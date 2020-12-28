Featured
PANDEF, NDD Reject 12 Provisions In PIB Insist On 10% OPEX For Trust Fund
The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Niger Delta Dialogue (NDD) have rejected no fewer than 12 key provisions in the Petroleum Host and Impacted Communities Development Bill (PHICDB).
They warned that the key provisions in the bill must be redrafted, rephrased and restructured to accommodate the interests of the impoverished and neglected people of the oil and gas host and impacted communities in the Niger Delta, or the peace and appropriate development sought by the bill would elude both the region and the country as a whole.
The critical Niger Delta groups expressed their rejection of the vital provisions of the bill during the NDD’s Strategic Communication and Advocacy Training session for major stakeholders in PANDEF, NDD and the various Policy Advocacy Committees (PACs) in Port Harcourt, recently.
The Tide reports that the PHICDB, an integral part of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) currently receiving legislative consideration at the two chambers of the National Assembly, “seeks to foster sustainable shared prosperity amongst host and impacted communities; provide direct social and economic benefits from petroleum operations to host and impacted communities; enhance peaceful and harmonious coexistence between settlers and host and impacted communities; as well as, create a framework to support host and impacted communities’ development” process.
The PIB, which has been sleeping in the drawers of the federal lawmakers for more than 18 years, is the oldest pieces of legislation yet to receive the majority consent of National Assembly members in Nigeria’s democratic history.
Among the provisions is the Interpretations Section, which they claim, was vague in the use of words and terms “host and impacted communities” to describe oil-bearing communities in the region, insisted that the lawmakers must clearly identify communities by the specific roles they play in the hydrocarbons production chain.
They “recommended that host communities should be clearly defined as villages where oil wells and flow stations are situated. Impacted communities should be defined as villages where oil installations such as pipelines run through as well as villages located within a three kilometer radius of those where oil wells and gas plants or flaring points are domiciled”, in the final bill to be passed.
The stakeholders condemned the observed silence of the bill on how the clusters should be formed and the trust fund shared, and recommended that clusters should be carved out on the basis of state Houses of Assembly constituencies for ease of coordination and mobilisation.
They also condemned the vague use of the term ‘Settlor(s)’ in Part 2, Section 2, Subsection 1 and 2 of the draft bill, and insisted that each International Oil Company (IOC) must be deemed as a Settlor(s) and have its own trust fund incorporated in the clusters to avoid confusion in funding and projects’ implementation.
The stakeholders wondered why “sabotage spill” was not clearly defined but its consequences were highlighted in the draft bill, and “recommended that there should be no clause compelling the Settlor(s) not to pay what is agreed until they stop operation by virtue of licence expiration or cessation of operational existence in the host and impacted communities”.
They further condemned the observed silence in the sharing formula of the accruing fund from the “Settlor(s)” between host and impacted communities, particularly given that there are more impacted than host communities in available oil industry records, and “recommended that a sharing formula of 70 per cent for host communities and 30 per cent for impacted communities” should be spelt out in the bill, when passed for the President’s assent.
The stakeholders also expressed worry that Part 3, Section 9, Subsection 1 and 2 of the draft bill rests the creation and determination of the membership of the Board of Trustees (BoTs) for the trust funds on the IOCs, warning that this may undermine the peace effort in the region, and further undercut the interests of oil-bearing communities.
They, therefore, “recommended that the BOTs should be a five-member body with a representative each from Host Communities, Impacted Communities, Federal Government, and two representatives for the Settlor(s). Each stakeholder should determine who their representatives will be. Representatives of Host, Impacted communities and the Settlor(s) must be indigenes of the cluster area.”
The PACs berated the Presidency for not giving details on the actual composition of the day-to-day management committees of the cluster trusts as enunciated in Section 14 of the proposed bill, and “recommended a nine-man committee with two representatives each nominated by Host and Impacted communities; three representatives of Settlor(s); and one representative each from state and federal governments, respectively”.
They condemned the provision of only 2.5 per cent of the actual operating expenditure (AOPEX), against 10 per cent in the previous bill submitted to the 8th NASS, for the smooth running of the recurrent and capital expenditures of the cluster trusts, and “recommended a minimum of 10 per cent of the operating expenditure (OPEX) to fund the cluster trusts and 5 per cent equity participation in the operations of the IOCs for both Host and Impacted communities”, in the final copy of the bill.
