and cultures, a widow is meant to remarry the brother of her late husband, otherwise she quits and I think there is a religious belief that practises this. This is a violation of the woman’s fundamental human rights.
Preference for male child is a tradition that is rooted in inheritance practice. It is assumed that the male is the one that takes care after the father had departed while the female girl is given out for marriage. In some cultures, it is described as the “seat” of woman in the matrimonial home. It is also believed that if a woman does not bear a male child she is seen as a visitor, there is the likelihood that the husband may marry another wife.
This is a big threat to the woman. No matter the sex of a child, the woman should be tolerated, after all, medical experts say it is the man that determines the sex of the child. As male children have their roles to play in a home, so also do the females.
Ministries of education in conjunction with social welfare should ensure that no child is found hawking during and after school hours. If found, such children alongside their guardians should be arrested and charged to court for explanation.
A widow who lost her spouse should be taken care of. A man whose brother’s wife is a widow today, it might be his wife tommorow. In this particular case, men while alive should ensure proper documentation of their marriages in the court registry to protect their wives whether dead or alive.
We are not unaware that the media have been at the forefront for awareness creation, a lot more need to done if we have to eradicate the menace to a greater percentage.
Parents and guardians should send their wards to school as there is free and compulsory education. If we have the kind of education that is desired, we will avoid some of these outdated customs and beliefs that do not add value to the families and society.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Opinion
Addressing Nigeria’s Security Challenges
In Shakespeare’s Two Gentlemen of Verona, we hear that: “By penitence the Eternal’s Wrath’s appeared”. So wisely is everything arranged in the scheme of things that no imbalance can be caused without an attendant restitution or penalty visiting the source of such imbalance.
The security situation and spate of bloodshed in Nigeria have become disturbingly embarrassing that they should be addressed with realism rather than subterfuge and blusters. Specifically, there is no way that the enigma can be addressed realistically without looking at possible causal factors. For a few honest Nigerians who knew what happened in the last six months of 1966, there is a need to speak out.
Much acts of brutality, bestiality and vengeful bloodshed took place in Northern Nigeria, ostensibly as a reaction to the military coup of January 15, 1966, which was wrongly interpreted as an affront to the Northerners. Hardly would anyone doubt the fact that the dying declarations of people killed agonizingly in cold blood can have toxic effects if after many years no penitence is shown. Rather, public lynching was a celebrated festival, wielding weapons of blood.
Specifically, December 15, 1966, a woman in labour was dragged out from a hiding place and a baby ripped out from her womb before she was lynched in a most inhuman manner. Her last cry of agony or an invocation was that the generations of those participating in the deed and those turning away from her plea, would have no peace. She added more frightful imprecations as she died.
The snag of the public lynching of that period was that security personnel passing by or called upon to intervene looked the other way and did nothing to help those they were meant to protect. It is now 54 years since the ominous curse of a woman lynched during labour. There were quite several such acts of bestiality, taking place in several towns and communities across Northern Nigeria. Nobody should ask for video coverage!
The snag was that several months before the obviously organized and coordinated public lynching and mayhem, there were security reports and alert which no authority acted upon. There were even statements by several persons instigating the lynching mob and also saying that: “this would serve your people as a lesson”. There is symbolism in 54 as a period of time, i.e. between December 1966 and now – long enough of a time for penitence, to turn aside wrath of vengeance.
One 84-year old Kabuga of Rwanda was arrested in France 2020, over war crime, in that he used his enormous wealth and influence to instigate genocide in Rwanda. In Nigeria, there were several wealthy and influential people who used their wealth and positions to spread the falsehood that the January 15, 1966 military coup was a “domination project”. Even some foreigners in Nigeria participated in that calumny.
Fifty four years should be a long time enough to let bye-gone be bye-gone, but since everyone puts on the air of innocence, with no penitence on the part of those who promoted the lynching festivals, it is needful to recall the imprecations of 1966.
While some naïve or ill-disposed commentators placed emphases on the Nigeria Civil War and the rebellion of Biafra, little or nothing is said about the counter coup of July 1966, which was an attempt to get even and punish “those who sought to dominate”. Everything was wrong in the way that Nigeria was managed prior to 1966, which accounted for the intervention of the military, or a section thereof. But that intervention project was given misleading interpretations. Politics at work!
Those who had something to hide and saw opportunities for some sectional agenda, saw to it that the lynching festival of the last six months of 1966, was not subject to any public inquiries. What is vital here is the curse placed on the lynching mob by a woman in labour who was murdered in a most agonizing manner. Children born at and after the ominous curse would surely be adults now, 50 years and above. The baby, ripped out of the woman’s womb would also have become a parent now.
It is quite possible that the spate of senseless murders and brigandage attributed to “bandits” in Northern Nigeria, can be a part of the curse laid upon that zone by those killed in cold blood in 1966. Whether the rampaging hoodlums are in partnership with Boko Haram brigands does not matter. Rather, what is vital here is the fact that there is a similar state of helplessness, non-challance on the part of security agencies and secrecy, as there were during the 1966 era of public lynching. Moreover, is it not possible that the unstoppable hoodlums have some sponsors? Old game!
Let it be said clearly and for the benefit of those who may not know the truth, that no one gets away with any act of injustice in which ever form it may take. Individually and collectively, those who participate in any act of injustice get the penalty, if after some period of grace the imbalance is not atoned for through penitence and a total change for the better. It is necessary to add that individuals and groups can, through attitude of recalcitrance and a vengeful disposition, make themselves to become channels of flow of destructive radiations.
