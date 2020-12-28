Politics
APC Is Envious Of Our Govs – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party has cautioned the governing All Progressives Congress against attacking its governors and their states as a ploy to divert attention from the failures of the APC-led regime.
The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement on Friday titled, ‘APC Is Bitter, Envious of Our Governors, Says PDP…Cautions Akpanudoedehe.’
Ologbondiyan alleged that the APC leaders were embittered over the sterling performance of PDP governors, which he said had further endeared Nigerians to the opposition party.
The statement read in part, “Nigerians can see the frustration in the APC leadership, which has now resorted to vicious smear campaigns and media attacks on our governors and leaders, having failed in all their sneaky plots to lure them to look the way of the defunct APC.
“It is therefore not strange to us that the Secretary of the APC’s illegal National Caretaker Committee, Senator James Akpanudoedehe, has been detailed as new APC spokesperson, to commence a coordinated attack on our governors.”
According to the PDP, APC leaders should know that the party they are clinging to is nothing more than “a failed association masquerading as a political party; plagued with internal wrangling and illegal leadership,” which nobody wants to associate with.
The PDP spokesman equally said the only legacy the APC would be remembered for when it leaves the presidency in 2023 is that of “corruption, treasury looting, turning our nation into a failed state, instituting poverty and hardship, and supporting terrorists, bandits and kidnappers ravaging the people.”
Ologbondiyan stated that governors elected on the PDP platform had over the years shown capacity through deliverables in projects and programmes that had direct impact on the lives of most Nigerians, in virtually every sphere of human endeavour.
He said, “It is therefore imperative to state that our governors, by all ratings and ramifications, cannot be in the same class with non-performing APC governors.
“In that regard, we counsel the APC Caretaker, as the new undertakers of the APC, to steer clear of our party and concentrate on their task of winding down the APC, which began with the collapse of their structures nationwide.”
Politics
Edo Dep Gov Alleges Plot To Remove Obaseki
The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has accused former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of planning to overturn the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki at the September 2020 governorship election through the Judiciary, just like what transpired in Imo State.
The Deputy Governor who stated this during an empowerment programme for Afemai Youths in Ogbona and Jattu respectively at the weekend reaffirmed confidence that the Judiciary and President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to protect the nation’s democracy and the collective will of Edo people.
According to the Deputy Governor, Comrade Oshiomhole at a public function at his Iyamho residence during the yuletide declared that he was instrumental to the Supreme Court victory of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and will do the same to upturn the popular victory of Obaseki in Edo State.
Shaibu expressed disappointment over Oshiomhole’s vituperation on the clear victory of Obaseki, stressing that making unguarded utterances to indict the integrity of the Judiciary and to redeem his larger-than-life public image remains ridiculous.
The Deputy Governor, in a statement made available to newsmen by his Media Aide, Benjamin Atu, urged Edo people, especially the youths to take their destiny into their hands by securing Nigeria’s democracy and the political future of young people.
He further charged youths to desist from making themselves available as instruments of destruction but rather add value to their lives, reassuring that the Edo State Government is committed to assisting and collaborating with young people in the state to make Edo State great again.
According to the Deputy Governor, “The Nigeria Judiciary is known to be amongst the best in the world, therefore, Oshiomhole’s utterance is a mere crying of a beaten baby and he must be made aware that Edo is not Imo State.
“Now that he has vowed to test the collective will of the good people of Edo State by attempting to subvert their will through a questionable judicial arrangement, he will obviously not to be tolerated by the managers of our judiciary.”
“The victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki is a victory for Nigeria’s democracy and it was the first election in Nigeria where all political parties came together to vote for one candidate for the overall development of the state.
“Oshiomhole’s desirability to create tension to destabilize the state and make it ungovernable should be resisted by the good people of Edo State,” he added.
Politics
Politics
Bello Tasks Successive Govts On Project Continuity
Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has said that completion of projects by successive governments was imperative in engendering sustainable development in the country.
Bello, in an interview with newsmen in Abuja yesterday, also urged all politicians to consider completion of projects as service to the people and not the administration that initiated them.
“If an administration starts a project which is beneficial to the people, complete it; because completing it is what matters the most to the people.
“I hate not to complete projects by previous administrations. When we came in, there were many abandoned projects we completed irrespective of our political differences.
“My position is that my predecessors used public fund to finance such project. So when we came, there were projects right from former Governor, Late Abdulkadir Kure’s administration that were abandoned.
“When we took over, like water project in Lambata we have completed it, remaining reticulation and commissioning. We have water projects started in Katcha and Lapai, started by late Kure’s administration.
“We have also completed some projects by other previous administrations,” he said.
The governor decried the level of development in the country which he attributed to the many abandoned projects for political reasons.
Bello said that any leader driven by urge to succeed must imbibe the culture of continuity and make completion of projects a priority since these projects are for the benefit of the citizens.
“If all the projects started in Nigeria since 1960 were to be completed, Nigeria would have been very developed by today,” he said.
The Niger governor, who reiterated the commitment of his administration towards development, restated his interest in technical and skills acquisition for the state’s teeming graduates.
“We have taken a data collation of graduates in the state and discovered that many are unemployed. So we need to revive our technical schools to equip them.
“Instead of building new technical schools, I have about five that are almost dead. So, I have to revive them because if I abandon them, another administration will come and build more,” he said.
He, however, called on leaders to eschew political differences in order to provide democratic dividends to the people.