The stakeholders also picked holes in Section 11, which splits the utilization of the Endowment Fund to 70 per cent for capital expenditure; 20 per cent for the Reserve Fund; and 10 per cent for the Settlor(s) special projects, and “recommended that 75 per cent be reserved for capital expenditure; 20 per cent for the Reserve Fund; and 5 per cent for logistical and recurrent expenditures off the BoTs, management committees and the advisory committees”.
They expressed worry that the Presidency failed to specify how the operating expenditures of the Settlor(s) would be verified to ascertain the accruing funds to the cluster trusts, and “recommended that the OPEX, which is usually audited from the previous year’s spend, should be used to factor the accruing fund for the current year, e.g. AOPEX for Year A, audited in Year B, and used to calculate budget for Year C”.
The stakeholders blasted the Presidency for including in Section 22 that the Settlors’ OPEX paid into the trust fund shall be subject to Petroleum Income Tax (PIT) and Companies Income Tax (CIT) deductibles, and recommended that the Endowment Trust Fund should be excluded from any form of taxation, as the bill, in its original state would limit the amount of money available for development projects and programmes in the region.
The PACs queried Section 5 of the present bill, which does not give specific punishments for under-payment, late payment or non-payment of agreed money into the cluster trust fund as at when due, and recommended that failure by the Settlor(s) to pay the required percentage of the OPEX by first day of the year, should attract immediate suspension of operating licence; failure to do so by first day of second month should attract immediate withdrawal of operating licence; while before a Settlor gets another approval to operate in the same Oil Mining Lease (OML) or Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL), two per cent of the entire money owed the cluster trust fund must be paid as penalty in addition to the full payment of the entire balance in outstanding debt to the cluster communities.
The stakeholders lamented the lack of sufficient clarity on timeframes for incorporation of cluster trusts for Host and Impacted communities and the failure to stipulate penalties for reneging on implementation of agreed projects and programmes by the Settlor(s) as contained in Section 3 of the bill before the NASS, and recommended that deadlines be specified for the incorporation of cluster trust funds and inauguration of management committees and BoTs, just as the bill must specify duration not exceeding 24 months before the completion and commissioning of physical infrastructure projects in the affected communities, and six months for execution of human capacity development programmes such as economic empowerment schemes, scholarship initiatives, skills acquisition and entrepreneurship opportunities, among others.
All the parties warned that failure to accommodate the recommendations of the PACs in the bill, which the NASS has promised to pass into law by February, 2021, would be devastating for the people, and may trigger another round of tension and agitations in the region.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Wike Mulls Fresh Covid-19 Lockdown In Jan
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says he would re-impose lockdown beginning from January as the number of Coronavirus cases surge in the state.
He gave hint of imminent second phase of lockdown amid rising cases of Covid-19 during the thanksgiving church service in celebration of the 90th birthday of Mrs. Priscilla Nwanediye Mark, at the St. Martin’s Anglican Church, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area, yesterday.
Wike described as worrisome, the refusal of most churches and markets in the state to enforce compulsory wearing of facemasks in adherence to Covid-19 protocol.
He said the state government had initially relaxed the restriction on the number of persons who worship in churches, but with the second wave of Covid-19, he would by this week announce new stringent measures to check the spread of Covid-19 cases in the state.
“When you go to some churches, they don’t wear mask. Go to markets, they don’t wear mask. They believe Covid-19 is not real. It’s not real because it has not happened to you; nobody had died whom you know. When somebody has died and the person was close to you, you will know that Covid-19 is real.
“So, it is real, and I want to appeal to all of you that we have to be stricter now because the second wave is more dangerous than the first wave. It’s very dangerous. I know how many people we have lost since the second wave started.”
Wike implored the Bishop of the Diocese of Ikwerre to prevail on members of all the churches under his jurisdiction to always wear their facemasks.
“If you don’t comply, I have no choice, but to shut down the churches; Pentecostal, Catholic, Anglican. I have no choice, because when you have it, who spends the money? It is the state that treats. So, we need to use the money for some other things, but not for this. Let us discipline ourselves and know that Covid-19 is real. Let nobody tell you that there is nothing like Covid-19. It is real.”
