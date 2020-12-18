Opinion
Wind As Alternative Source Of Power
Apart from unemployment and insecurity, the greatest problem Nigeria faces today is inadequate power supply. It is a general monster that haunts every home and every Nigerian irrespective of status.
Every successive government makes promises towards improving power supply in the country, with huge budgets allocated to it on annual basis. Yet, power supply has remained epileptic, leaving the country’s economy more devastated and the citizenry more impoverished.
Research has, however, shown that the country’s power supply can improve with less cost if the government can harness some other sources of energy apart from water (dam). One of such sources is wind (wind mill).
Nigeria is endowed with several energy sources such as sun (solar), water (dam), wind (wind mill) and lignite. Ironically, the government has, in its energy policies, concentrated only on water (dam) for its power generation and this has not produced the expected results in electricity generation for the citizens.
Wind energy as an alternative source of power, is the conversion of wind into a useful form of energy such as using wind turbines to make turbines, wind mill for mechanical power, wind pump for water pumping or drainage. It is renewable, clean and produces no greenhouse gas emission during operation.
Wind turbines are power systems, consisting of two or three blades propelled by the wind and attached to shaft with a gear mechanics. Wind mill was dated back to over a hundred years ago. Technological improvements made it more powerful, robust, easier to deploy, flexible and adaptable to a lot of climate conditions. It is now referred to as wind turbines.
The wind regime in Nigeria is generally moderate in the south except in coastal areas, and strongest in the hilly regions of the north, according to Nigeria Rural Electrification Agency. The mountainous terrains, especially in the Middle Belt and the northern fringes of the country where prime wind conditions exist hold high potentials for exploration and development in electricity.
Overdependence on water dam for power supply has led to a tremendous shortage of power supply in Nigeria. No nation depends on only one or two sources of power generation no matter how abundant. That is why even in the United States and Europe with very stable and highly integrated variety of power supply system, the market for standby generators and backup UPS batteries is still huge.
In 2008, wind power produced about 1.5% of worldwide electricity usage; and it is growing rapidly. Several countries have achieved relatively high levels of wind power generation, such as 19% of stationary electricity production, in Denmark, 11% in Spain and Portugal, and 7% in Germany and the Republic of Ireland. As of May, 2009, eight countries around the world had started using wind power on a commercial basis.
Studies commissioned by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and carried out by Lay Maher International has confirmed great potentials in wind energy. It has also identified possible sites for viable wind energy project across Nigeria. The mean wind speed at a height of 10m above the ground ranges between 2.3m/s and 3.4m/s for selected sites along the coastal areas, and 3.0m/s to 3.9m/s for high land areas and semi-arid regions.
The rule is that the higher you go, the windiest it gets. Wind turbines are normally installed at height between 18m and 90m above the ground. Several researches have shown that in areas with annual mean wind speeds of 3.5m/s – 4.0m/s or greater, wind power system can deliver electricity or pump water at a cost lower than photo voltaic, diesels, or grid extension.
And compared to fossil fuel power sources, the environmental effects of wind energy are relatively minor. Given the unsteady power supply in Nigeria and the potentials of other several sources of energy the country is endowed with, there is the need for Nigeria to diversify and integrate wind energy into her power sources.
Solar energy has already been integrated, with many street lights being powered by solar cells. Therefore, using wind energy will not only serve as supplementary energy source needed to generate adequate power supply in the country, it has the potentials of reducing cost of generating electricity and as well providing employment opportunities for the teeming population.
Harry wrote from Port Harcourt.
Opinion
On That Ignatius Ajuru Varsity Example
What is the big deal about someone returning a lost-and-found item, some people may ask? Under normal circumstances, where corruption is not the order of the day and the integrity level of the people is very high, it wouldn’t make a headline that someone finds a lost item and returns it to the rightful owner. But in a society where the reverse is the case, such saintly act is a very big deal which should not go unnoticed.
That is why the recent action of the Management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Port Harcourt of honouring a student, Mr. Ami Victor Ugochukwu, who returned a misplaced smart phone to the owner must be applauded. The Level 100 student of Political Science was said to have returned the phone worth thousands of naira to the owner, Dr. Pat Spencer, a lecturer in the institution, even when he had no phone of his own.