Obviously there are many destructive radiations floating in space and capable of infecting minds that are open for them to flow into. This mechanism accounts for such horrible deeds that take place on earth, especially acts of bestiality by a madding crowd. Bitter, vengeful, ignorant and idle minds become easy prey for the infiltration of destructive radiations that hover around zones which offer them access. With the availability of arms, sponsors, and narcotic substances, weak and bitter minds become means of security challenges in society.
Origins of “destructive radiations” mentioned here include curses and invocations pronounced by persons who had suffered unjust and bestial acts from “hoodlums”. Thus, there is strong psychic power in human words uttered in a state of deep trauma. It is needful that leaders in the zones where acts of criminality and bestiality reign should meet and seek to avert a deterioration of security situations. Those who murder sleep hardly sleep anymore!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Before Kukah Is Crucified
Many years ago, my uncle made an impressionable comment that has helped me during some challenging moments. He was a well-known and respected member of the community. Though not a chief (because he refused to take any chieftaincy title), he was always invited to gatherings of top ranking members of the community where very important issues were discussed.
On this fateful day, the local government chairman was visiting the community. As usual, my uncle and other notable people in the area were invited to welcome him. The community has been crying of marginalization and the coming of the chairman was considered as an opportunity for the people to pour out their mind and request for some developmental projects, employment, scholarship and other things that had eluded them for decades.
Shockingly, when it was time for some comments after the chairman’s “powerful speech”, virtually everyone started dragging their feet. Nobody wanted to throw the chairman’s sins to his face so as to remain in his good books. Though they all knew that the chairman had displayed high level of nepotism, sectionalism and bias in all that he had been doing since he came into office which was contrary to his campaign promise of carrying everybody and every community along, not many were courageous enough to bell the cat so as not to be tagged “not loyal” and for other selfish considerations. They chose to sing praises of the chairman.
It was my bold and fearless uncle who stood up, took the microphone, eulogized the local chairman boss for his effort in piloting the affairs of the Council and went straight to tell him that our community was not happy to have been neglected in all ramifications and appealed for a better treatment. He went ahead to point out some flaws of his administration and suggested ways of moving the LGA forward.
Typical of sycophants and political jobbers who see any criticism, no matter how constructive, as a pull-him-down syndrome, some men rushed and collected the microphone from him, started lambasting him for being audacious to speak to the chairman the way he did. They pleaded with the chairman not to take offence.
Later, I asked my uncle why he did not keep silent like every other person, knowing that the chairman and his praise singers will not be comfortable with the truth and he said, “at my age and status, if I cannot look at anybody, no matter how highly placed, and tell him the truth, if l cannot speak up against injustice done to my people or anybody elsewhere, if I choose to remain silent when things go wrong in the society because I may not be directly affected, then I am finished. I am useless to the society”.
The current ordeal of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Mathew Hassan Kukah, is not far from that of my uncle. In his now famous Christmas message, “A nation in search of vindication”, he pointed out some of the issues bedeviling the nation and asked the suffering citizens to be hopeful for a better Nigeria in the nearest future.
The outspoken cleric accused President Muhammadu Buhari of deliberately sacrificing the dreams of Nigeria to institutionalize northern hegemony. He said, “the government owes the nation an explanation as to where it is headed as we seem to journey into darkness. The spilling of blood must be related to a more sinister plot that is beyond our comprehension. Are we going to remain hog-tied by these evil men or are they gradually becoming part of a larger plot to seal the fate of our country”.
He went further to reiterate a hidden truth which is that “every honest Nigerian knows that there is no way any non-northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari has done by his nepotism and got away with it. There would have been a military coup a long time ago or would have been at war. The president may have concluded that Christians will do nothing and will live with these actions”.
Just as it was with my uncle, some northern groups and individuals who claim to love Buhari more than he loves himself have been raising unnecessary dust, calling for the head of Kukah, terming his well thought-out message, “open invitation to military coup against a democratically elected government.”
The questions these people and every other Nigerian need to ask are, Is there truth in what the Bishop said? What percentage of the plum positions in the military, paramilitary, civil service and other appointments are allocated to people from other parts of the country and religion other than northern Muslims? Efforts towards addressing sensitive issues of inequality and ethnic domination gave birth to the federal character principle aimed at ensuring the equitable representation of different groups in all tiers of government, and the formation of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to monitor and enforce its implementation.
Yet in recent years we have lopsided appointments into many key positions of the federal government. Appointments have been sectionalized rather than nationalized. Some major regions of the country have been crying of marginalization, especially in the appointments, all to no avail.
It is a known fact that Bishop Kukah is a northerner and the Christmas message was that of a man pained by the unending insecurity, terrorism and banditry that has made life hellish for the people in the area for many years now. And if he, the shepherd of the God’s flock who is close to the people and daily hear their tales of woe and misery, cannot call government to action, who will?
I think it is high time we changed the attitude of seeing critics of leaders both on the federal and state levels as enemies of government. These people are in power because we put them there and if they are not living up to expectation, every citizen has the right to query them and call them to order. We have become a nation where no one can talk against government and go free and, if care is not taken, that might be our doom.
By: Calista Ezeaku
Trending
- Sports15 hours ago
CAFCC: Enyimba’s Captain To Sit Out Against El-Merreikh
- Sports3 days ago
Golden Eaglets Arrive Togo For WAFU Tourney
- Sports3 days ago
NPFL: Rivers United Starts Season Unbeaten …Defeats Abia Warriors 1-0
- Sports3 days ago
Sports In Nigeria In 2020: A Retrospect
- Politics3 days ago
Ekiti Guber Poll: Group Raises 250 – Member Committee For Segun Oni
- Sports3 days ago
Handball Federation Boss Pledges Better 2021
- Sports3 days ago
Miss Football Nigeria Pageant Organisers To Feature Foreign-Based Players
- Politics3 days ago
HURIWA Lambasts Police Over Sowore’s Arrest