Trust Deficit And Governance
Trust deficit has come to be a common refrain in the polity used to explain lack of trust in government pronouncements and programmes. Its foundation is rooted in political party soap box promises and manifestoes that are never kept. Sir Walter Scott (1808) wrote “Oh, what a tangled web we leave, when first we practice to deceive”.
Reflecting on this truism, it is clear that those who prevaricate in their speech or actions cannot be trusted. Their social capital budget will be fraught with deficit.
They are persons or institutions whose words or actions are of double standards.
They who betray the common trust, thrust upon them by Nigerians are many and varied.
If trust in Nigeria were a national budget, it’s deficit profile would be more than 90 per cent.
We often hear social commentators in Nigeria say, “you can’t trust anybody in power”. This may be in the context of Frayed political relationships among and between those in power and the people they govern. It is about mutual distrust.
It is important to state that trust is a two way traffic; those who govern must be trusted and the governed must trust the system for it to work and generate positive impact.
Stephen Covey placed trust as an important ingredient in any relationship, be it political, social or economic, when he said “Trust is the glue of life. It’s the most essential ingredient in effective communication. It is the fundamental principle that holds all relationships.
Sadly, the political ecosystem in Nigeria has eroded these values. Can Nigerians as a people continue to dwell on the pessimism expressed by William Shakespear when he said “Don’t trust the person who has broken faith once”?
Will this perception not create a web of complex social relations and a complexity of failures and retrogression in the polity, if strictly adhered to? What can a people do without trust?
Frank Grane a social Psychologist gave an ambivalent view when he said “you may be deceived if you trust too much, but you will live in torment unless you trust enough”. Trust deficit simply refers to a degree of lack of trust.
The term deficit in this context implies that there is trust but not enough trust because of broken promises in the system. People now choose who and what to trust.
In political relations which talks about social contract, huge promises are made to the people. The people on their part often bask in the euphoria of expectations, which are broken. So they make choices or effect a change of leadership based on those expectations.
Lady Gaga on trust, said “Trust is a mirror, you can fix it, if its broken, but you can still see the crack in that …reflection”. This explicates the danger in trust deficit in a polity where a people are afraid to trust in their government and functionaries.When trust deficit becomes systemic, it becomes a dangerous phenomenon in governance.
How can a people trust the harvest unless they see it sown.
There is trust deficit in police relations with the people of Nigeria.
Bail is free means bail is not free. Police is your friend means police is your enemy. Election will be free and fair means it will be rigged.
Boko Haram has become inevitable and the military cannot contend with it. When the spokesman of the Federal Government of Nigeria says “I do not lie”, many evidence will point to the contrary; he lies most of the time. The promise of Federal Government to mend the East West road has beccome an unending wait and only when MEND strikes that a portion will be white washed with alsphat. The Military Prevarication on the Lekki Toll Gate debacle is a source of distrust. How can a civilized group claim that no one died in that protest?
Poor ethnic relations in Nigeria is another source of distrust. An Ijaw man does not believe that an Hausa Fulani man at the helm of affairs can protect his interest.
In a similar view an Igbo man can hardly accept that a Yoruba politician is out to protect his political interest.
Among the minorities the story is the same, mutual distrust prevails. Political distrust among the ethnic groups in Nigeria is rooted in the nature of the colonial administration where the country stood on a tripod of centrifugal polity.
There were three regions in Nigeria. The East was dominated by the Igbo, West Yoruba and North Hausa Fulani. Unfortunately every region/ethnic group was inclined to fight for their interest rather than national interest. The interest of the minorities are also not taken into consideration.
Bad governance and military coups have further created distrust in the system where the struggle to govern by different geographical regions took over the merits of democratic values.
Class distrust has heightened as a result of growing poverty in Nigeria.
This has even take a demographic dimension. The youths do not believe that the class of persons they refer to as ancestors because of their age can governor this country well any longer.
This mutual distrust can also be seen in the stereotyping of youths as a bunch of irresponsibles. The fallacies above are unfortunate, because age has nothing to do with leadership. This type of distrust is retrogressive.
The growing spate of infrastructural deficit is a function of distrust and a result of rivalry among groups and the political class. A leader emerges and concentrates in the development of his clime rather than spreading the joy. He does so with the conviction that if he does not do it the next leader will abandon his people.