The governor urged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Ikwerre Local Government Area to use Mrs Mark’s 90th birthday to work in unison for the development to the area.
He also used the occasion to extol the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Engr. Samuel Nwanosike, for his commitment to the development of the area.
Wike, however, urged Nwanosike to respect party leaders and ensure that all stakeholders work in unison to move the state forward.
The governor, who was accompanied by the Governor of Sokoto State, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, announced a donation of N50million to the church.
Delivering a sermon titled, “Thanking God for His Mercy”, the Bishop, Diocese of Ikwerre, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev Blessing Enyindah, stressed the need for people to always acknowledge God’s mercies in their lives.
Enyindah, who observed that this was an era where people lived below the lifespan of 50 years, said it was the mercy of God that made Mrs. Priscilla Mark to attain 90 years.
He admonished people to inculcate the habit of living a healthy lifestyle and commit their lives unto God to be able to live up to 90 years.
They’ve Tried To Woo Me Out Of PDP But I Said No -Wike
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says several appeals have been made to him from some quarters to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but he had turned them down because he was a man of character.
The governor made the revelation at the inauguration of Chief Orabule Adiele Road, formerly known as Aker Base Road, by the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday, in Rumuolumeni community of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Wike said, it was unimaginable to think that he would quit a party that continues to hold the promise of good leadership for the country, and remains the only hope for Nigerians who were also waiting to vote it into power in 2023.
The governor stated that the reason why he has refused to be quiet over the wrongs and inabilities of the ruling APC was because of the need to strengthen the confidence of Nigerians in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“PDP is a party that Nigerians want. No matter all the intimidation, it will not work. We are men of character. When we say something, we stand by whatever we have said, not for pecuniary interest.
“If I was that kind of governor, I know how many times people have tried to woo us, we said no. We cannot be wooed. We are here. We started with PDP, and will end up with PDP.
“We have no other political party to join because the fate of this country, the hope of Nigerians, solely depends on our party. That is why when we talk about our party, we are not talking about any selfish interest. But it is to continue to give Nigerians that hope that Nigeria is waiting for.
“So, when there is any mistake, we shout out. Everybody is hoping that in 2023, PDP should take over the realms of power in this country. Rivers State is already secured for PDP”, Wike assured.
The governor berated the National Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator James Akpanudoedehe, who he described as “a political harlot, and lacks the character to talk about national issues without subjecting it to pecuniary interests.
“The National Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) said I am playing to the gallery, and that I am economical with the truth. That, after all, Federal Government has been fighting insecurity, and that they gave us bail-out money.
“Bail-out money is not free money. We are paying back the money. But even if they gave us free money, does it mean that if anything is going wrong, I shouldn’t talk?
“We agree that there’s a problem in the country. Even the governors agree that they are faced with security challenges. Yes, you’re overwhelmed with security challenges but whose responsibility is it to fix the security in this country?
“The national secretary of APC has been a life-time governorship aspirant. He has no character; yesterday, he was Tinubu, today, he is with Minister of Transportation because he wants to be governor.
“Such characters cannot talk to people like us because we have character. A man without character does not have what it takes. You cannot jump from one place to another simply because you want to be governor by all means.
“Ask him, where did he vote in 2019? He voted for PDP! Let him keep his mouth shut before I will tell APC what he did. People like that shouldn’t talk to us.”
Speaking further, Wike renamed the Aker Base Road as Chief Orabule Adiele Road in honour of an illustrious son of Rumuolumeni community, and said he would continue to develop infrastructure in the area because of the people’s support to his administration.
Wike also announced that the Nkpor-Mgbuosimini Road has been rewarded to Lubrick Construction Company, adding that work would commence in 2021.
In inaugurating the road, Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, described Wike as “a brand, an icon, and symbol of everything good and a blessing to Nigeria”.
He said using concrete pavements in road construction was with the understanding that it was the best for the topography and designed to last, and urged the people to utilise the road with good care.
In his remarks, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Eloka Tasie-Amadi said the poor state of the road impeded movement and frustrated commerce but respite has come to both residents and companies that operate in the area.