As a way of showing appreciation to Victor and encouraging other students to be of good character, the university showered him with the following: A certificate of honour; four years’ comprehensive scholarship covering school fees and little for his upkeep while in school; cheque from the University to refund him his Year One fees already paid; his photograph will be displayed on the University’s Electronic Billboard of Excellence for 6 months. The exemplary student had also been named as Student of the Year.
This reminds me of the incident of January 23, 2015 where a cleaner at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Josephine Ugwu, found a forgotten sum of $28,000 and other foreign currencies totaling about N12million and returned it to the owner.
In fact, the two stories have a lot of similarities. Like Victor who has not even a “torchlight phone” and was presented with the opportunity of owning an expensive smart phone, Josephine whose monthly salary was a paltry N7, 800 had the opportunity of becoming a millionaire overnight should they have yielded to the temptation of taking what did not belong to them.
Again, Josephine was called all manners of derogatory names by her friends, colleagues and strangers on the social media for being “so foolish” and choosing poverty over wealth; more so, as that was her third time of returning money she found in the course of her duties at the airport. Victor must have been confronted with similar mockery by other students and friends who must have seen his act of integrity as being stupid and foolish.
Furthermore, for their rare, saintly gestures, both of them got some handsome rewards from their establishments and other organisations and individuals. The Lagos State House of Assembly recognized the cleaner’s good deed with the prestigious National Orientation Agency Citizens Responsibility Award for Outstanding Character. Her employer also raised her salary among other rewards.
Again, the action of Professor Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele and other management of IAUE must be commended and emulated by other institutions, organisations, groups and individuals. In a country where banditry, kidnapping, deceit, fraudulent activities, living false lives, armed robbery, theft and other social vices are the in-things, particularly among the young ones, it is imperative that those who choose not to join the crowd and exhibit high levels of integrity and ethical values should be celebrated.
It is high time concerted efforts were made to cultivate high moral standards among Nigerian citizens as, according to experts, the quality of a country’s human resource base is a dependent variable in the national development efforts. As a nation desirous of development, we ought to have a national value system which the citizens must be made to adopt.
And that’s where the National Orientation Agency (NOA) comes in. In March 2012, the agency launched the “Do the Right Thing Campaign”, which we were told would open a new channel for the promotion of sound ethical values in our society. The then Director General of the agency, Mr. Mike Omeri, was quoted as saying that through the campaign which was launched in collaboration with Global Priority, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), the image of the country would be revamped; that concerted efforts would be made to restore the cultural values and ethics of the Nigerian society, as part of designed efforts to showcase the country’s greatness, sovereignty and socio-economic viability to the outside world.
Eight years down the road, what has been achieved? Is the situation not worse now than it was then? Some staff of the agency, during a phone-in radio programme recently, alluded to poor funding as the main challenge of the agency. This is an issue that ought to be given urgent attention by the government at all levels. The country, particularly the youth as the future hope of the country, is fast derailing and if nothing is done to redirect them positively now, it might be too late tomorrow.
However, educationists would always tell us that children learn from characters of their parents and adults around them more than through spoken words. That means, it will be very difficult to expect young Nigerians to be honest, upright, not people that would do anything to be rich when we the parents, leaders in churches and secular society do the opposite. If we want the young ones to be honest, we, especially those in authority, must be honest in the management of the nation’s resources.
Having said that, our youth must always be guided by the cliché “as you make your bed, so you lie on it” in all their dealings. If they want a better future, they should strive to do the right thing irrespective of the norm in the society. Our two earlier stories of Victor and Josephine should serve as an encouragement for them to continue on the right part even when they are not seen. As the saying goes, “it pays to be good”.
Conclusively, let us listen to Josephine, “People should appreciate what they have. People do a lot of bad things because they are not happy with what they have. With the little I earn, I try to manage it well. If I can’t manage that small money that I earn, even if I begin to earn N1 million, I will still not know how to manage it.
“So, I am telling every Nigerian to be happy in any situation they find themselves. Don’t be faster than your shadow because so many things will go wrong. Sometimes things get bad because people want to be like others. All fingers are not equal. It is true that God promised those who serve him riches, but people should be careful how they go about it.”
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Wind As Alternative Source Of Power
Apart from unemployment and insecurity, the greatest problem Nigeria faces today is inadequate power supply. It is a general monster that haunts every home and every Nigerian irrespective of status.
Every successive government makes promises towards improving power supply in the country, with huge budgets allocated to it on annual basis. Yet, power supply has remained epileptic, leaving the country’s economy more devastated and the citizenry more impoverished.
