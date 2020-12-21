NASS Passes N13.5trn 2021 Budget

The birthday celebration of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, last Sunday, set the tone for activities in Government House, Port Harcourt, last week as friends and political associates converged in his official residence to felicitate with him and his wife, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike.

Governor Wike used the event to acknowledge God’s benevolence towards him and his family particularly in becoming the Governor of Rivers State.

Noting that in his political journey, he had passed through several persecutions, the Governor said such experiences would not deter him from standing firmly on the part of truth and justice to defend the interest of the state.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, who spoke on behalf of the State Executive Council, described Governor Wike as a friend and leader who is focused, vibrant and determined to fulfil his promises to Rivers people.

Governor Wike, who is the visitor of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, was at the institution’s 32nd Convocation ceremony held last Tuesday.

In his address, he stressed the need for tertiary institutions in the country to focus on skills and job creation so that graduates would be self reliant .

The Rivers State Chief Executive assured that the state government would do its best to make the institution one of the best , stressing that funds for provision of necessary infrastructure and take off of academic activities in the three new campuses of the university in Etche, Emohua and Ahoada Local Government Areas of the state are already provided in the 2021 budget.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nlerum Okegbule disclosed that a total of 5,486 graduands were certified to be worthy in learning and character while 34 bagged first class..

In a similar vein, the Governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to transform the state into the knowledge-base of the country.

Speaking at the 38th Convocation ceremony of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt which held last Saturday, Wike said he would ensure that all tertiary institutions were adequately staffed and equipped to enable them to deliver world-class education.

The Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo commended the management for maintaining discipline and high ethical standard in the university.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele disclosed that 3,747 persons graduated and that 205 had PhD, 1,087 had Masters degree, 521 had Postgraduate diploma, 1,934 had Bachelor’s degree while 78 had First Class Honours degree.

Another major event, last week in Brick House was the 2021 Emblem Appeal Fund Launching to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

Governor Wike who donated N20 million to launch the emblem enjoined each of the 23 local government councils in the state to donate N1million in support of the Emblem Appeal Fund Launching.

Governor Wike also used the occasion to redeem the sum of N171million which he pledged to the Nigeria Legion for the scholarship scheme meant for the children of the war veterans.

The Governor stressed the need for government to institute an enduring reward system for war veterans to justify the ultimate sacrifices they made in keeping Nigeria safe and united.

Within the week under review, the Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adango, was among the 72 newly sworn in Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

Gov Wike led a delegation from the state that attended the inauguration ceremony held last Monday at the Supreme Court , Abuja.

By: Chris Oluoh