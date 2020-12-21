Oil & Energy
Firm Proposes No Compensation, No Fine For Gas Flaring
A Port Harcourt based law firm, Ntephe, Smith and Wills (NSW), is proposing a reform that will restrict the government from collecting fines for oil pollution and gas flaring without first giving adequate compensations to the victims of the disaster.
The lead counsel of the law firm, Mr. Iniruo Wills, came up with this proposal at a knowledge sharing session hosted by the chamber and the Institute of the Environment Limited, in Port Harcourt, recently.
Wills noted that over the years, government agencies were collecting fines from wrongdoers, especially in the oil and gas sector without giving a thought to the victims of the wrongdoing.
According to him, “we discovered that many times, government agencies charge fines, collect fines for example, for gas flaring and even for other crimes and offences generally, but the victims of those offences or crimes or wrongdoings are left uncompensated”.
Wills said the trend portrayed government in bad light, making it seem as if the government did not care about the well-being of its citizens.
He said, “So, government then appears to the society and affected communities and individuals as a soulless government. It’s as if the government is only interested in collecting fines, it’s as if wrongdoing or criminal offences are a revenue-generating activities for government and government is not interested in ameliorating the conditions of the victims in compensating the victims”.
He said that while fines should go to the government as a penalty against the wrongdoers, the victims of a wrongdoing must also be compensated.
According to him, “because of the difference in our society in compensating victims, whether it is victims of rape, whether it is communities that are victims of environmental degradation, we are suggesting as a reform proposal that there should be a generic legislative prescription that every fine collecting agency of government must simultaneously, with the demand for fines or even prior to the demand for fines, make efforts to ascertain the victims of the wrongdoing, the victims of the offence and make sure that they are also compensated along with government collecting its fine”.
He continued, “No longer should government collect fines and not be interested in how victims are compensated. And the easiest example for those of us in the Niger Delta region is the example of penalties for gas flaring which government have been collecting over the years and yet it looks the other way when it comes to compensation for the community”.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Oil & Energy
Youth, Women Seize Total Facility In Rivers
Residents of five villages comprising elderly men, women and youths in Obite, Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, have occupied a gas plant owned by Total E&P Nigeria Limited.
The protesters, who vowed to remain in the facility until the oil giant come for negotiation, lamented that Total had refused to obey the 2018 Supreme Court judgement on compensation for land it acquired in the area for its operations.
Mr. Daniel Clifford Uma, one of the plaintiffs in the Supreme Court’s suit, said though the court ordered Total to pay the communities in 2018 on a matter that commenced in 2005, the company had refused to obey the judgement.
He said the community was demanding about N2.5 billion from the company as compensation for all hectares of land it acquired.
He said: “The protest is because of total negligence from (by) Total E&P. This thing started 22 years ago. Some of the people that started this matter have died.
“We started this matter when Elf came to acquire this land, 28.8 hectares of land. When this started, we told them to pay us our land compensation, (but) the Land and Claim manager said the Land Use Act does not allow multinationals to pay for land acquisition.
“The communities went to court in 2005, we got judgement in our favour in a court in Ilorin, Kwara State. They went on appeal and in 2006, the Appeal Court also ruled in our favour. They proceeded to the Supreme Court. On the 19th of January, 2018, the court also ruled in our favour.
“We sent the judgement to France and we copied them here to come for negotiation. Meanwhile, the matter was in court, they came and acquired 98.4 hectares of land in addition to the earlier 28.8. Till now, they have ignored us. Anytime we come to seek the implementation of the judgement, they will use security men to intimidate us.
“We are here to tell the whole world what is happening to us here. They should come and pay us our land compensation. There is no employment for our youths”.
Explaining further, he said: “What the Supreme Court gave in their judgement is that the company should compensate us against their own claims. The court, that time, awarded N25 million for the 28.8 hectares. But today, we are demanding N2.5 billion. If they do not come for negotiation, we are not leaving here.
“Another aspect of it is that we do not have a running Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the company and we pleaded it in court.
“We only hear that there is Environmental Impact Assessment but we have not seen it. There was a time when there was explosion in this gas plant, we carried out our own EIA, we submitted it to them, they rejected it.
“What they built here is not for the community, it is for the multinational, so they should compensate us. They have flooded our community with military and the elders have said we are not leaving here until they meet our demands”.
Also, a community chief, who identified himself as S.O. Brown, decried the refusal of Total to engage the community in dialogue, saying the operations of the company denied them their sources of livelihood.
He said: “We won them in all the courts we went to. We have told them that after the court, it was time for dialogue but the company refused. We are not leaving until they attend to us.