Research has, however, shown that the country’s power supply can improve with less cost if the government can harness some other sources of energy apart from water (dam). One of such sources is wind (wind mill).
Nigeria is endowed with several energy sources such as sun (solar), water (dam), wind (wind mill) and lignite. Ironically, the government has, in its energy policies, concentrated only on water (dam) for its power generation and this has not produced the expected results in electricity generation for the citizens.
Wind energy as an alternative source of power, is the conversion of wind into a useful form of energy such as using wind turbines to make turbines, wind mill for mechanical power, wind pump for water pumping or drainage. It is renewable, clean and produces no greenhouse gas emission during operation.
Wind turbines are power systems, consisting of two or three blades propelled by the wind and attached to shaft with a gear mechanics. Wind mill was dated back to over a hundred years ago. Technological improvements made it more powerful, robust, easier to deploy, flexible and adaptable to a lot of climate conditions. It is now referred to as wind turbines.
The wind regime in Nigeria is generally moderate in the south except in coastal areas, and strongest in the hilly regions of the north, according to Nigeria Rural Electrification Agency. The mountainous terrains, especially in the Middle Belt and the northern fringes of the country where prime wind conditions exist hold high potentials for exploration and development in electricity.
Overdependence on water dam for power supply has led to a tremendous shortage of power supply in Nigeria. No nation depends on only one or two sources of power generation no matter how abundant. That is why even in the United States and Europe with very stable and highly integrated variety of power supply system, the market for standby generators and backup UPS batteries is still huge.
In 2008, wind power produced about 1.5% of worldwide electricity usage; and it is growing rapidly. Several countries have achieved relatively high levels of wind power generation, such as 19% of stationary electricity production, in Denmark, 11% in Spain and Portugal, and 7% in Germany and the Republic of Ireland. As of May, 2009, eight countries around the world had started using wind power on a commercial basis.
Studies commissioned by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and carried out by Lay Maher International has confirmed great potentials in wind energy. It has also identified possible sites for viable wind energy project across Nigeria. The mean wind speed at a height of 10m above the ground ranges between 2.3m/s and 3.4m/s for selected sites along the coastal areas, and 3.0m/s to 3.9m/s for high land areas and semi-arid regions.
The rule is that the higher you go, the windiest it gets. Wind turbines are normally installed at height between 18m and 90m above the ground. Several researches have shown that in areas with annual mean wind speeds of 3.5m/s – 4.0m/s or greater, wind power system can deliver electricity or pump water at a cost lower than photo voltaic, diesels, or grid extension.
And compared to fossil fuel power sources, the environmental effects of wind energy are relatively minor. Given the unsteady power supply in Nigeria and the potentials of other several sources of energy the country is endowed with, there is the need for Nigeria to diversify and integrate wind energy into her power sources.
Solar energy has already been integrated, with many street lights being powered by solar cells. Therefore, using wind energy will not only serve as supplementary energy source needed to generate adequate power supply in the country, it has the potentials of reducing cost of generating electricity and as well providing employment opportunities for the teeming population.
Harry wrote from Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Consequences Of High Bride Price
Bride price is payment made by a groom or his kin to the family of the bride in order to ratify a marriage. It is paid by the family of the groom to their future in-laws at the start of the marriage usually in cash and materials.
Bride price in Nigeria varies from one ethnic group to another. What obtains as bride price in Rivers State may be different from Kogi State in terms of cash and materials required by the bride’s family. Although there are a few similarities in the list of items to be provided by the groom in Nigeria.
It also varies from family to family. Some families collect as low as N5,000 while others collect as high as N1,000,000.
There are criticisms that this African tradition of paying bride price to the bride’s family before marriage degrades a woman by putting a required monetary value on a wife.But those who support the tradition uphold it as a cherished cultural and religious symbol of marriage.
Some families see bride price as symbolic, hence they ask for less. I have seen a situation where the mother of the bride collected N30,000 and later gave it back to the couple, asking them to put it in their bank account so that it will serve as a “starter pack”. This shows that she wasn’t really giving her out for money.
In our local setting, a marriage is recognised only when bride price and gift items have been presented to the bride’s family. It is important because it validates marriage to give a woman respectable status in the society as a wife.