When trust and sincerity of purpose exist, true spirit of governance will unfold to allow development take a foothold in Nigeria. Many believe that restructuring will mitigate mutual distrust in Nigeria.
By: Bon Woke
Trust Deficit And Governance
What Manner Of Sheriff?
Femi Adesina is President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity. Just about the time of his present appointment in 2015, the former Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Newspaper and then President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors had described his boss as the new sheriff in town.
I want to believe that Mr. Adesina used the word ‘sheriff’ in a broad American context of what the Cambridge International Dictionary of English defines as “an official, sometimes elected, whose job is to be in charge of performing the orders of the law courts and making certain that the laws are obeyed within a particular COUNTY…”
If so, it may then mean that the presidential media aide was only putting the Nigerian electorate on notice that they had just voted into office a man who has no tolerance for corruption in whatever guise; one who would spare no felon irrespective of their social status; and somebody who would in no time hound criminals and criminality out of town.
Permit me to confess that I had, at the time of his statement, considered Adesina as being spot-on with his assessment of Buhari but only to the extent that he relied on the retired general’s pedigree as a no-nonsense Army officer and former military Head of State.
I like President Buhari, especially for some of his reported exploits as a young Army officer during the Nigerian Civil War. At least, he partook in the fight to keep this country united. I have also read about his doggedness in leading troops to chase some marauding Maitatsine jihadists out of the then Gongola State and right into neighbouring Chad Republic. I as well liked his military junta’s War Against Indiscipline (WAI) which, while it lasted, sought to rouse Nigerians from their ethical comatose. I equally admired his tenacious attempts at winning the electoral endorsement to occupy the Aso Rock Villa.
But as a civilian head of government and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, it is doubtful if Mr. President can comfortably wear the garb of a sheriff. This is because no true sheriff will allow the kind of wanton destruction of lives and property across his domain as is being witnessed currently; not even in war time. No sheriff remains nonplussed for so long without rebuking a lieutenant who chose to conduct proceedings from the relative comfort of a neighbouring state in flagrant disobedience of an order to immediately redeploy to a trouble spot.
Again, no sheriff tolerates bandits, more so, aliens who traverse his territory, openly brandishing AK-47 rifles and other assault weapons while robbing, raping and kidnapping innocent citizens. And above all, no one dares a sheriff in his county, of all places. But Katsina, home state of Adesina’s sheriff, has long been under siege by armed bandits and cattle rustlers.
In these frequent face-offs with terrorists and bandits, Nigerians expect their chief commander and his troops to endeavour to be on the offensive. The people are desperately longing for a respite. Already, many Nigerian households are beginning to lose interest in the almost daily apologies, regrets and reassurances by the Presidency, especially on the heels of avoidable massacres, abductions, rape and maiming of their loved ones.
The citizens have ceaselessly asked for the reshuffling of the nation’s security high echelon among other viable suggestions. The National Assembly, even as it is currently dominated by the President’s party men and other admirers, does not appear to be comfortable with the status quo and has also lent its voice to the call for a rejig of the nation’s security architecture. But all to no heed.
There was, indeed, a period when the anti-terror war turned heavily against Boko Haram, forcing the insurgents to resort mainly to the use of women and children as suicide bombers. Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s information minister, had, at the time, boasted that Boko Haram was technically defeated and would soon surrender. But the jihadists wasted no time in reversing the order of proceedings.
In the lead-up to the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections, Buhari had campaigned mainly on the three planks of fighting corruption, healing Nigeria’s ailing economy and tackling insecurity. Honestly, going by his anti-corruption mantra alone, I had hoped that the WAI inventor and chief advocate would achieve an early success, to the extent that the ordinary Nigerians would start to display his portrait in their living rooms as a show of appreciation to a God-sent. But no.
Instead, we have a leader who is blaming the courts for being rather too slow in their justice dispensation and thereby causing unnecessary delays for a sheriff who has since positioned to play his role; just the same way that his latest setbacks on the security front are being blamed on America’s recent decision to halt any further arms sale to the country.
Economy wise, the country has reportedly relapsed into another recession barely three years after literally groping out of one. Of course, COVID-19 will naturally be the fall guy here. Or, what else can easily pass for a more cogent excuse?
Finally, it is seriously disturbing to observe that the three main monsters which Buhari vowed to destroy during his presidency are now standing menacingly before him and in the manner that seems to say, Bring It On, Mr. Sheriff! Unfortunately, Adesina’s man is beginning to look war weary already.