“This facility has caused us a lot of blindness. We don’t drink rain water any more because of contamination, many are sick and some have died. The worst is that they are not employing our youths. We shall be here till we get what we want”.
When contacted, Total’s Manager, Project and Corporate Communication, Senan Murray, said the firm had continued to maintain cordial relationships with its host communities.
He said the company would address issues raised by its host communities in an official statement.
By: Tonye Nria Dappa
Oil & Energy
DPR Shuts Filling Station, Seven LPG Plants In Rivers
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has shut down a filling station in Rivers State for dispensing adulterated products to the public.
The regulatory agency also shut down seven unlicensed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refilling plants in the state.
Zonal Controller, DPR, Port Harcourt Zonal Office, Bassey Nkanga, disclosed this shortly after a two-day stakeholders’ meeting with petrol and gas station owners, including other operators in the downstream sector in Port-Hacourt.
Nkanga stated that the move was to buttress the department’s resolve not to compromise safety standards and the quality of petroleum products sold to the public.
He explained that the filling station located in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State was shut, following a tip-off from a customer, whose car developed a fault shortly after buying petrol from the filling station.
According to him, “there is a station now in Aluu that is shut down because one of the products they are selling does not meet our specifications and a good Nigerian called us because his vehicle had a problem. We rushed to shut down the station and we have concluded our investigations and working to see how we can make sure that that particular specification is corrected”.
The DPR boss explained further that the seven illegal gas refilling facilities were shut down during an operation by DPR officials, for not possessing a valid license, adding that the move would help avert possible explosion that may lead to loss of lives and property.
He continued, “Another team is out checking the validity of the license of LPG refilling plants and also checking to ensure that these safety requirements we are preaching are met. So, the team is already out. As at last week since we started, we have shut down about seven LPG plant operating without a valid license”.
Nkanga said that the DPR organised the stakeholders’ meeting with the petrol and gas station owners to enlighten them on some safety measures and to forestall fire outbreak and other disasters during the yuletide.
The zonal controller said, “Knowing the period we are entering and it is full of activities and we needed to at least sensitize and prepare our stakeholders, especially the operators of the downstream sub-sector in both petroleum product and gas, and to ensure that they keep their houses in order in terms of making sure that safety requirements are met in their operations.
“As you can see during the presentation, we have let them know certain things they must know, do and put in place to ensure that no incidence happens in our area especially during this time and beyond”.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Oil & Energy
Nigeria Imports N1.62 trn Petrol In Nine Months
Nigeria spent a total of N1.62 trillion on the importation of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, from January to September, this year, the latest data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have shown.
This is against N1.72 trillion the country spent on petrol imports in the whole of 2019.
The data also showed that petrol topped the list of products imported into the country, accounting for 11.7 per cent of the total amount spent on imported products from January to September, this year.
Petrol imports, according to NBS, jumped 511.64 per cent to N53.62 billion in the third quarter of 2020 from N87.08 billion in Q2 and N371.75 billion in Q3 2019. In the first three months of this year, the country spent N1 trillion on the importation of petrol.
Petrol accounted for 73.04 per cent of the N700.46 billion spent on the importation of petroleum products into the country in Q3, according to the NBS data.
The Tide reports that fuel consumption and imports plunged to a record low in Q2 2020 amid the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
Data obtained from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) showed that the volume of petrol imported into the country through the Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) scheme fell from a high of 2.25 billion litres in March to 1.81 billion litres in April and 495.10 million litres in May.
Under the DSDP scheme , selected overseas refiners, trading companies and indigenous companies are allocated crude supplies in exchange for the delivery of an equal value of petrol and other refined products to the NNPC.
Nigeria relies largely on importation of refined petroleum products as its refineries have remained in a state of disrepair for many years despite several reported repairs.
The NNPC has been the major importer of petroleum products into the country in recent years.
Despite the recent petrol deregulation, most marketers have yet to resume petrol importation due to a lack of access to foreign exchange at the official rate.
In a related development , European petrol cash prices rallied in the week commencing December 14, recovering to levels not seen since the start of the pandemic as crude oil continued to gain momentum despite the poor prompt outlook for gasoline consumption in the United States and Europe.
European petrol prices, according to S & P Global Platts, have made considerable gains this month, with Eurobob FOB AR barges climbing 10.1 per cent in value since the start of December, and 15.7 per cent since the start of the fourth quarter.
Road fuel demand in the US and Europe has stabilised in recent weeks but remains around 15 per cent below year-ago levels as spiking COVID-19 infection rates threaten a return of mobility curbs in some regions.