The importance of bride price can never be over-emphasised. It is one of the highest honours confirming a bride’s value and womanhood, giving a husband the full rights to the economic and reproductive powers of his wife. It is an honour bestowed on the parents that their daughter is getting married.
I see nothing wrong in payment of bride price but in recent time, the issue of high bride price seems to be competitive among families whose daughters are ripe for marriage.It is alarming and heart-breaking how newly-wedded couples end up paying debts years after marriage. When demanding for high bride price, some parents do not realise the fact that the yet-to-be couple will plan for church and court (Registry). The Registry requires little token. Although, the clergy will not ask, but the couple need to settle one or two things in church.
More worrisome is the fact that some parents demand a live cow from an in-law as if the lady is to be exchanged. I know of a culture where cow must be provided to her kinsmen by the surviving husband or children before a late woman must be buried. The claim is that the man didn’t complete the marriage rites before the death if the woman. This is just to extort money from the late woman’s children.
A young man was mandated to pay about N2million to the wife’s kins after losing her during child birth, simply because he never completed marriage rites. What about the welfare of the surviving child?
A situation where a basin of fish that costs over N200,000 must be presented in the name of bride price for a traditional marriage to be contracted gave me concern.
A father also demanded about N1million as dowry for his daughter. For Christ’s sake, no amount of money collected as bride price can pay all the expenses from birth to University level of a lady as this is the dream of greater percentage of our parents nowadays. No amount of money can buy a woman. “Her value is inestimable”.
High bride price can cause disharmony between husband and his in-laws. A young man was lamenting that after his marriage, his in-laws can never be allowed into his family. This is as a result of whatever high bride price they would have charged.
High bride price can cause a man to exhibit violent behaviours when he remembers how much he paid. He gets angry at every little thing the wife does which can lead to domestic violence. The implication is that the woman will suffer in silence with the fear that the man may demand for the high bride price if she leaves the marriage.
Income from her job or personal business is seen by the man as his. She is being denied freedom on using her income and often leads to a situation where the husband must be consulted before any monetary transaction in the family. This leads to hostile marital environment and can destabilise the marriage.
Man dominates the woman in terms of decision-making. The woman has little say or nothing when issues come up in the home. He can say: “Don’t talk, I paid heavily”.
One of the consequences of high bride price is that if perhaps divorce occurs, the bride and the family, according to customary norms, have to return the dowry. If the dowry were very expensive to the tune of N1million, they may not be able to pay back.
High bride price encourages gender inequality. It reduces the power and prestige of the woman with the perception that she was paid for.
High bride price leads to poverty. A couple may have been forced to incur debts in the course of marriage. These are young men and women who are starting life perhaps after graduation and have not made enough savings. Paying back debts incurred during weddings for two to three years should be discouraged.
For many young men, withdrawal syndrome sets in when they remember that they have to provide as much as N1million to marry a wife. You see someone going to marry at the age 50 because he didn’t have enough. Even the ladies are also affected here. Some men get scared of going into such families or ethnic groups for marriage. When will they train their children?
No matter the status of the groom, minimal amount should be fixed for dowry to avoid certain consequences in future. Family of the bride should take cognizance of the fact that their daughter deserves some comfort in her new home.
It is high time the traditional institutions worked through their subjects in the various communities to create awareness on the dangers of high bride price in our society.
Community heads who are saddled with the responsibility of marriage functions and rites should be advised to cut down some of the items and reduce the costs of available ones.
I call on local government councils to work with traditional rulers, community and family
heads as well as women leaders to come out with minimum and maximum amount of money and other items needed as bride price and dowry.
It should be domesticated in the by-laws of the local councils across Nigeria.
By: Eunice Choko-Kayode
Trending
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Appointment Of NDDC Sole Admin: Avengers Threaten Total Shut Down Of Oil Production
- Entertainment5 days ago
Joshua Knocks Out Pulev To Retain Heavyweight Titles
- Entertainment5 days ago
Buhari Celebrates Anthony Joshua’s Victory
- Politics2 days ago
Makinde Makes Minor Cabinet Reshuffle
- Sports3 days ago
Fury ’ll Bring Out The Best In Me – Joshua
- Politics2 days ago
Senate: Dickson, Others Take Oath Of Office
- Editorial3 days ago
Boko Haram: One Massacre Too Many
- Niger Delta2 days ago
Bayelsa Promises To Preserve Traditional Institution