Whatever happened to late Major-General Tunde Idiagbon’s former boss and alter ego!
By: Ibelema Jumbo
Of South-South And Development
The South-South or the Niger Delta is a region endowed with natural resources. During the colonial era, the region was known as the oil Rivers protectorate (1884- 1893) as a result of its rich oil palm resources. The royal Niger Company (1879 – 1900) which inherited the oil Rivers protective was a mercantile company Chattered by the British Government. This company was a major instrument of colonial exploitation in the region.
Palm produce was exploited through cheap labour and marketing relationship that favoured the metropolitan country, the imperial Britain for their industries.
So the South-South region has always been a gold mine of natural resources.
During the regional government, the South – South produced and supplied the bulk of the palm produce that gave prosperity to the Government of Eastern Nigeria for exports.
Oil palm and kernel have remained a major micro economic activity of the people of the region who have explored and exploited the natural wild palm as we well as cultivated small holdings of the resource.
In the last forty years, a common source of concern has been the failure of the region to make oil palm produce a major alternative resource for exports, side by side hydrocarbon.
Successive government both military and civilian administrations have made efforts to develop the oil palm economy but achieved little success.
The Rivers State Government during the military era of Diete Spiff transformed the Eastern Nigeria Development Company’s Agricultural assets in the state to Rivers State Development Corporation.
The Oil Palm Estate at Elele was inherited by the State owned corporation, christened Rison Palm.
The company failed to cultivate more palms and relied on the harvesting of the palm trees which were over grown with attendant low yields.
The oil mill at Elele was also not upgraded. It remained unprofitable with low capacity utilization.
The World Bank through its Consultants Sofinco Ltd took over the assets of Rison Palm and expanded it into a Nucleus Estate at Ubima and other estates at Ahoada, Yenagoa and Bori.
Rison Palm made waves in oil palm production and was digging into export. However the Corporate failure bug bit it and it suffered a downward slide in productivity and profitability. A new company SIAAT is in charge now with little progress.
There were attempts by Delta State Edo State, Akwa Ibom State and Cross River to revive oil palm production and other cash crops, but these efforts yielded minimal dividends that are unsustainable.
The formation of the BRACE Commission for the economic integration of the South-South region by the immediate past administration was seen as a bold move for a formidable development agenda in the oil rich region.
The constant proposal for the “region beyond oil” has remained a great expectation to the people of the region who have only conjured it as a dream yet to be realized.
The “South-South beyond oil”, is yet to be a reality and the oil and gas in the region is yet to be tapped to the full benefits of the people of the region.
The people suffer environmental degradation and their governments get only 13 per cent derivation from the resource because of the absence of fiscal federalism in the polity.
The recent dust raised by the establishment of a refinery in Zinder Niger Republic has thrown up the issue of resource utilization and industrialization of the oil and gas economy.
The environment of the region has been devastated by the oil pollution as a result of artisan refineries that dot every corner of the creeks and bushes.
There is a rush in the construction of refineries in Nigeria. It has assumed the dimension of new normal in the hydrocarbon industry. Why not? Nigerian spent about N1.7 trillion in the importation of refined crude in 2019 alone according to NBS. Local investment has therefore become crucial at this moment.
A veteran broadcaster and professional colleague Kiddy Jenkins Tebeda recently wrote on a blue plate on social media: “Dangote has built a refinery in Lagos, Abdusalmad Rabin is building one in Calabar. What are our billionaires doing down South?
This is not only a timely question but a clarion call on the South South Investors to take investment in the hydrocarbon sector seriously.
Recently too, Walter Smith established a Modular Refinery at Ibigwe in the oil bearing communities of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area.
The investment in the private sector has a capacity of five thousand barrels per day with an expansion capacity potential of fifty thousand barrels per day. This is an investment in the much talked about modular refinery that could change the face of Rivers State and indeed the Niger Delta States where the negative impacts of crude artisan refineries are visibly irritating.
Modular Refineries are capital intensive and require joint venture partnerships. What is often referred to as private public partnership is what investors in this region, especial Rivers State should take advantage of.
Rivers State can have at least three Modular Refineries, with one in each L.G.A. Our millionaires who are busy building hotels or investing in electoral Fraud and political jobs can bring their resource to form joint venture partnerships in this direction to create jobs for the unrelenting army of unemployed persons, old and young.
By: Bon Woke
